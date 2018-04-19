Rowan: Discussing April 2018 Fleet Status Report

Rowan Resolute

Rowan (NYSE:RDC) has just published its fleet status report. This season of earnings reports and fleet status reports is very important due to the recent price action in drillers' shares and in oil prices. The key question is whether the recent oil price strength leads to an increased contract activity or not. Without further ado, let's look at key developments in Rowan's latest fleet status report.

Drillship Rowan Resolute got a new contract. The rig will work for 85 days in the Gulf of Mexico for LLOG at an undisclosed dayrate. The work is expected to start in late June/early July 2018. The contract has a price option for two additional wells. This is a very important development since Rowan was facing a perspective of having all 4 drillships stacked in the Gulf after the end of the current work for Anadarko (NYSE:APC) in June 2018. That said, an 85-day work at an undisclosed dayrate, which I expect to be below $150,000 due to heavy competition in the region, is hardly a "green shoot". Keeping the only active drillship working is important, but clearly the plans of oil companies remain centered around the short-term time frame despite the increased optimism in the oil market. I'm cautiously positive on this development since any work for a drillship should be considered a small win nowadays, but this is still far from breakthrough. Jack-up Rowan Viking got two contracts. The first one is a five-well contract with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in the UK with an estimated duration of 100 days. The rig will begin working after it finishes the current job for Lundin in June 2018. Interestingly, the dayrate is undisclosed despite the fact that North Sea in general has seen upside in dayrates. The dayrate for the Lundin job was $219,000. After the work for Shell is over, the rig will begin a two-well contract with MOL in Norway with an estimated duration of 110 days. However, one well will be drilled right after the finish of the Shell contract and another one will come with a three- to six-month gap. The MOL contract comes with priced options for three additional wells. I have previously written about the Shell contract at the beginning of this month, so the only real news is the MOL contract. It's hardly a surprise that the vibrant activity in the North Sea brings new work. However, Rowan has two rigs in the segment, Rowan Norway and Rowan Gorilla VII, which still have no contracts, so the tide does not lift all boats as of now. Jack-up Rowan EXL III has already begun a five-well contract with McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract started in March 15, 2018, and has an estimated duration of 105 days. The dayrate is undisclosed.

Frankly, I can't say that this fleet status report is a breakthrough. All jobs are short-term. There could be a reason for this as Rowan may be trying to wait for better dayrates due to recent oil price strength. However, I'd refrain from such "conspiracy theories" and will focus on actual data instead. As has been obvious for quite some time now, the only strong segment of the offshore drilling market is the North Sea. We are guaranteed to see work in this segment in drillers' fleet status reports. Everything else is under question. For Rowan, the recent oil price strength did not translate into increased contract activity.

I don't think that the fleet status report will have an influence on the short-term fate of Rowan's stock. Drillers have finally caught a bid and are now actively following rising oil prices. So, everyone who is in should enjoy the ride. Personally, I've been a little nervous with this latest move due to lack of actual improvements in contracting activity. Rising oil is good, but drillers make money by drilling, not by watching oil rise. The industry needs a lot of improvement on this front. In my opinion, if we see similar fleet status reports from other companies and they will be followed by cautious earnings reports and commentary during the earnings call, we'll see a correction in the whole group, including Rowan. Longer-term, Rowan remains one of my favorite drilling companies due to the solid balance sheet and the joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

