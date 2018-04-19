Jelly Beans, Group Think, And Greenblatt's Magic Formula

Investors should focus on being disciplined and doing "good valuation work". This is more important that what the guy next to you thinks.

Even investing legends sometimes need props.

When Gotham Asset Management co-founder Joel Greenblatt was asked to teach stock market concepts to ninth-graders in Harlem, he brought a large jar of jelly beans to the class and asked them to guess how many were in the jar. He allowed the students to hold and scrutinize the jar to arrive at their estimates and then, after each had written a guess, allowed them to make a second guess if they so desired.

The average of the "first" guesses, Greenblatt reported, was 1,771 (the correct number of beans was 1,776) while the average of the "second" guesses was 850. The second guess, Greenblatt recently told an audience at Google, represents the stock market. "Everyone knows what they just read in the paper, what the guy next to them said….and are influenced by everything around them," says Greenblatt. But he says the "cold, calculated guess—from counting rows and analyzing the jar—that's the better guess," says Greenblatt, adding, "that's where I see opportunity."

The reason investors don't outperform the market, Greenblatt explained, is not because opportunities don't exist, but rather because of behavioral issues and/or biases. He says that if we subscribe to the description used by the late Benjamin Graham that fair value of stocks is represented by a horizontal line, but actual stock prices is depicted by a "wavy line around it", then the market is really "throwing us pitches all the time."

In Greenblatt's view, if investors use a disciplined approach and do "good valuation work"—i.e. analyzing the jar of jelly beans and sticking to their guess rather than succumbing to group think—the market will eventually agree with them. Scrutinizing price changes on a daily or weekly basis can only lead to misguided investment decisions.

How best to do such valuation work? In his bestselling 2005 book, The Little Book That Beats the Market, Greenblatt describes how to identify good companies selling for bargain prices using a "Magic Formula" of only two criteria--return-on-capital and earnings yield—an approach he created by weaving together concepts of Graham along with legendary investor (and Graham-follower) Warren Buffett.

Greenblatt's focus on return-on-capital is reminiscent of Buffett's focus on high-quality businesses, while earnings yield harkens to Graham's quest for strong companies at bargain prices:

Return-on-capital (NYSE:ROC): The first variable in the "magic formula", ROC is used to determine how much money a company is making by using its assets. It is calculated by dividing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the sum of fixed assets and working capital. Greenblatt preferred to use EBIT rather than reported earnings (used in a traditional return-on-assets calculation) to eliminate the potential to cloud operating performance with debt payments and/or taxes.

The "capital" part of the equation includes fixed assets as well as working capital. By comparing these metrics to those of the market's largest 3,500 companies, Greenblatt would consider purchasing a stock if it ranked among the lowest 20.

Earnings Yield: Greenblatt uses earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in this formula and divides it by total “enterprise value”, defined as market value plus interest-bearing debt (to determine how much debt is used to generate earnings):

Greenblatt will tell you that he’s not looking for returns in the short term, that down-months or even years don’t worry him. He explains it this way: “If the magic formula worked all the time, everyone would probably use it. If everyone used it, it would probably stop working.” While his user-friendly, straightforward approach has produced impressive, back-tested returns (30.8% per year from 1988 through 2004), it has also faced periods of lackluster performance. But, if you consider this guru’s fundamental investment philosophy, such varied performance wouldn’t cause concern.

Using stock screening model I created on Validea based on the investment methodology of Joel Greenblatt, I have identified the following top 20 highest scoring stocks in the model based on today's fundamentals.

TICKER COMPANY CURRENT

SCORE LATEST

CLOSE MARKET

CAP

($MIL) PE RATIO EPS

GROWTH YIELD RELATIVE

STRENGTH OMC OMNICOM GROUP INC. 100% $71.86 $16,333 14.1 7.0% 3.3% 29 HPQ HP INC 100% $21.77 $35,733 13.4 -5.3% 2.6% 67 MSGN MSG NETWORKS INC 100% $22.35 $1,683 6.0 7.2% N/A 36 MIK MICHAELS COMPANIES INC 100% $18.28 $3,326 8.4 19.7% N/A 25 TUP TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION 100% $41.71 $2,132 19.4 -10.9% 6.5% 16 ABC AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP. 100% $86.82 $19,072 49.6 -0.6% 1.8% 46 THO THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. 100% $107.55 $5,667 12.3 27.4% 1.4% 67 CVS CVS HEALTH CORP 100% $63.43 $64,352 9.8 16.1% 3.2% 26 HRB H & R BLOCK INC 100% $26.05 $5,446 21.5 5.8% 3.7% 58 SBH SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. 100% $15.79 $1,975 9.7 2.4% N/A 25 DLX DELUXE CORPORATION 100% $73.75 $3,527 14.3 9.3% 1.6% 56 IPG INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC 100% $23.33 $9,009 17.0 12.5% 3.6% 39 TGNA TEGNA INC 100% $10.71 $2,309 10.3 -0.5% 2.6% 17 CPB CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 100% $42.45 $12,762 13.8 5.8% 3.3% 22 SP SP PLUS CORP 100% $35.05 $793 19.2 47.9% N/A 55 DFIN DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC 100% $17.37 $588 23.9 12.9% N/A 33 UTHR UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION 100% $112.47 $4,863 10.3 22.9% N/A 36 SYNT SYNTEL, INC. 100% $25.28 $2,097 12.1 -4.9% N/A 83 AMCX AMC NETWORKS INC 100% $50.59 $3,072 8.3 19.0% N/A 30 RMR RMR GROUP INC 90% $75.90 $2,365 11.2 86.7% 1.3% 85

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSGN, TUP, THO, CVS, TGNA, CPB, UTHR, RMR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.