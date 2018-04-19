Big Dollar Is At Critical Crossroads

Our view is that the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index could be a dark-horse market mover this year, as essentially too much of the attention is being placed on equities.

The greenback’s traditional status as a safe haven asset has been called into question, and the currency is at a crossroads that could define its long-term future.

Image Source

If you are an aggressive investor, then 2018 has been your kind of year. In stocks, the market direction has been downward as the consensus is reacting to unfavorable news headlines directed at tech and at industries with heavy exposure to steel and aluminum. Of course, there are completely valid reasons for why these stories have garnered that attention. But, at the same time, there are complete asset classes that have been disregarded.

This is a mistake, given the volatile (and influential) nature of the world economy in its current state. One of these stories that has been missed is the erratic behavior seen in the U.S. dollar, and this creates the potential for long-term short-sell positioning in instruments like the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index (NYSEARCA:UUP). We are selling UUP at current levels, and we use this stance as a partial basis for our dividend stock outlook for companies with strong international exposure.

UUP Chart: CNN Money

A large portion of determining the dominant trend in UUP depends upon the time frame that is used to adjust our perspective. Over the last five years, UUP has actually gained 4.58%. More recent declines have overshadowed this bland performance, and the rates of decline are troublesome. Over the last year, UUP has lost 9.3%, with only small rallies seen toward the end of 2017. This essentially suggests that the market has sold the U.S. dollar in almost every context, and investors do not seem to need much of a reason.

Perhaps the “proof” of this assertion lies in the fact that interest rate expectations have only tilted toward the more hawkish side of the equation for the last two years.

US Interest Rate Chart: Trading Economics

Here, we can see that this is still a low-interest rate environment - no matter which historical period is used for comparison. The real question is whether or not the Federal Reserve will initiate a more aggressive stance on interest rate normalization paths. This would produce a drag on instruments like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), and the PowerShares Nasdaq Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) because of the implied reductions in consumer spending. Ultimately, this could be one factor that erodes the outlook for our position if markets move into the greenback as a high-yielding currency. So far, this has not been reflected in the value of the currency.

Consumer Price Index Chart: Trading Economics

The prospect of rising interest rates requires rising momentum in the rate of consumer inflation. The Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) provides an accurate measure of the trends in these areas. In the chart above, we can see that CPI levels have risen sharply since July 2017. If this continues, we could easily see another interest rate hike priced into the current trading cycle.

Personal Consumption Expenditure Chart: Trading Economics

CPI is not as closely watched by the Fed as is the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) reading. In the chart above, we can see that the upside trends in the PCE reading have actually surpassed the CPI metric, and this suggests markets are not appropriately prepared for an additional rate hike from the Federal Reserve in the current cycle. From a market trading perspective, it is questionable that this would have a significant impact in real trading flows even if it did occur - and we are viewing this strong lack of potential catalysts as a central reason to sell ETFs tied to the currency (even at these lower levels).

UUP Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

Here, we can see that during its early 20017 rallies, UUP has failed to match its October 2008 highs near 27.20. This was a rising rate environment (and a rising inflation environment), and markets were not able to generate gains above these levels. If this continues, we will likely be seeing a falling U.S. dollar. We are short UUP at current levels, with an initial target of 21.80 for the ETF.



What is your position on UUP? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.