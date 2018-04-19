McKesson - Deeply Undervalued

Going forward, low risk (a healthy use of debt), low reinvestment rate (with assets already in place) and low sales growth (consistent with low reinvestments) create substantial upside potential.

Despite more than $200bln in TTM'17 sales and a 5-year CAGR of 10.8%, operating margins are paper-thin, averaging 1.62% over the last 5 years;

While a number of articles published on Seeking Alpha on McKesson (MCK) suggest substantial upside potential based on multiples, the current article uses the DCF valuation approach to value MCK in order to see whether it is as good in absolute value terms as it is on relative price basis.

Thesis

McKesson is a number one US pharmaceutical distributor operating in a highly concentrated industry, dominated by 3 firms also known as the "Big Three" - McKesson, AmeriSourceBergen (ABC), and Cardinal Health (CAH). According to MDM (Modern Distribution Management, provider of wholesale industry research and trends analysis), the Big Three account for about 90% of all drug distribution revenues, and in 2016 the revenue breakdown among them has been as in the chart below:

Source: MDM, 2017

Founded in 1833, MCK has built a solid foundation in the form of a wide and technologically advanced pharmaceutical and medical-surgical distribution network in (10K, 2017, pp.4-8):

The US - 27 distribution centers, one primary and 2 strategic redistribution centers, and two repackaging facilities serving all 50 US states and Puerto Rico;

Canada - 13 distribution centers;

International - 13 European countries with 110 branches.

MCK has two major divisions - Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions - with operations both in North America and internationally:

Source: FY2017 and FY2015 10Ks

The North America pharmaceutical distribution and services sub-division is by far a major source of revenues for the company, despite the fact that its proportion has fallen during the last five years by 11 percentage points, largely due to Celesio acquisition in 2014.

Being a leader with a firm distribution footing (especially so in North America) creates a natural moat to fend-off any potential competition, even the one coming from Amazon. With regard to the latter, Amazon might be enticed to enter, given the size of the industry. According to yearly surveys conducted by Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) Research Foundation, pharmaceutical sales through distributors totaled $440bln in 2016:

Source: adapted from HDA Research Foundation Factbook, 2017 and 2014.

Also evident from the graph is the fact that a greater proportion of pharmaceutical sales is channeled through the distributors' network, thereby proving an extra impetus for sales growth.

Nevertheless, half-a-trillion-dollar sales figures mask a less rosy statistic for the industry - paper-thin operating margins. According to the same survey data collected by HDA (p.11), the median operating profit margin across all the US distributors surveyed in 2016 was a mere 1.7% (1.9% in 2015 and 1.8% in 2014). This very fact makes pharmaceutical distribution business quite a questionable destination for Amazon to venture in.

Valuation

The narrative for McKesson that will be used in the valuation is that of a leading US pharmaceutical distributor, operating in a highly concentrated (dominated by 3 firms) and low margin industry. With assets in place due to previous investment activity, MCK requires minimal (relative to sales) capital expenditures, but may still grow through acquisitions (for example, by buying out small regional/specialty wholesalers in the US or larger players abroad). The latter is substantiated by 2017 Investor Day presentation, in which the company outlined that its capital deployment approach included internal infrastructure optimization, M&A activities, and cash return to shareholders (via dividends or repurchases). Similarly, in 2018 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference presentation, MCK indicated that investments in growth in the first half of 2018 will comprise a modest $255mln of internal investments and a substantial $1.9bln allocated for M&As.

Growth - Given slowing industry growth rates and tight competition, it is unlikely McKesson will be able to grow at rates significantly higher than the overall industry. To arrive at a revenue growth rate projection for MCK, the recent history may be a guide:

Source: Author's computations based on company's 10Qs

Notwithstanding a 10.8% 5-year CAGR, it is important to note that the last two TTMs have grown at slightly above 4%, on aggregate. It is on this occasion that for the next five years the forecast revenue growth rate used in the model will be 4%;

Profitability - As discussed above, the operating margin for the whole industry has fluctuated around a paltry 1.7% in years 2014-2016. To look at McKesson's own figures, the table below provides an excerpt from TTM income statements over the last five years:

Source: Author's computations based on company's 10Qs

Similar to the industry, MCK's operating margin averaged a mere 1.62% for the last five years, ranging from 1.07% in TTM'2017 to 1.92% in TTM'2013 (note that TTM'2017 operating income has been adjusted downwards by eliminating a one-time $3.9bln gain from sale of McKesson Technology Solutions businesses). As a result, the target operating margin that is to be used in the valuation is 1.62%;

Reinvestment - to arrive at an assumption of the reinvestment (net capex plus working capital investment) rate for MCK, I computed the incremental sales to reinvestments, as shown in the table below:

Source: Author's computations based on company's 10Qs

As can be seen, 5-year aggregate 'incremental sales to reinvestment' ratio has been 8.45, or $1 in reinvestments spent for every $8.45 in added sales. However, being largely influenced by a pop in TTM'14 and TTM'15, a 2-year aggregate ratio has also been computed, which stands at 5.45, or around in the middle of the ratios exhibited in TTM'16 and TTM'17. Since the recent history may be more reflective of what the future holds, the model will assume the incremental sales to reinvestment ratio of 5.45;

Furthermore, since the sustainable growth rate is computed as:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

and assuming that this rate during the terminal period is equal to 2.8% (10-year Treasury rate), with an ROIC of 10% [which assumes the company will be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long-term and achieve returns of about +3% in excess of the terminal period WACC (3% corresponds to a 70th percentile of excess returns figure amongst global firms or a 23rd percentile of only those achieving positive excess returns)], the reinvestment rate in the terminal period can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.8% / 10% = 28%;

Risk - using market values of equity and debt [computed as PV of book value of debt plus PV annuity of the interest expense, all discounted using the pre-tax cost of debt and weighted average bond maturity of around 8 years (10K, 2017, p.91)], including capitalized operating lease expenses (see a note on leases below), we have the following:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 72.5% 27.5% 100% Component cost 8.43% 3.09% 6.96%

The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.8%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 5.22% and a bottom-up beta of healthcare support service companies of 0.84 levered up by the after-tax D/E ratio. The pre-tax debt component was computed using actual credit rating for MCK of Baa2 (Moody's, 2018); default spread of 1.27% (Damodaran, 2018), corresponding to the above-mentioned rating, and a risk-free rate of 2.8%:

The 5-year transitional WACC of 6.96% will be linearly adjusted upwards to a slightly higher terminal rate of 7.02%, based on re-computed debt-to-capital ratio, such that beta is equal to 1.

Apart from these major assumptions, I have also assumed the following:

Share count of 208.339 million, computed as 206.339mln of common stock as of December 31, 2017 (10-Q, 2018, p.1) as well as 2 million of RSUs (10-K, 2017, p.82);

Marginal tax rate of 21.16% in the terminal period, towards which the current TTM'17 effective tax rate of 26.82% will drift to, and computed (using fiscal year numbers) as:

Source: 10K, 2015 and 2017 and author's calculations

Value of debt of $11,034 million, based on book value of debt of $8,794mln and off-balance sheet operating lease commitments (10-K, 2017, p.105) of $2,240mln, which have been capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum lease payments at pre-tax cost of debt;

Value of options of $115.37 million, based on 4 million shares underlying options, average strike price of $145.76, average maturity of 4 years and standard deviation of 21% (10-K, 2017, p.81);

Revised down cash balance of $2.2bln (from balance sheet figure of $2.6bln, as of December-end 2017), due to $1.2bln cash trapped overseas and subject to a one-time 15.5% repatriation tax as well as a liability of $220mln in the form of an underfunded pension fund status;

Value of non-operating assets of $14,996mln, based on 70% (equity method investment) stake of $3.7bln (carrying value) in Change Healthcare (healthcare technology company), as of December 31, 2017 times 4.05 price-to-book ratio for the US Healthcare IT sector (Damodaran, 2018);

Value of minority interests of $6,350mln and $964mln, based, respectively, on carrying values (10Q, 2017, p.18) of $1,435mln (redeemable non-controlling interest of 23% in Celesio) times 4.43 P/B ratio of global Healthcare IT sector (Damodaran, 2018) and $238mln (primarily, non-controlling interests in Vantage and ClarusOne) times 4.05 P/B ratio (as in the preceding bullet-point).

The table below presents the model results:

With a value per share of $210, there is a 40% upside potential for MCK stock, which currently trades at around $150 per share. However, given the uncertainty around some of the assumptions made, the Monte Carlo simulation will be used to attempt to account for this factor:

Revenue by applying a custom distribution, with parameters indicated in the graph below:

The dotted 4% line is the base-case figure, while the 11% is the 5-year CAGR;

Margin by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest, minimum and maximum figures being 1.62% (base-case), 1.07% (5-year minimum), and 1.92% (5-year maximum), respectively;

Reinvestment by applying a Pareto distribution (high probability of a few simulated values being around the base-case assumption and low chance for many reinvestment rates being higher), with the location parameter of 5.45 (base-case) and a threshold of 8.45 (5-year aggregate, as discussed earlier) being at the 95th percentile:

With these distribution assumptions around the parameters with the greatest uncertainty, the Monte Carlo simulation of 100,000 iterations yields the following results:

As can be seen from the percentiles table above, the median value per share is about $213, close to the base-case value of $210. More importantly, the table shows that at a current price of $150, the stock seems to be significantly undervalued, with an upside of more than 40%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Unfortunately, given capital outflow restrictions in the country I am currently located, I am not able to act on research results.