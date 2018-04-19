Tesla Margins Are Likely Toast

One of the biggest takeaways from the Elon Musk e-mail that was detailed on Tuesday has to be in regards to Tesla's (TSLA) margin goals. While every effort will be made to reduce costs where possible, the addition of more human labor and running a factory 24/7 will easily eat into the company's bottom line. At this point, it seems like the 25% margin target for the Model 3 should be considered the latest Tesla item to end up a fantasy.

First, let's just quickly review Tesla's margin story from recent years. As part of my company failure list, I have cited roughly two dozen examples where margins fell short of expectations, sometimes by a very large amount. It's a problem that has continued over time, not just something that recently cropped up or was limited to the Model S or X. Tesla had major problems trying to hit targets on its luxury vehicles, where it had virtually no competition in the space and US buyers had access to a $7,500 tax credit. Competition is about to start soaring and the credit will be reduced to gone over the next year and a half, which may result in Tesla needing to cut prices to remain competitive.

So how does Tesla expect to get to a 25% target on the Model 3 which goes for roughly half the price currently? Average selling prices are likely to fall if the company actually starts delivering the standard model version that starts at $35,000, although when that happens is still unclear. Tesla's vision was based on increased automation from a world leading factory, but now Elon Musk says that was a mistake. Adding hundreds of workers to run the factory 24/7 will only add to the expense base, making it harder to achieve the margin target. In the short-term, it could also reduce vehicle quality, putting a large burden on Tesla's service infrastructure and adding to that segment's substantial losses. Problems with Model 3 production are a main reason why the Street is now at its biggest loss forecast for this year, seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

The problem for Tesla is that outside forces can also provide major headwinds. When materials used for both electric vehicle parts and their complex batteries rise, it makes them more expensive to manufacture over time (as compared to expectations from economies of scale). Take a look at the four charts below showing some key metals used for Tesla vehicles (as well as its energy storage products), and don't forget that lithium has also seen a major price boom in recent years as well. While the company isn't paying spot rates, I can't see how these surges over a multi-year time period are beneficial for Tesla trying to hit its targets.

(Source: infomine.com)

Unfortunately for Tesla, it is not just about the cost to manufacture its vehicles that is important. You still have to throw in R&D and SG&A expenses to get to the company's operating income (or losses), as well as other things like interest and taxes to get to the bottom line. Management has talked recently about not needing a capital raise this year outside of credit lines, but these borrowings generally depend on 3-month LIBOR rates. The chart below shows how much this key lending rate has soared since the Model 3 was unveiled. The result might not show up in the gross margin numbers, but it definitely hurts the bottom line and cash flow.

(Data sourced from St. Louis Fed. 3-mo. LIBOR page. *Chart on one week delay. Check current rates here)

At this point, it seems just a matter of when, not if, Tesla management will abandon its 25% margin target for the Model 3. Elon Musk has admitted too much automation was a mistake, and adding hundreds of more workers and running the factory continuously will only add to expenses. Tesla couldn't hit margin targets with no competition for its luxury vehicles and a major US tax credit, so what happens when the credit vanishes and competition soars? Additionally, raw material prices and interest rates are jumping, both of which will further pressure the bottom line. With both equity and debt investors getting more and more worried in recent months, the Q1 earnings call will be a very interesting one when it happens (date not yet announced).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.