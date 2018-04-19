IBM: Another Weak Earnings Report, But 4% Dividend Yield Is Still Attractive

IBM's turnaround is slow, but remains intact, while the stock is attractive for value and dividends.

IBM beat on revenue and earnings per share in the first quarter, but shares fell 7%+ anyway.

By Bob Ciura

Another quarter, another poor earnings report from IBM (IBM). IBM stock fell over 7%+ after reporting. This time around, it wasn't the quarterly results themselves that had investors running for the exits. IBM actually delivered a strong beat on both revenue and earnings-per-share. Instead, its weak guidance and slowing growth of its core strategic initiatives have investors worried.

But once again, it's not all bad news for IBM. The company still generates billions of free cash flow each year, which it uses to reward shareholders with buybacks and dividends. IBM has increased its dividend each year, for the past 22 years. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases.

IBM also has a long history of steady dividends, and a high dividend yield. With an operating history of over 100 years, and a 3%+ dividend yield, IBM has earned a place on our list of "blue-chip" stocks.

This article will discuss IBM's recent earnings, future outlook, and why the stock is still a decent option for value and income investors.

Earnings Overview

For the 2018 first quarter, IBM had earnings-per-share of $2.45 on revenue of $19.08 billion. Both figures beat analyst expectations. Revenue and earnings-per-share beat by $370 million and $0.06, respectively.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 4

Notably, IBM's revenue increased 5.1% year-over-year, making two quarters in a row of revenue growth. For most companies, this might not be a huge achievement, but IBM was coming off a streak of 20+ consecutive quarters of declining revenue. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 4% from the same quarter a year ago.

Among IBM's various segments, once again the Global Business Services segment was the notable decliner, with revenue down 1%. This segment includes consulting, global process services, and application management.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 7

The Technology Services and Cloud Platform was also down 1% for the quarter. Helping to offset this was a 2% revenue increase for Cognitive Solutions, while Systems revenue increased 4%. Excitement over new products in Systems, particularly IBM's z14 mainframe, was outweighed by a decline in storage revenue.

For 2018, IBM expects free cash flow of $12 billion, and adjusted earnings-per-share of $13.80. Consensus estimates were expecting earnings-per-share of $13.84, so IBM's outlook seems to be viewed as a disappointment.

Growth Prospects

IBM's turnaround focuses on ramping up its cloud and as-a-service offerings. The key areas of growth for IBM are data, mobile, security, and analytics. In the systems business, IBM's turnaround is focused on growing software revenue, and by improving consulting performance. Collectively, IBM refers to its group of growth initiatives as the "strategic imperatives", which continue to perform well. Strategic imperative and cloud revenue rose 10% last quarter, and is up to $37.7 billion in the trailing 12 months. Total cloud revenue increased 20%, as did the annual run-rate for as-a-service revenue.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 15

These growth rates are impressive, but it is a concern that the strategic imperatives represented a smaller piece of IBM's overall business than analysts were expecting. For example, last quarter the strategic imperatives represented 47% of total revenue, down from 49% in the previous quarter. For IBM to sustain its revenue growth momentum, the strategic imperatives need to become a significant majority of overall revenue.

Tax reform is an added tailwind for IBM's earnings. IBM's reported GAAP tax rate for the first quarter included an $800 million tax benefit. For the first quarter, IBM's ongoing GAAP tax rate was approximately 14%.

Valuation & Expected Returns

IBM's growth has disappointed for an extended period, but the stock does represent a compelling value. Using adjusted earnings-per-share of $13.80, IBM trades for a price-to-earnings of just 10.8, which is well below the broader market index. IBM is valued at less than half the S&P 500 multiple. IBM is even trading below its 10-year average valuation. Over the past decade, IBM held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5.

Source: ValueLine

If IBM continues to grow revenue and earnings, a successful turnaround could fuel a higher valuation multiple. The average price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5 over the past 10 years is a reasonable estimate of fair value for IBM. As a result, the stock has a fair value estimate of $172.50, meaning IBM is currently undervalued by approximately 16%. If it took four years for IBM to return to fair value, the expanding price-to-earnings ratio would add 4% to IBM's annual returns.

In addition, IBM will generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. A potential breakdown of future returns is as follows:

1%-3% revenue growth

2%-3% share repurchases

4% dividend yield

In this scenario, total returns would reach 7%-10% per year. Keep in mind, an expanding valuation could add 4% to these annual returns. Therefore, we estimate total returns of 11%-14% per year for IBM, assuming the turnaround remains on track.

Cash returns will contribute significantly to IBM's total returns. The company is still a strong cash flow generator, which allows it to return cash to shareholders each quarter. For example, last quarter IBM returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through $1.4 billion in dividends, and $800 million in share repurchases. With free cash flow expected to reach $12 billion for 2018, IBM will continue to buy back stock at these low levels and raise its dividend each year.

Speaking of dividend increases, IBM typically announces its annual raises at the end of April, meaning another dividend increase is right around the corner. Last year, the company raised its dividend by 7.1% on April 25th. IBM's current annualized dividend of $6.00 per share represents a payout ratio of 43%, based on projected 2018 earnings-per-share. Therefore, another high single-digit dividend increase (6%-8%) is possible for IBM in 2018.

Final Thoughts

IBM has been a frustrating stock for investors, as it has underperformed the broader market index for several years now. The company has been stuck in a prolonged turnaround, which has yet to fully materialize. That said, there are signs of progress. IBM is back on firmer ground, with revenue growth in two consecutive quarters. The company still generates large amounts of cash flow, which it can use to invest in growth initiatives, and buy back stock.

In addition, IBM stock appears to be undervalued, with a low price-to-earnings ratio and a strong balance sheet. With a 4% dividend yield and the ability to raise dividends each year, IBM is also attractive for income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.