Seadrill To Emerge From Bankruptcy Within Months At A Fraction Of Its Current Valuation

Using the company's advisors' equity valuation range, current shares are worth only between $0.125 and $0.177.

Equity is trading more than 100% above the high end of the valuation range calculated by the company's bankruptcy advisors and 70% above market leader Transocean.

Note:

I have covered Seadrill (SDRL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After an overwhelming majority of stakeholders supported Seadrill's recently amended plan of reorganization, the plan was confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday. Accordingly, the company now expects to emerge from chapter 11 within the next 60-90 days.

Picture: Semisubmersible Rig "West Eminence" - Source: Offshoreenergytoday.com

The news caused momentum traders to chase the stock once more, with the shares ending Wednesday's session up 65% on very heavy trading volume. Personally, I was surprised by the move as a similar attempt by the momentum crowd a couple of days ago collapsed very soon after the company announced the positive results of the stakeholders' vote.

But with the end of the current iteration of Seadrill now in striking distance, momentum traders will exit the stock rather sooner than later, and I fully expect the shares to give back all of their recent gains as the implied equity valuation of the new Seadrill is entirely off the charts.

Remember, upon the restructured company's emergence from bankruptcy, the existing equity will get cancelled and current shareholders will be allocated roughly 1.9% of the new Seadrill's equity.

Using the current share count of 504.5 million shares and multiplying it with Wednesday's closing price of $0.365 brings us to a market capitalization of $184.5 million for the "old" Seadrill. Keep in mind that this number only represents 1.9% of the new Seadrill's equity, so accordingly the implied total equity value for the new Seadrill as of Wednesday's close calculates to a whopping $9.7 billion, almost 70% higher than market leader Transocean (RIG). Moreover, Transocean commands $12.5 billion in mostly high-margin backlog, compared to $3.9 billion for Seadrill and subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) combined.

Moreover, even the use of highly aggressive industry recovery assumptions by the company's bankruptcy advisors did only yield an equity valuation range of $3.3 billion to $4.7 billion. At the end of Wednesday's session, Seadrill traded over 100% above the top end of an already optimistic valuation range.

Over the past couple of quarters, a number of energy-related stocks have emerged from chapter 11 but none of them has traded above the equity valuation range calculated by the respective bankruptcy advisors. Investors looking for more information should take a look at this recent article from fellow contributor WYCO Researcher.

Should trading in the new Seadrill's shares follow a similar pattern, the stock price should initially settle in the middle of the range calculated by the company's advisors. Keep in mind that dayrate assumptions used in the model are not supported by current market conditions in any way, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock trading towards the lower end of the range despite oil prices currently sitting at three-year highs.

Assuming the new equity will indeed start trading within the calculated valuation range, the current stock is worth between $0.125 and $0.177.

In the recent past, "old" stocks of other bankrupt energy-related companies have also traded meaningfully above equity valuations determined by their respective bankruptcy advisors only to see this change abruptly when the new equity commenced trading.

A very recent example is fellow offshore driller Ocean Rig (ORIG). While not a perfect comparison, the precipitous drop in its share price following the company's emergence from bankruptcy strongly illustrates the risks of owning shares in bankrupt companies.

With Seadrill's shares once more trading at elevated levels and cancellation of the current equity now only a couple of months away, a short sale looks enticing, particularly as borrowing fees have moderated meaningfully as of late.

Unfortunately, prohibitive margin requirements by U.S.-based brokers will keep most investors from committing to meaningful short positions at this point.

Bottom line:

A new Seadrill is anticipated to emerge from bankruptcy within the next 60-90 days. The company's current equity will be cancelled and existing shareholders will be allocated a small 1.9% stake in the new company's equity. Assuming the new shares will start trading within the (highly optimistic) valuation range determined by Seadrill's bankruptcy advisors, the implied value of the current stock calculates to roughly $0.15 per share at the middle of the range.

A short sale at current elevated share price levels should yield decent results but sky-high margin requirements remain a major obstacle. Moreover, don't get trapped in a potential continuation of Wednesday's momentum run. Wait patiently for the momentum to abate before entering a short position.

Personally, I decided to already take a small short position around the end of Wednesday's session which I intend to protect by a stop-buy limit to avoid getting crushed by the momentum crowd.

Investors looking for more color around the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings might find some answers in my recently updated frequently asked questions compilation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SDRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.