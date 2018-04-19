Multiple Material Adverse Effects Converging On Mercury Systems Suggest 50% To 85% Downside Risk

We expect Mercury to issue 4m new shares to pay down its line of credit to fund the Themis deal. Its shares are the highest valued in the industry. At 20x FCF (a discount to the peer group average of 25x), we would see approximately 85% downside.

Mercury added one sentence in its recent 10-K that it expects to lose its small business status in 2018; this will trigger a material adverse effect.

Mercury's Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer, and CFO all recently resigned. The former CFO omitted from his bio he was Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Cabletron/Enterasys Networks, a major fraud.

Mercury's financials are signaling strain with Adj EBITDA up 112% in the same 3-year period free cash flow has been stagnant (and now trending down).

Report Entitled "Systems Failure"

Spruce Point Capital Management is pleased to announce it has released the contents of a unique research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY) ("Mercury" or "the Company").

Spruce Point has conducted a critical forensic and fundamental analysis of the Company. In our opinion, Mercury’s business is showing financial strain and has multiple material adverse effects converging on its business in 2018. Notably, we observe that, while Mercury’s Adjusted EBITDA has grown 113% in the past three years, its free cash flow has been stagnant. This has coincided with a recently declassified government report documenting evidence of material cost overruns at SEWIP 3, a material Navy program which has been a large growth driver of Mercury’s business. Furthermore, both Mercury’s CFO (Gerald Haines) and Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer (Charles Speicher) recently resigned, shortly before the initiation of an insider sales program, the disclosure of new company mechanism to report accounting concerns and amendments to executive severance terms to define conditions of fraud and dishonesty. Mercury's recently departed CFO was the Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary at Cabletron / Enterasys Networks, a company where numerous executives were sentenced to prison. (source, source). It should be noted Mr. Haines was not charged in the scandal.

Our report will detail why we believe Mercury’s recent acquisition of Themis Computer, days before Christmas, appears motivated to replace slowing organic growth. By funding the deal with $190m on its line of credit (using ~50% of its credit line), Mercury is very likely to issue over 4m of shares to deleverage. Mercury’s growth by acquisition strategy also jeopardizes its status as a small business contractor, which it says will have material adverse effect on its business in 2018, by making it ineligible for certain business opportunities, and increasing its operating costs.

We believe none of these factors is being incorporated into Mercury’s current valuation, which is among the highest in the Aerospace and Defense industry. As a result of our investigative analysis, we have issued a "Strong Sell" opinion and a long-term price target of approximately $7.00 to $23.00 per share, or approximately 50-85% downside risk. Please review our disclaimer at the bottom of this email. Please visit Spruce Point's website for a full downloadable version and make sure to also follow us on Twitter.

As part of our research process, our consultant contacted Mercury for responses to questions related to this report. Mercury did not respond to our consultant’s email and repeated phone calls.

Executive Summary

Numerous High Level Signs That Mercury Is Under Extreme Financial Pressures:

Mercury’s Adj. EBITDA margins of 23.4% are extremely high for a government subcontractor and have grown 450bps in the last three fiscal years, allowing Adj. EBITDA to balloon 112%, while its free cash flow grew zero over the same period. Free cash flow is now trending down over the last 12 months. Days inventory and its cash collection cycle are near all-time highs; accounts receivables recently exceeded sales

Management’s annual cash bonuses are based solely on Adj. EBITDA, providing material incentive to inflate this financial metric

Historically, radar systems is Mercury’s largest business, but now appears to be declining, while “Other Revenues” is the fastest growing segment. Mercury changed its financial presentation, which bolstered gross margins, while guidance for gross margins has quietly been talked down. For the first time in Q2’18, Mercury missed its gross margin (and EPS) target

Mercury uses three different accounting methods for sales, but appears to be moving towards greater use of complex, subjective methods tied to percentage of completion accounting, an area notorious for accounting issues in the Aerospace & Defense industry

Mercury claims it is growing revenues organically 9.5% (double its end markets), yet we find evidence these results are not sustainable and growth may slow to 6.5% in CY 2018. Mercury announced the purchase of Themis Computer on Dec. 21, 2017 (four days ahead of Christmas). It paid a rich 13.7x EBITDA multiple and borrowed $189m on its line of credit. Consistent with prior practice, we expect Mercury to issue stock to pay down its line of credit, which, at the current share price, amounts to 4m new shares

Mercury added one sentence to its latest 10-K to disclose it expects to lose its Small Business status in FY 2018, a factor that will cause a material adverse effect by disqualifying it from certain business opportunities and increasing costs of compliance

Newly Declassified Dept. of Defense Inspector General Report Validates Problems At SEWIP Block 3, Mercury’s Highly Promoted and Material Business

Three of seven allegations against SEWIP 3 prime Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) related to cost overruns have been validated by investigators, and two other allegations have been partially validated. Material cost overruns may suggest sales overstatement at Mercury

Mercury talked about SEWIP Block 3 adding >$140m of revenues and that it is a material driver of its results. Mercury has warned that the loss of SEWIP would have material adverse effect on its business.

Management enacted a 10b5-1 stock sale program in Aug. 2017 (not disclosed until Oct. 2017), ahead of the Inspector General audit report in Nov. 2017

Mercury’s CFO Haines Was EVP of Strategic Affairs, Chief Legal Officer And Secretary At Cabletron/Enterasys Networks A Fraud Where Executives Went To Prison:

Mercury recently moved its headquarters into the exact same office where the Cabletron/Enterasys fraud unfolded

Mercury’s long-time CFO Gerald Haines omits from his biography that he was the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Cabletron, making him a named executive and Board member (see: Enterasys proxy from 2001 ). He abruptly resigned from Mercury in Feb. 2018 after the closing of the Themis deal. Four of his colleagues at Cabletron were sentenced to prison, but Haines was not implicated

In Sept. 2017, Mercury’s Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer also abruptly resigned. Shortly before his resignation, and for the first time, Mercury’s proxy statement revealed a new anonymous hotline, email, and website for reporting accounting concerns

In Aug. 2017, subtle changes to executive severance agreements were made to define conditions for termination for “Cause” and called out “Fraud” and “Dishonesty”

Mercury’s audit fees per $ of sales and employee are the highest in the Aerospace & Defense industry, adding to our concerns of potential issues. The Audit Committee is chaired by William O’Brien, a colleague of the CEO dating back to 2003

Analysts See 25% Upside In Mercury, But Are Missing Key Material Risks, And Taking Results At Face Value. We See 50-85% Downside:

Mercury lacks meaningful institutional support from fundamental owners. Many have been decreasing ownership over time, while passive index buyers accumulate Mercury for its exposure to the Aerospace & Defense industry

Mercury’s 2018E valuation of 4.7x, 19.3x and 31.5x sales, Adj. EBITDA and EPS is the highest in the Aerospace & Defense industry for peers over $1.5 billion in value, and its multiple is stretched near all-time highs. Analysts assume its financials are fairly stated, and that it can achieve 16% and 10% sales and EPS growth in CY 2018. However, with issues at SEWIP, loss of its Small Business status, and the recent acquisition of Themis, we estimate actual organic growth is set to decline significantly in CY 2018

Mercury’s leverage should come into focus for investors. Having borrowed nearly $190m on its line of credit, and expanded its operations to materially increase its operating leases, we estimate Net Debt/Adj EBITDAR of 1.5x. However, investors are better served looking at its debt load relative to its thin free cash flow. We estimate Net Debt/Free cash flow of 7.7x

Given our accounting concerns that Adj. EBITDA is not reflecting Mercury’s underlying economics, we believe Mercury should be valued on its stagnant free cash flow, which at a 20-25x multiple, justifies 75-85% downside. Alternatively, taking sales at face value and applying a normal multiple to reflect its reduced organic growth, we arrive at 50-75% downside

Capital Structure and Valuation Overview

Mercury is currently borrowing on its credit facility to fund the acquisition of Themis Computer, which closed on Feb. 1, 2018. Consistent with prior deal funding practices, we expect the company to issue equity, which would dilute investors with 4m new shares. Our report will illustrate that Mercury’s valuation is the highest in the aerospace and defense industry on the belief that is industry leading Adjusted EBITDA margins are fairly stated and its organic growth will continue at high single digits, low double digits per management’s commentary. However, investors should focus on its free cash flow, which has been trending down, while its leverage and fixed costs are rising meaningfully.

Source: Company financials and Wall St. Research Estimates

Note: Figures Calendarized for Dec. 31st year end. Mercury FY ends June 30th

Pro forma for Themis Computer acquisition (source) Estimated below long-term trend of 9.5% and assumes SEWIP isn’t completely lost. SEWIP delivered $32m of revenues in FY2016 Mercury significantly increased its reported operating leases from $43.3m to $70.2m between June 30th and Dec. 31, 2017, which we discount at 3%. We estimate incremental rent expense $1.8m (including $0.8m for Themis)

Share Price And Key Events

Source: Spruce Point

Key Acquisitions and Recent Themis Deal

Mercury has been growing through acquisitions of small companies and does not often disclose EBITDA contributions. The most recent acquisition of Themis caught our attention because of the large valuation multiple, and sudden resignation of the CFO just after the deal closing. The Themis deal was also announced on Dec. 21, 2017 right near Christmas (a time period where deal activity slows down), which may indicate the urgency with which Mercury needed an acquisition.

Source: Spruce Point

A Critical Look At Mercury’s Organic Growth Claims

Mercury tells investors its organic growth is growing at 2x the rate of its end markets. Mercury claims it is gaining market share and that it expects high single-digit, low double-digit organic growth to continue. (1)(2) However, we will lay out the case that organic growth is set to contract meaningfully and has not been translating into cash flow.

Source: Mercury Investor Day presentation, 11/7/17

Q1’18 earnings conference call, 10/24/17 Statement made at the Baird conference 11/8/17 Weighted average across categories

Mercury recently omitted a key slide about long-term end market growth it expects in key verticals (bottom left). Instead, it prefers to show where it is acquiring businesses. We believe that by excluding the recent acquisition of Themis and Delta Microwave, Mercury’s organic growth will decline in CY 18 below trend to approximately 6.5%

Here's how we calculate organic growth: Mercury’s CY 2017 reported revenues of $446.9m are reduced by $28.5m [Delta Microwave ($9.5m, closed on 4/3/17) and Creative ($19m, closed 11/2/16)]. Pro forma CY 2017 revenues, excluding acquisitions, are $418.4m. Themis CY 2017 revenues estimated at $57m by Mercury and the deal closed 2/1/18. Wall St CY 2018 estimates for MRCY are $501m. Removing $52m of Themis revenue contribution and $3.2m of Delta contribution equals $445.7m of CY 2018 revenues. Therefore, pro forma organic revenue growth is estimated as ($418.4/$445.8)-1 = 6.5%. Note: Analysis conservatively assumes no growth in Themis CY 2018 sales and excludes the small Richland acquisition which Mercury has not disclosed sales.

Source: Mercury Investor Day presentation, 11/7/17

Source: Mercury Investor Presentation, 3/1/18

High Level Indicators of Mercury’s Financial Strains And Signs of a Business Potentially Too Good To Be True

Mercury acts as an outsourced Tier 2 provider of solutions for prime defense contractors (subcontractor). 96% of its business is to the federal government. Mercury reports the highest EBITDA margins in the aerospace and defense universe, well above its own key customers such as Lockheed (LMT), Raytheon (RTN), and Northrop Grumman. However, this does not correspond to the highest free cash flow margin. In fact, despite reporting a fairly low capex business model, Mercury's free cash flow margins are no better than the industry average (1).

Source: Company filings

1) CFO comment on Q2’18 conference call says Mercury target “5% or less capex to sales”

2) We include FLIR in our analysis solely because some analysts reference them as a peer to MRCY. However, only 26% of FLIR’s revenues are derived from federal gov’t agencies and end markets vs. 96% for Mercury. Therefore, we do not believe FLIR to be a suitable comp due to its different economic characteristics

Investors should be worried that, in three years, from FY15 to FY17, Mercury’s EBITDA grew 112%, but its Free Cash Flow grew 0%. The growing delta (red bar in graph below) is accelerating, while in the LTM Dec. 2017 period, free cash flow is now declining. Management has made references to inventory build as the culprit on recent conference calls.

Source: Mercury Systems, Spruce Point Analysis

1) Q2’18 earnings conference call:

“Our cash flow reflects the buildup of inventory associated with our expanded in-house manufacturing capabilities offset in part by a 9 day decrease in day sales outstanding in Q2 compared”

Source: Proxy statement

In light of Mercury’s difficulty generating cash flow growth (days inventory and cash conversion cycle at highs), and that receivables are now greater than revenues in Q1 and Q2 2018, we worry that the Company was aggressively booking revenues. This concern is heightened by the evidence we provide of cost overruns at SEWIP, a major revenue program driver for Mercury.

Source: Mercury Systems, Spruce Point Analysis

Pay Attention To Gross Margins For Additional Clues of Strain

Mercury first disclosed a reclassification of costs from COGS to R&D expense in the Q1’2017 10-Q. This tactic served to increase its gross margin reporting and bolsters our argument that Mercury is covering up financial strains. We also observe that Mercury provided backward-looking reclassification information, but not enough to determine the magnitude of the benefit it received in FY2017 when it first disclosed the reclassification.

Pay Attention To Gross Margin Guidance Contraction And First Estimate Miss

Notice that Mercury’s Gross Margins are slowly contracting (Q2’17: 48.8% vs. Q2’18: 45.9%)

Mercury’s first miss on its gross margin guidance came in Sept. 2017 (Q2’18). This is the same month that both:

Mercury first disclosed in its proxy filing how to submit anonymous tips for accounting concerns; Its Chief Accounting Officer resigned, and The month before in Aug. 2017, insiders entered a 10b5-1 stock sale program

Source: Mercury Systems, Spruce Point Analysis

Struggles Becoming Evident By Revenue Composition

Mercury’s traditional top three customers are becoming a smaller part of its business, while its historical business strength in radar becomes less relevant. Investors should be concerned that “Other” revenues are Mercury’s fastest growing segment.

Key Disclosures From Mercury’s FY 2017 Annual Report:

“We are dependent on a small number of customers for a large portion of our revenues. A significant decrease in the sales to or loss of any of our major customers would have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations.” "We are dependent on sales for radar applications for a large portion of our revenues. While our radar sales relate to multiple different platforms and defense programs, our revenues are largely dependent upon our customers incorporating our products into radar applications"

Source: Mercury Systems and Spruce Point Analysis

Note: Total revenues to the top 3 declined from $143m to $137m between 2015 and 2016, but increased to $179m from 2016 to 2017 after three acquisitions, so it is difficult to determine how much of the growth is acquired revenues (the acquired Microsemi business had all three primes as customers per the deal presentation). Mercury just started disclosing net revenue by end market application in FY 2017 10-K, Note P.

In the Q2’18 10-Q filing, Mercury started breaking out “Other Revenue” in slightly more detail, and the results are not encouraging. Two of its three largest segments are declining, including Radar, its largest market. Mercury now makes reference to “Effector” without any elaboration or prior mention on earnings conference calls. Not surprisingly, management is calling out the growth in C4I on its last conference call, while downplaying Radar’s decline (a)

Source: Mercury Financial Statements

(a) Q2’18: conference call, Mercury highlighted upfront the C4I growth,

“Mercury C4I revenues have grown 290% over the past 12 months compared with the prior period and now represent 12% of total company's revenue. In Q2 our C4I revenues grew 105% year-over-year.”

Mercury slipped in one sentence in its last Annual Report that has gone almost unnoticed by analysts and investors that represents a potential Material Adverse Effect on its business. We believe the major implication is that Mercury will lose out on business opportunities and experience increased costs of doing business. Mercury reported 1,159 employees as of June 30, 2017, in its Annual Report. We estimate that Richland Technologies (acquired July 2017) contributed 12 employees (Source: SBIR), and Themis Computer (acquired Feb. 2018) has between 50 and 200 employees (Source: Glassdoor). Therefore, we believe Mercury is likely to be very close to the 1,250 employee limit.

We face other risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, which may have a material adverse effect on our business. We qualify as a “small business” for government contracts purposes under the definition of that term in an applicable NAICS code because we have fewer than 1,250 employees. As we grow and potentially have a rolling 12-month average of over 1,250 employees in the future, we would no longer qualify as a small business. Loss of our small business status could negatively impact us, including our customers purchases from us would not qualify as purchases from a small business, customers may flow down additional Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, clauses in their contracts with us that are less favorable than our existing contract terms and conditions. We expect to lose our status as a small business during fiscal 2018.

Source: 2017 Annual Report 10-K, p. 14

Confirmed Allegations At The SEWIP Program, A Material Business Driver For Mercury

Mercury has discussed in its recent 10-K Annual Report how material the SEWIP (Surface Warfare Improvement Program) is to its historical and future revenues:

"Diverse Mix of Stable, Growth Programs Aligned with DoD Funding Priorities. Our products and solutions have been deployed on more than 300 different programs and over 25 different defense prime contractors. We serve high priority markets for the DoD and foreign militaries, such as UAVs, ballistic missile defense, guided missiles and precision munitions, airborne reconnaissance, EW, and have secured positions on mission-critical programs including Aegis, Predator and Reaper UAVs, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Patriot missile, SEWIP, and Paveway" "For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program ("SEWIP") program individually comprised 12% of our revenues." "Going forward, we believe the SEWIP, AEGIS, F-35, F-16 and the Patriot missile defense programs could be a large portion of our future revenues in the coming years, and the loss or cancellation of these programs could adversely affect our future results."

While the CEO has made key quotes notably about SEWIP Block 3:

CEO Aslett – Jefferies Conf (Aug. 17):

“Three to four years ago, SEWIP was an emerging program. This past fiscal year, SEWIP was actually our largest bookings and revenue program, and that is really largely only SEWIP Block 2 today. As you probably know and as we've talked about, we're also now a part of the SEWIP Block 3 team with Northrop Grumman, and that's still in the engineering phase. So we do expect additional growth from that program. So the program has gone from zero to being our largest program in a relatively short space of time.”

CEO Aslett – Q3’2017 (April 2017) Earnings Call:

“Mercury is a very innovative company and we’ve seen that on existing programs, such as Patriot where we continuing to chip away and win more business on the program, likewise on SEWIP, where again, we’re continuing to win more content on both Block 2, as well as Block 3.”

CEO Aslett – Q1’2017 (Oct. 2016) Earnings Call:

“Lockheed Martin just received their five year production contract on SEWIP Block 2 and we continue to do important work with Northrop Grumman and SEWIP Block 3.”

CEO Aslett – Q2’2016 (Jan 2016) Earnings Call:

“We've had a longstanding relationship with Northrop and I would characterize it's been a strategic relationship. We weren't part of that team prior to the award mainly because I think we were working extremely closely with both Lockheed and Raytheon who were competing against Northrop for the SEWIP Block 3 business. However since they were awarded the business, we've engaged or reengaged with them and we obviously know the SEWIP program well and we've got multiple sets of technologies and capabilities that are applicable for Block 3. And so I think its result of our capabilities, our relationships, our knowledge of the program that allowed us to basically win a pretty significant piece of the business on the program going forward.”

Mercury Promoted The SEWIP Opportunity In Its Presentation

Mercury no longer presents this slide in any of its investor presentations. The slide was marketed heavily in 2016 while Mercury was out promoting the Microsemi transaction and raising equity.

Source: Gabelli Conference, Sept. 2016; last appeared

Department of Defense Inspector General Validates Cost Overrun Allegations At SEWIP

On Nov. 9, 2017, the Inspector General of the US Dept of Defense (DoD) reported seven defense hotline allegations at Northrop Grumman’s SEWIP Block 3 program. Northrop is the prime contractor, with firms such as Mercury acting as a subcontractor. Three allegations were substantiated, two were partially substantiated, and two were dismissed. While the report does not explicitly mention Mercury or any other subcontractors, and the exact amount of cost overruns have been redacted, the amount must have been material enough to merit of full investigation.

Source: Defense.gov

More Evidence of Mercury’s Problems With SEWIP

As of Mercury’s last quarterly report, SEWIP mysteriously disappeared from a discussion of material programs. Recall that, earlier in Aug. 2017 at the Jefferies Conference, the CEO said in reference to SEWIP:

“So we do expect additional growth from that program. So the program has gone from zero to being our largest program in a relatively short space of time.”

Therefore, it appears something went horribly wrong; from Sept. 30th to Dec. 31st SEWIP declined and was no longer reported as material.

There are also inconsistencies between what CEO Aslett has said about its largest revenue contributors by program on Mercury’s conference call, and SEC 10-Q filings:

CEO Aslett Q1’18 Conference Call (10/24/17):

“Our largest revenue programs in the quarter was SEWIP, F-35, Aegis, F-16 SABR and Filthy Buzzard.”

CEO Aslett Q2’18 Conference Call (1/21/18):

“Our largest revenue programs in the quarter were Aegis, SEWIP, F-35, E2D Hawkeye and Filthy Buzzard.”

Notice carefully below that despite the CEO claiming F-35 was the second largest revenue program in Q1’18, it does not appear listed in the table from the 10-Q. Similarly, SEWIP was mentioned as the second largest revenue program in Q2’18, but the bottom table from the Q2’18 10-Q does not even list SEWIP.

Source: Q1’2018 10-Q filed 11/2/17 and Q2’2018 10-Q, Filed 2/2/18

Accounting And Financial Presentation Concerns

Mercury reports using three different revenue accounting methods: Ship and Bill, Multiple Deliverable Arrangements and Contract Accounting. Ship and Bill is fairly straightforward and mirrors standard revenue recognition criteria such as persuasive evidence of a sale arrangement (fixed price and collection assured), with title and risk passing to the customer. The other two methods used are more complex and leave significant judgment in the hands of Mercury’s management. In our opinion, Mercury appears to be moving towards more complex accounting methods.

Source: Mercury Systems and Spruce Point Analysis

1) CEO on Q2’18 call:

“So we've obviously worked extremely diligently since fiscal 2013 to reduce our dependency on what we would describe as book ship revenue...If you look on an LTM basis, the amount of book ship revenue that we have is around about 15% of total revenue”

Contract accounting is often abused by companies, because revenues can be prematurely recognized, and costs can be underestimated, leading to gross margin inflation. When problems emerge, gross margins typically contract. Earlier in our report, we noted that Mercury’s gross margins are contracting, and it missed its Q2’18 guidance.

Anticipated contract losses are typically accrued and reported in the financial footnotes. We observe that Mercury reports a de minimis $0.50m of loss accrual costs in accrued expenses. We think this accrual seems very low given it reports $447m of sales.

Moreover, best financial disclosure practices suggest a detailed accounting of favorable, unfavorable and the “net” impact of contract changes or estimate revisions. We observe that Mercury does not disclose its net adjustments. The table below shows how Mercury’s customers abide by this best practice. Mercury investors are unable to determine how much (if any) of its recent financial results are benefiting from contract accounting changes.

Source: Company reporting and Spruce Point Analysis

Troubling Insider Behavior And Governance Concerns

Mercury is headquartered in the same building where Enterasys/Cabletron was located. Enterasys/Cabletron and its executives were sanctioned by the SEC, and some were convicted of fraud and sentenced to prison (source 1, 2, 3)

Source: Enterasys. Source: Mercury

None of Mercury’s executives who came from Enterasys was implicated in the fraud.

Mercury’s CEO Aslett and Director O’Brien joined Enterasys after the scandal unfolded and were credited with stabilizing and selling it to the Gores Group in 2006.

However, Mercury’s CFO Gerald Haines (who recently resigned in Feb. 2018) was the Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary in addition to EVP of Strategic Affairs of Enterasys/Cabletron. He had omitted his role as Chief Legal Officer from both his Mercury and LinkedIn biography. As Chief Legal Officer, he was a named executive and worked alongside convicted felons.

New Method Revealed For Mercury Employees To Report Accounting Concerns

Spruce Point is concerned that three weeks after the resignation of long-time Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer, Charles Speicher, on Sept. 26, 2017, Mercury revealed a method in its proxy statement to allow employees to report accounting concerns.

Source: 2017 Mercury Proxy – Filed Sept. 5, 2017

Note: Prior 2016 Mercury Proxy excludes the above statement

Insiders Started Selling Before Key Events That Could Be Deemed Material

Insiders have been net sellers of Mercury’s shares. The CEO and former CFO started a 10b5-1 stock sale program before the FY 2017 10-K filing on Aug. 18, 2017, and the Inspector General Report on SEWIP 3 in November 2017. The 10b5-1 program was not disclosed until an Oct. 2017 Form 4 footnote.

10b5-1 program first disclosure (CEO and CFO)

Source: Company proxy statements and Form 4 filings

Lastly, we observe that in Mercury’s 10-K ITEM 9B, it disclosed that on Aug. 14, 2017, the Compensation Committee approved changes to executive departure terms. The terms explicitly define what the condition for “Cause” would be, calling out “Fraud” and “Dishonesty”

Abnormally High Audit Fees

Mercury has the highest audit fees among midcap aerospace, defense, and gov’t contractors

Valuation and Downside Case

Institutional support for Mercury’s stock by long-time fundamental owners has been declining. The largest recent buyers have been passive index and ETF funds (e.g. ITA) such as BlackRock and Vanguard.

We expect a substantial re-rating lower in the share price once investors critically analyze its financials.

Source: Bloomberg

1) Upside based on $46.00 share price

Current investors are paying a significant premium to the Company’s historical valuation.

Spruce Point finds it difficult to explain its valuation expansion in light of the Company’s signs of financial strain, pending loss of its small business designation, allegations of cost overruns at its biggest revenue program, abrupt management departures, and insider selling.

Mercury’s valuation is by far the highest in the aerospace and defense industry for peers over $1.4bn. We believe the valuation is being driven by the belief its Adj. EBITDA margins and revenue growth rate is superior to peers. However, we have detailed our concerns about margin overstatement and believe most of the revenue growth going forward will be inorganic, which should not be valued at the same rate as pure organic growth. Our peer set includes Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD), Northrop Grumman, Harris Corp. (HRS), and L-3 Technologies (LLL) among others.

We Estimate 50-85% Downside Risk

Given our concerns about the reliability of Mercury’s Adjusted EBITDA, we believe the most conservative way to value the company is on its stagnant free cash flow.

1) Themis 2017 revenues estimated at $57m by the company, up from $39m in 2016 (Source 1, 2) and the deal closed Feb. 1, 2018. Wall St CY 2018 estimates for MRCY are $501m vs. $447m in CY 2017. Conservatively, assuming no growth in Themis 2018 revenues would imply zero YoY revenue growth for Mercury. Any increase in Themis revenue contributions in 2018 would imply negative growth at Mercury. Mercury/Themis pro forma disclosures. Assumes SEWIP isn’t completely lost. SEWIP delivered $32m of revenues in FY2016.

Downside based on $46/share price

Thank you very much for your continued interest in our research.

