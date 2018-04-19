RealPage Has Too Much Risk

It has diluted its shareholders over 200% over the past decade.

It's unprofitable: revenue growth doesn't translate into earnings growth; margins are razor thin; it may not enjoy pricing power; service has very little room for error before refunds kick in.

As per its 10-K, RealPage (RP) is a "is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry," providing "a technology platform of data analytics and on demand software solutions that integrates and streamlines rental real estate management and property operations," with a client base of over 12,400.

There are, in my opinion, a few problems with RP.

It's unprofitable, and revenue growth doesn't translate into bottom line growth. Margins are razor thin, sales and marketing alone make up a quarter of its sales, and it may not enjoy poor pricing power. It has diluted its shares significantly over the last ten years. Goodwill - the premium it has paid to acquire companies - makes up half of its capital structure. Despite all this, it rewards its executives handsomely. It doesn't come close to beating the risk-free rate.

Well, that's certainly a mouthful. Let's get into it.

1. It Lacks Profitability

First, RP is just not profitable. Despite growing its revenue since 2010, net income is at a near-decade-long low.

RP Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

As we can see in the above, revenue and total expenses are nearly perfectly correlated to 0.992, meaning that revenue and expenses grow near-perfectly in tandem. With that causing decreased net income, that prompts me to ask: if growing sales won't lead to increased earnings, what will?

Sales and marketing alone makes up over 25% of quarterly revenue, and the trend suggests that sales and marketing expense is on the rise, as per the last several quarters:

Source: Company 10-K

Could it be the case that, without such aggressive sales and marketing, RP wouldn't be able to sustain its revenue growth? If so, it may continue to struggle to turn that sales growth into improving investors' bottom line.

In a similar vein, the profit margin is at near-decade-lows of just 0.06%:

RP Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

With such low margins, any uptick in expenses could cause a negative profit margin for RP investors - that is, netting a loss with each dollar of sales.

To solve this, RP could increase its prices. But how much pricing power does RP really enjoy?

Source: Company 10-K

It doesn't appear that RP has much pricing power at all, as it states in its 10-K. Worse, its customer agreements don't include much operational wiggle-room. Service needs to be close to perfect:

Source: Company 10-K

As it states above, service needs to be near-perfect - 98% of the time - or RP might have to refund customers. This embeds even more risk into this company that is already struggling to turn a profit.

2. Dilution

Next, dilution. When a company issues additional shares, an investor's ownership stake is reduced. Worse, an article titled Equity Issues and Offering Dilution from the Journal of Financial Economics suggests that issuing new equity is a negative signal from management, and may reduce a firm's stock price.

As we can see in the chart below, RP has diluted its shareholder base over 200% over the last decade.

RP Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Annual) data by YCharts

This is a problem for shareholders that I believe often goes ignored, and so, let me demonstrate how this dilution could impact your investment in RP in the future. Let's say you buy 1,000 shares of RP today at ~$55.20, when RP has 83.09M million shares outstanding.

Source: Author's Work

Let's say, over the next ten years, RP doubles its revenue. And, let's say, that because RP investors love to reward revenue, the stock price doubles to reflect that. But during that time, RP has increased its share count the same as the previous ten years, so now there are 268.3M shares outstanding.

Source: Author's Work

Holding all else constant: instead of your shares being worth $110 per share, because of the dilution, they're now worth only $34 per share. Instead of your share of ownership being worth $11K, even though you made the correct directional call, simply because of management's decision to dilute those shares they're worth less: only $3.4K.

Simply, a revenue increase doesn't equal a share increase. We're rewarded on a per share basis. Even if the company were to double its revenue, in this example it increased its share count, causing revenue per share to decrease from $8 to $5, instead of increasing to $16. Even though it increased its revenue!

Thus, because of dilution, your return going forward may be muted - even granting the charitable assumption that RP doubles its revenue (which, in my opinion based on its past, is unlikely). This could be a problem for RP investors going forward.

Capital Structure

Goodwill represents the premium a company pays to acquire another company over the estimated market value of assets. Goodwill can be - and often is - impaired, putting the shareholders at risk of earnings charges.

For RP, goodwill makes up nearly half of its capital structure.

Source: YCharts Quarterly Numbers, Author's Compilation

It's good when a company has a lot of assets, yet it's not so good when these assets are inflated with goodwill. Comparing goodwill to total assets is a way to judge a company's use - or misuse - of goodwill. And for RP, goodwill, in my opinion, makes up far too much of its total assets. This puts shareholders at risk of write-downs.

Compensation

Chairman, CEO, and President Stephen T. Winn made over $6M in the fiscal year ended 2016, and nearly $5M in 2015 - when the company's earnings were significantly in the red.

Source: Morningstar

Excessive executive compensation alone is not a reason to avoid a company, but I think investors would do well to ask themselves whether or not this is a shareholder-friendly business. In theory, I like the idea of boards trying to use compensation contracts to align executives' actions with company success. In this case, $5M million in CEO compensation during years like fiscal 2015 when the company failed to turn a profit is not an example of a shareholder-friendly compensation scheme, in my opinion.

Conclusion

Investors, RP has an earnings yield of -0.01%, a yield that is well below the 239 bps provided by two-year t-bills. If investors can't beat the risk-free rate from a higher-risk, lower-earnings stock, in my opinion, investors would stick with t-bills (or find more profitable stocks elsewhere). With a profit margin of just 0.06%, stagnant earnings, expenses that are almost perfectly correlated with revenue, a capital structure half comprised of goodwill, a yield that doesn't beat the risk-free rate, and more, I recommend that investors stay away from RP and seek alpha elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.