Commerce Bank Of Temecula Valley: A Safe Bank Merger Arbitrage

Recommendation: Long CKTM at $13.80 (closing price on April 17th)

Target Price: $14.41

Thesis: I believe the acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley (OTCPK:CKTM) will close by June 2018. The only hurdle left is obtaining regulatory approvals. The strategic benefits are clear for the acquirer. Given the low-risk nature of the acquisition, the 23% annualized return is attractive, and we recommend a long position in CKTM.

Business Description

Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley is a one-branch bank in Murrieta, CA. As of Dec. 31, 2017, the bank had $76 million of assets, $62 million of deposits, and $51 million of loans. The bank had a pre-tax, pre-one-time-gain ROA of 0.30% in FY 2017. The bank has a clean balance sheet with zero non-accrual and OREO by the end of 2017. Its cost of funding was only 0.30% in 2017.

Background of the merger

CKTM was involved in a failed merger with AltaPacific Bancorp (OTCPK:ABNK) announced in September 2016. At that time, AltaPacific Bancorp was paying $15.9 million in stock and cash. AltaPacific Bancorp was the most logical strategic acquirer of CKTM. AltaPacific's location in Murrieta is only 4 miles away from CKTM's location, so the potential cost savings from closing the branch can be substantial and easy to realize. Moreover, AltaPacific had $351 million of assets by the end of 2016 and operated at ~60% efficiency ratio. AltaPacific also earned a higher yield on loans than CKTM. Therefore, the combined company could have the required scale to operate under a lean cost structure (<60% efficiency ratio) and a wider NIM (1% NIM expansion on CKTM's balance sheet). Finally, CKTM is too small for other local competitors, such as Provident Bank and Pacific Premier Bank. In late 2016, however, banking stocks experienced a sharp increase in share price after Trump won the election. A large shareholder with 34% of shares decided to vote against the merger because the cash component of the merger was too low. Because of his opposition, the merger was voted down in April 2017.

Since then, the CEO and CFO who supported the merger with AltaPacific have resigned and the company hired a new CEO. The new CEO understood that operating as a standalone bank does not make sense for CKTM. As the ex-CFO admitted, the bank cannot reach their target efficiency ratio until its assets grow to $150 million. Her estimation is that the expansion from $70 million to $150 million would take at least 3 years, which is a long wait. Hence, the board formed a Merger and Acquisition committee and attracted 3 unsolicited bids in mid-2017. CKTM finally entered into a new merger agreement with Nano Financial Holdings in December 2017.

According to the new merger agreement, each minority shareholder will receive $14.41 in cash, while certain shareholders (at least 26%) will rollover their shares into Nano Financial Holdings. The total deal values CKTM at $23.3 million. Nano Financial Holdings is led by co-founders and senior managers of California Republic Bank, which was sold to Mechanics Bank (OTCPK:MCHB) backed by Ford Financial Fund in October 2016. In addition, Nano Financial Holdings has raised $60 million, so it is possible that Nano will acquire other banks in the region and combine the operations to achieve cost efficiency.

Merger Valuation

The merger consideration represents a 67.5% premium over the unaffected price of $8.60. The merger consideration corresponds to 1.69x tangible book value.

Rationale of the Merger

According to interviews and the proxy, Nano Financial Holdings plans to use their own connections with the wealthy customers of the previous California Republic Bank in Orange County region to scale up the bank's balance sheet that is clearly under-levered at 17.31% equity-to-asset ratio. It is likely that Nano Financial Holdings will move the bank's headquarter to Irvine to benefit from the tremendous economic growth in the region while using the cheap funding from CKTM's legacy branch from Murrieta. In an interview, Nano believed that it will slowly engage in additional M&A to help improve the efficiency of the bank.

Financing of the Merger

The merger is financed by Nano Financial Holdings' existing cash. The deal only requires less than $17.70 million in cash while Nano has raised more than $60 million. Therefore, financing is unlikely a concern.

Expected Closing Time

According to the latest definitive proxy statement, the merger is expected to close by the second quarter of 2018. Currently, the merger has secured shareholder approval and the bank satisfies all the balance sheet requirements in the merger agreement. The deal is waiting for the regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Board, FDIC, and California Department of Business Oversight. On March 27th, the Fed approved the Nano Financial Holdings to become a bank holding company through its acquisition of CKTM. A comparable deal, Ford Financial's tender offer of Mechanics Bank in Richmond, CA, received regulatory approvals approximately 7 months after the initial announcement, but MCHB was a much larger bank that may require additional regulatory scrutiny. Therefore, I think it is likely that the deal receives all the regulatory approvals in 6 months.

Termination of the Merger

Both parties can terminate the deal if the deal does not close by June 30, 2018. Both parties can extend the deadline until August 31st if the deal does not receive all the regulatory approval by June 30, 2018.

Annualized Returns

Assuming that the deal closes by June 30, 2018, and assuming the deal expense stays within the $1.4 million limit, minority shareholders will be receiving $14.41 in cash at closing. The annualized return is 23% for CKTM shareholders. If we assume the deal delays to close on August 31st, shareholders will bear the cost of the CEO's option exercise ($0.06 per share) and the annualized return would be 11%.

Risks

Since the only hurdle is the regulatory approval, the risk is that the deal encounters a delay of approval or a rejection. If the deal is denied by the regulatory agencies, there is a good chance that the previous "Bidder One" in the sale process will reinstate its offer at 1.5x book value or $12.38/share. Therefore, the downside risk is only a little more than 10%. If the deal encounters a delay (the CEO has some incentives to wait, as his options are vested in August), we are still earning 11% annualized return if the deal closes by August 31st.

Why this Opportunity Exists

I think the market fails to price the deal correctly because 1) the target trades over-the-counter and had failed at a merger in the past. 2) the regulatory approval process is difficult to monitor, and 3) the liquidity of CKTM is not comparable to the larger banks. I think the deal rationale is solid, and completing the deal is a win-win situation for Nano Financial Holdings and CKTM's shareholders. Therefore, I recommend a long position in CKTM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CKTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.