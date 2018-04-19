Johnson & Johnson: Going The Way Of IBM?

My valuation metrics suggest that at $128, the stock is perhaps $20 above an attractive entry point.

Introduction: An icon falters

As a long-only investor, it's not thrilling to be highly unenthusiastic on a great company, but that's what I did when I turned negative on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) six months ago. Then, I wrote J&J: Unattractive, which is now behind a PRO firewall. These were the main bullet points in the summary:

JNJ surged above $140 on a "beat" and raised non-GAAP EPS guidance after releasing Q3 earnings on Tuesday.

Lost in the "excitement" was the fact that actually earnings were down yoy at a double-digit rate; JNJ is becoming an expert at creating positive EPS comparisons using non-GAAP numbers.

Further, if anything "special" should have been excluded from earnings, it would lower, not raise, adjusted earnings.

I said I was mildly bearish on JNJ at that point, a reversal from my April 2017 JNJ article, J&J Now Too Cheap To Its Peers To Ignore. JNJ was then in the $121-122 range and had fell from its March 2017 peak near $129.

Now, with JNJ at $128, another weak quarter and ongoing attempts at obfuscation of the weakness suggest an update is in order.

Another very forgettable quarter

JNJ reported EPS of $1.60 for Q1 on sales of $20.0 B. In 2017, Q1 EPS was $1.61 on sales of $17.8 B. Shares outstanding shrank 1% yoy. The sales gain was largely from two factors, namely acquisitions exceeding divestitures and forex gains. That EPS declined despite a significant gain from currency of 9% on the 50% of sales generated outside of the US is a serious matter.

Going back one year, we see pre-tax income of $5.6 B versus $5.5 B this year. This continues a trend. In Q4 2017, pre-tax income was only $2.56 B, down from $4.3 B in Q4 2016 (Using pre-tax numbers gets away from effects related to the recent tax bill).

Early in the latest press release, JNJ acknowledges that costs were up $0.7 B yoy, largely due to amortization costs, which in turn were heavily related to its $30 B Actelion acquisition around mid-year 2017. While the company does not overtly say it wants those charges excluded, its emphasis and forward guidance are on "earnings" that exclude those costs. In essence, JNJ is doing just what I accused IBM (NYSE:IBM) of doing back in July 2013, with the stock around $190. Then, I wrote IBM And The Media Attempt To Obscure Its Declining Business Results. In October 2013, I followed that up with IBM's Enhanced Share Buyback Is Unfortunate, As Is Media Coverage Of It. The emphasis on the financial media is relevant to JNJ. We are just supposed to accept that because JNJ has joined its peers and ignores the difference between profits and cash flow when convenient - but not in the quarter when it paid out the $30 B or when it did other deals. JNJ is doing a subtle bait and switch with its results, as IBM and GE (NYSE:GE) did in their decline.

JNJ is getting larger but less profitable, a bad sign for its deal-making prowess.

Here are some of the details.

A tale of two companies

As usual, the pharma division was strong. But the other half of the company (by sales) is seriously hurting, not meeting any of management's prior promises for a turnaround. In looking at each segment, we need to understand that on a consolidated basis, international sales benefited by an immense 9%, and they represent slightly more than half of all sales. However, in what I criticize as evasiveness, the company does not break down how forex affected each segment. I'm assuming that 9% is roughly equal within segments.

The first "company" within JNJ is the non-pharma company, itself "two companies." The smaller, the iconic JNJ first, with quotes from the press release.

Consumer

Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 2.0%, domestic sales increased 1.6% and international sales increased 2.3%*.

It's obvious that if international sales were increased by 9% due to currency, then excluding both currency and deal-making, the consumer division saw sales declines.

The company also mentioned in the conference call that margins were harmed in the division due to higher sales and marketing expenses. Next, the other weak part of the company:

Medical devices

Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 1.1%, domestic sales decreased 0.2% and international sales increased 2.4%.*

Clearly, if ex-US sales are flattered by 9% due to currency, both the US and the international segment had down comparison.

Devices are obviously struggling, and management once again promised it will turn this around. I favor a spin-off. It's a large company in its own right, about $27 B in revenues, and in my humble opinion should have its own management and identity.

Then there is the star:

Pharma

Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 7.5%, domestic sales increased 2.2% and international sales increased 15.3%.*

The pipeline is good, new product intros are good, the growth drivers are delivering, and I reiterate my longstanding opinion that JNJ's pharma division is best in breed amongst Big Pharma.

Even here, however, not all is perfect, as the company says in response to Jami Rubin in the Q&A:

And looking forward into the future we need more of some newer technologies like biologics, like an investment in CAR-T for example. And we need less of the technologies that are related to some of the older parts of the portfolio.

Meaning, there will be more investment to keep up with the biotechs, which is an expense, no matter how JNJ applies non-GAAP accounting for whatever it may acquire or partner with.

In addition, Ms. Rubin also pointed out that the Actelion deal is not playing out ideally, saying about the two key products JNJ got from the deal:

The trends certainly OPSUMIT and UPTRAVI do appear to be a little bit below our expectations and I know that you were really excited about this opportunity, growing and expanding the market.

Putting it all together, with pharma sales around $40 B annualized now, they have reached the level where all pharma/biotech companies have seen stalling growth. If the three segments were all separate companies, I would give pharma a 20X trailing P/E but mid-double digit P/Es to the flailing consumer and device segments.

A caution on earnings and P/Es is that JNJ routinely books gains from divestitures into operating earnings. Guidance is for $1.6 B, which I believe is after-tax income due to the company's use of the term "net" in describing it in its prepared remarks in the conference call. When questioned about this in the Q&A by Larry Biegelsen, JNJ appeared to respond that this gain is normal as the profits go back into R&D. Yet I would say this sort of gain deserves a P/E of 1X, not 20X.

Finally, JNJ is going to cut some costs of doing business. This is an entirely normal, permanent, ongoing effort that conglomerates always either do or should do. There is nothing special about this. Yet JNJ is going to exclude this from non-GAAP numbers. This is yet another one of the subterfuges that IBM, GE and other conglomerates did in their down phase when they were still loved by the Street, but were warning signs of the rot within.

The entire concept of doing debt-filled deals while selling off parts of the business is very much like what IBM was doing several years ago. Yet when it takes non-GAAP accounting, eliminating amortization charges, to justify the acquisitions, it should be easy to see that the company is really not growing despite the strength in pharma.

Setting a fair value for JNJ

The upper end of guidance for non-GAAP numbers is $8.20. However, in Q1, per JNJ's reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP, amortization charges were $1.11 B in Q1; "Restructuring/Other" was $0.1 B and will increase as the cost-cutting push begins. I thus call the total $5 B in costs that belongs in GAAP EPS that management excludes from its non-GAAP number. After tax, that should translate to about $4.2 B in costs. Using 2.7 B shares outstanding at year-end and $8.20 per share guidance gives $22 B in non-GAAP projected "profits" for 2018. Removing $4.2 B from that gets me to around $6.60 in GAAP EPS as a 2018 projection.

If it were March 2019, and we were looking back at JNJ's 2018 profits as having been $6.60, what trailing P/E would we give it? Of course, much would depend on many things, including whether the US gets tougher at last on drug prices. My guess is that for a very slow-growth company that is too giant to be taken over and so far has shown zero interest in deconglomerating, 17.5X is about right. That is an earnings yield of about 6%, which is where many junk bonds are trading today - and the Fed is acting hawkish. Your opinion may differ, which makes markets. Multiplying 17.5 by $6.60 gets to $115 as a fair value price for a year from now. That might make $108 around fair value right now.

Concluding comments

Half of JNJ is not doing well at all, namely its consumer and medical device segments. The pharma business is doing quite well, but it has reached a size where growth is challenging, and its very large Actelion acquisition is, for now, a loser when the cost of the deal properly accounted for. And the US public is fed up with paying more for the same drug as many people in wealthy parts of the EU pay. So I am cautious on pharma right now until this overhang is resolved.

JNJ is clearly in a stronger position than IBM in 2013. But similar warning signs that IBM showed then are shown by JNJ now. The best companies, such as Apple (AAPL), simply swallow their losses and the money they spend to rationalize their cost structure: never complain, never explain. JNJ has lost that luster. It is explaining away that, for now, half the company is struggling despite many years of promises to revitalize those segments. It also has to deal with many lawsuits and other reputational issues that could both cost some money and could harm its image with consumers, as I detailed last September in J&J: Thoughts On Sirukumab And Other Problems (note: PRO firewall).

Just a guess: JNJ may be too big, too diverse to spread out across the world to be well-run as one company. No one at the company is listening, but as I said in an October 2015 JNJ article:

I like the idea that JNJ might deconglomerate and split up into at least three separate large companies.

I'd like to be a bull on JNJ again, but with the Fed tightening, my bias is for P/Es to normalize sooner or later, and I want to be valuation sensitive. Could the stock run away? Sure, one can think of how to value this name many ways, and some get one to a higher P/E. Overall, though, I'm more comfortable with pure plays in pharma. Despite pricing concerns, the best pharma/biotech companies offer, in my view, good opportunities to profit from scientific progress that could lead to major, commercially important advances. If JNJ were just a pharma company with the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers it is posting, I would be comfortable owning it at $128, but with the other baggage, I'll continue to watch from the sidelines, hoping that it stays strong in pharma and executes its growth plans for the other parts of the company. That would definitively get it off the path IBM unfortunately has taken up to now.

Good luck to all JNJ longs.

Submitted pre-open Thursday; JNJ closed at $127.72 Wednesday.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.