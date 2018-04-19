GE: Keeping Management 'Honest' On 2018 Guidance

I also intend to monitor - Is GE's term "cost out" about improving earnings? Or, is it about taking "cost out" and reporting it below the non-GAAP earnings line?

I am making this quarterly guidance available now, for those who wish to make quick comparisons on release of GE 1st quarter earnings on April 20, 2018.

In this article, I provide details of GE’s earnings guidance for FY 2018 analyzed by quarters to facilitate an assessment of how well GE management are performing against their goals.

Actual To Actual Vs. Actual To Guidance Vs. Guidance To Guidance

Comparing guidance to guidance, i.e., forecast to forecast, can be a valuable tool for assessing management's ability to deliver on planned outcomes, as General Electric (GE) progressively provides updated FY 2018 guidance. GE will compare 1st quarter 2018 to 1st quarter 2017 actual earnings results. But with all the changes that have taken place in the GE organization, prior periods' earnings results may not be particularly useful for comparison purposes. That is where actual to guidance, and guidance to guidance comparisons are most useful. Table 1 below incorporates 2017 actual earnings, re-stated for revenue standard change and changes in non-GAAP earnings construct effective 2018, together with comprehensive details of latest GE FY 2018 earnings guidance, as of April 19, 2018, ahead of the 1st quarter 2018 earnings release.

Table 1

I have mostly used information supplied by GE to construct the detailed guidance for FY 2018 per Table 1 above. I have used the mid-point wherever GE has provided guidance as a range. On this basis guidance for FY 2018 is for non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 and GAAP EPS of $0.66. One assumption I have made is the 4th quarter 2017 write down of Power inventory by $850 million and the Power impairment charge of $215 million, will not be repeated in 2018. That results in a favorable variance of $1.065 billion (before tax) in 2018 for non-GAAP segment operating profit, before any profit growth assumptions are taken into account. Without the benefit of this $1.065 billion, GE guidance for 2018 is for a $212MM (1.5%) growth in segment operating profit compared to 2017. A higher expected effective tax rate in 2018, results in an unfavorable variance of $844 million compared to 2017, which largely offsets the $1.065 billion favorable variance arising from the Power inventory and impairment charges. I expect the estimates I have included for Corporate Items Operating, and Interest and Other Financial Charges should be fairly close to actual outcomes for these items. On the other hand, I would think GE Capital Continuing Operations, is an area of considerable uncertainty, which could continue to provide "nasty" surprises. GE may very well issue revised guidance for FY 2018 at the 1st quarter 2018 earnings conference call. If so, I propose to complete and publish a detailed reconciliation between existing and revised guidance. In the meantime readers may find Table 1 useful for their own comparisons to any revised guidance. Table 2 below analyzes GE FY 2017 re-stated and FY 2018 guidance per Table 1 above into the 1st to 4th quarters.

Table 2

Table 2 above enables comparison of 1st quarter 2018 earnings to guidance and to 1st quarter 2017, both at the non-GAAP EPS level and also at the detail level. Table 3 below further analyzes the FY 2018 segment totals per Table 2 above into the individual segments.

Table 3

For The Analysts Among Us Be They Professionals Or Gifted Amateurs

I trust the detail provided above will be useful to the analysts among us, be they professionals or gifted amateurs. In any case, I will return after GE 4th quarter results, and any revised FY 2018 guidance are available, and complete a detailed analysis.

