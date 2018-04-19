Off To See The Wizard

For some twenty-five years on Wall Street, I have toted around that nickname. A client called me yesterday with some questions and asked if it was alright that he called to ask them. "Of course," I said, "That is what I am here for." It then dawned upon me that others of you may wish some dialogue on certain subjects. So, "Don't be a Cowardly Lion, call anytime that you like."

The Yellow Brick Road gets long and twisty sometimes and I am here to help. The Sages are also available for consultation. As Dorothy skips away with the picnic basket and Toto wags along, the Tin Man is heartening, and the Scarecrow is the brains behind it all. I just have a crystal ball that sits on my desk, next to my Bloomberg terminal, for predictive purposes. Sometimes, it flashes the darndest things.

Maturity Yield Spread to the Next Mat. Spread to the 10 year Spread to the 30 year 3 month Libor 2.36% 7 bps 51 bps 70 bps 2 year 2.43% 14 bps 44 bps 63 bps 3 year 2.57% 16 bps 30 bps 49 bps 5 year 2.73% 10 bps 14 bps 33 bps 7 year 2.83% 4 bps 4 bps 19 bps 10 year 2.87% 19 bps 30 year 3.06% 19 bps

*Data from Bloomberg

There is a lot of talk about "inversion" these days. Historical wisdom states that it would indicate a Recession. Unfortunately, in my opinion, history cannot serve as a guide after we have had the unprecedented experience of having the world's central banks dominate the bond markets for almost the last ten years. Looking back just does not work now. Common sense dictates that other rational explanations will have to be found for the behavior of the bond markets.

I point, specifically, to the "free cash flow" created by the world's central banks, as the major culprit for our flat, if not inverting, yield curve. The central banks of the world have made a strategic error in judgment, all of this money did not cause inflation. They still talk about it like it might, but it won't. The reason is that the money does not go into the production of goods or the creation of services but goes directly into the markets, which is why I remark that it is a "free cash flow."

Yardeni Research now estimates that the world's major central banks have produced $20.6 trillion of "Pixie Dust" money. As of the end of March, the amount keeps growing, on a global basis, even though the Fed is basically flatlining. The ECB's balance sheet now represents 38.9% of the nominal GDP of the entire European Union. The Japanese Central Bank's (BOJ) now represents 94.5% of the entire nominal GDP of Japan. With both European yields and Japanese yields a fraction of American yields, the money flows to the American bond markets.

Everything is being manipulated with the "Pixie Dust" money from yields, to currencies, to the equity markets, and there is no end in sight. The big winners have been the sovereign nations that have benefited greatly from the exceptionally low yields. Social programs that could not have been afforded now can be paid for when borrowing costs are slightly above zero, or at zero or, in the case of some countries, less than zero. When the lender is paying the borrower you know, with certainty, that we have gone down the rabbit hole and that the Mad Hatter is serving the tea.

What particularly sticks out in my mind, with the Fed on a constant drive to raise rates, is that the Central Bank of the United States is heading in exactly the opposite direction of the American government. The current Administration is trying to grow the economy by cutting both taxes and regulations, and the Fed is trying to slow down the economy by raising interest rates. It sometimes seems that the people at the Fed and the people in the Congress are not living in the same country. It is like the classic movie line:

"That wild goose chase of yours is going to lay an egg." - Abbott and Costello

I am of the opinion that at some point in here, given that the Treasury will be issuing an increasing amount of debt, that someone in the Administration is going to tap the folks at the Fed on the shoulder and say some sort of, "One moment please." Rising interest rates do not exactly do the country any favors. In the meantime, our "flat as a pancake" yield curve signals that there is more demand than supply, even at these levels. Money is always on the hunt for safety and yield and the United States provides both commodities.

If a yield curve inversion does take place, it will likely be caused by the continuing creation of the "Pixie Dust" and not by some pending Recession. How long all of this goes on is anyone's guess, but the fact that it is going on is found explicitly in the ever-growing pile of "Pixie Dust" that is being manufactured by the flick of the wrist and a button pressed on someone's keyboard.

The Alchemist's dream has been realized. It is the modern-day version of turning lead into gold. Technology has just changed the process.