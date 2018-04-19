Waste Management: A Portfolio Essential

Source: Google Images

As markets experience greater volatility, investors are keen to adjust portfolios with more defensive stock holdings. One stock that demonstrates strong defensive characteristics, continued capital appreciation, a good dividend yield, and promising growth prospects is Waste Management (WM). Over the past 5 years, WM has sustained 22 percent yearly stock appreciation and has offered a dividend yield upwards of 2%. This article examines WM's business strengths and financials in order to substantiate a bullish investment thesis.

Why Buy Waste Management?

Competitive Strength

WM is the largest provider of U.S waste management environmental services. WM's has formidable annual revenues of $14.5 billion, surpassing the company's main competitor Republic Services (RSG) at $9.4 billion and smaller competitors ranging from Clean Harbors (CLH), Stericycle (SRCL), etc. with revenues less than $3 billion. WM's substantial market share and sizable revenues enable the company to capitalize on economies of scale; WM can execute high volume discounted purchasing on various business items ranging from trash collectors, dozers, incinerators, trash collection equipment, etc. WM operates 249 landfills, 305 transfer stations, five secure hazardous waste landfills, and 90 material recovery facilities, displaying one of the largest trash management networks. WM's large operations confer a daunting business moat; comparable trash collection services do not have the capital or regulatory adherence capabilities to mirror WM's extensive vertical integration. For example, due to the large capital expenses of developing and operating a landfill, smaller trash disposal operations rely on WM's trash disposal facilities. The entrance of new competitors is also hindered by significant regulatory impediments related to municipal, state, and governmental regulation arising from environmental laws and permitting. WM's large business presence garnishes positive consumer recognition and offers an impressive advertising presence. WM's business operations are globally diversified across a number of income streams ranging from municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial segments. Furthermore, WM's revenue weightings are also well diversified; WM's largest customer only amounted to 1% of annual revenues. Through discounted equipment purchasing, large-scale distribution, massive handling/collection infrastructure, a large customer base, and diversified revenue stream, WM can levy significant competitive advantages.

Growth Opportunities and Defensiveness

Aside from consumer staples and healthcare, the waste disposal and recycling industry is another investment segment capable of weathering the vagaries of the economic cycle. As this enduring stock market equity rise continues, investors must reconcile that, sooner rather than later, it will come to an unfortunate end. However, some stocks are better positioned to minimize capital depreciation and rebound from market headwinds. Although trash collection volumes may fluctuate, there still remains a steady demand for waste disposal services. The United States has and will continue to operate as a mass consumption culture, in which, paper, plastics, and other consumables are readily disposed of. A mass consumption culture suggests that U.S population growth will facilitate increased trash volumes. Below is a graphical representation of U.S municipal solid waste generation from 1960 to 2014, as is depicted waste volumes have increased on an upward trajectory. From WM's domestic market, the company benefits from continued revenue opportunities through increased trash volume/collection needs.

Source: Statista

Another revenue opportunity will arise from increased construction-related waste volumes. In 2017, the U.S experienced a historic year of weather and climate disasters. The United States was affected by 16 separate billion-dollar disasters ranging from three tropical cyclones, eight severe storms, two inland floods, drought & wildfire, and a number of tornadoes.

Destructive weather events, especially Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, will facilitate increased demand in the construction segment and correlate with increased construction disposal needs. According to FEMA officials, the extensive devastation wrought by severe weather events in 2017 will precipitate rebuilding efforts for years to come. Estimates for the total amount of damage wrought by 2017 weather events have amounted to a whopping $306 billion in damages, providing a substantial boost to the construction waste disposal segment.

WM's commitment to operational efficiency and environmental sustainability will help facilitate increased bottom/top-line revenue growth and drive more customers. WM is constantly evolving and has demonstrated a continued commitment to keeping up with market trends. The company has implemented pre-sortation measures to increase recycling efficiency and has transitioned 6000 out of its 24,000 garbage trucks to natural gas in order to depress costs and increase renewable efforts. Also, WM is capitalizing on methane release of landfill material to power disposal facilities, the company has outlined landfill composting initiatives, as well as, more advanced recycling systems. Additionally, WM will benefit from "at your door" E-waste collection services (E-waste management is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% between 2017 and 2020) and the increasing popularity of e-commerce sales will precipitate increased disposal needs for cardboard product packaging.

Dividend

Another important consideration is WM's dividend yield. WM has displayed dividend growth for the past 14 years, WM's dividend yield is an appealing 2.23% surpassing the industrial goods average of 1.12%, and the company's payout ratio is an adequate 46.3%.

Financial Assessment

Balance Sheet

WM displays a good balance sheet. Although WM has displayed decreasing liquidity and a moderate debt load of $8 billion, the company's debt is well covered by operating cash flow (33.5%, greater than 20% of debt). Furthermore, over the past couple of years, WM has experienced flat lined debt levels of around $8.5 billion. Advantageous tax reform and continued debt management make WM's debt load not overly concerning; the trash disposal business is very capital intensive making WM's debt position not out of the ordinary.

Income Statement

WM displays a good income statement. The company has experienced increasing total revenue and operating/net income. WM has only exhibited moderate increases in revenue costs and SGA expenses. The company has also demonstrated margin expansion; WM already offers a high gross margin of 37.72 and elevated profit margin of 13.46.

Valuation

Compared to the broader market, WM offers a fair value proposition. Although WM exhibits an elevated PE ratio of 19.04 (beyond the reasonable benchmark of 15 or less) and a high price to book ratio of 6.0 (greater than 2.0 or less), WM's PEG ratio of .29 (less than 1) is reasonable and the company is fairly valued based on intrinsic cash flows: WM's current share price of $83.52 is below the company's future cash flow value of $89.03.

Source: WM Intrinsic Value Based on Future Cash Flows

Conclusion

WM remains a highly defensive and lucrative investment opportunity. WM offers a blend of strong capital appreciation, a good dividend yield, low number of competitors, formidable competitive advantages, and strong growth opportunities. WM continues to remain a great portfolio holding, even at its current valuation, I would not have second thoughts about making a position. In the long-term, the stock will pay off and even in the short-term, WM has very good upside potential as investors gravitate toward more defensive investment holdings.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this article insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. If you would like to read more of my articles you can find them on my SA page here. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs or investment objectives. The presentation of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.