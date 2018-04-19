Rounds Report: Nephros To Profit From Industry Tailwinds While Improving FDA Policy To Benefit Patients And Investors

The FDA's tireless due diligence to promote better health outcomes as well as much more approval of innovative meds like gene editing/therapy as well as CAR-T.

Heavy recent insider purchases are indicative of their strong confidence in business prospects. The company reached an inflection point in its growth cycle and is heading for aggressive growth ahead.

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 18, 2018. As usual, we'll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let's assess the overall analytics for the day. Subsequent to the robust rally yesterday, it is seemingly that investors were trading with mixed sentiments. As follows, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (IBB) traded up $0.07 at $107.35 (for +0.07% profits). On the contrary, the SPDR Biotech (XBI) exchanged hands $0.38 lower at $90.74 (for -0.42% losses). Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

In terms of specific security, the most notable trade was Nephros, Inc. (OTCQB:NEPH), a small-cap bioscience that we recently featured in another Rounds Report. Accordingly, the shares traded $0.03 higher at $0.57 (for over 5.6% gains). As a small medical device company based in South Orange, NJ, the company innovates/commercializes ultrafilters and an on-line mid-dilution hemodiafiltration system (for use with a blood dialysis machine to service ESRD patients). Currently, trading over-the-counter ("OTC"), Nephros has $32.6M market capitalization with an average daily trading volume of 55.5K shares.

Figure 2: Business operation (Source: Nephros)

Notably, Nephros made significant progress (and is now in its early aggressive growth phase), as signaled by the revenues improvement for fiscal 2017. For Q1 2018 that ended on March 31, the company anticipated to recognize $958K in revenues (roughly 39% increase versus the same period a year prior). The total cash posted for the aforesaid period was $1.7M in cash. Commenting on recent earnings, the President and CEO (Daron Evans) remarked:

The first 3-month of 2018 reflected our typical seasonal pattern, yet still recorded robust growth compared to the same period of 2017. Q1 is generally our slowest, largely due to fewer infection outbreaks during cold weather months. However, the Q2 is already off to a very strong start, and we remain confident about our 2018 revenue target of $6M.

Investors should be cognizant that Nephros isn't like a conventional bioscience (pending on drugs approval). Therefore, it's imperative that the firm can generate increasing revenues (and can operate near the breakeven point in earnings). Interestingly, the point at which earnings are becoming positive is the "inflection point" that, in and of itself, signaled the oncoming of an aggressive growth phase (the best time to invest in a growth company). As excited as we are about the company's prospects, Mr. Evan, enthused:

2017 was a transformational year for us. The strategic shifts we initiated in early 2015 have translated into material changes in our product offerings, our relationships with strategic partners and customers, and ultimately in our financial performance. We believe we are still in the early phase of our growth curve, and have been energized by the performance of our products in the market. As our products are placed in more medical facilities, it becomes easier for our strategic distribution partners to further expand our footprint. In 2018, we will continue to focus on, and to grow, our core medical device water filter business, while taking advantage of revenue and value enhancing opportunities when available in other business.

Let's assess the financials in further details (as it's more important for Nephros' investing thesis than for other developmental-stage bioscience). Notably, the revenues are on an increasing trend. The $1.74M sales from 2013 improved to $3.81M for the trailing twelve months ("TTM"). Likewise, operating cash flow is on an uptrend from -$3.58M in the mentioned year to only -$0.08M for the TTM.

That's not all! The industry tailwinds are powering the earnings of Nephros. As alluded, there is an increasing prevalence of obesity (a condition of excessive body fat) which now became a worldwide pandemic. In the USA, it is estimated that over 75% of Americans are either overweight or obese. And, the statistics are only worsening. Companies that can capitalize on this trend will procure substantial profits for shareholders.

With obesity, there is the co-development of diabetes that eventually lead to ESRD. Hence, the aforesaid industry tailwinds should further support the business fundamentals of Nephros for many years to come. That aside, there is an increasing antibiotic resistance and outbreaks - as we elucidated in the Specialty Report on infectious disease innovators. This, in turns, should procure more sales for this young grower.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quote from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): "Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise." Notably, there are no significant insider transactions for the day. As a result, we'll present the alluded insider purchases for Nephros (as depicted in table 1 below). On April 10, the President and CEO (Darron Evan) accumulated 79K shares for $35.5K, which raised his ownership to 1.0M shares. On the same day, CFO (Andrew Astor) bought 80K shares for $36.0K and upped his stakes to 420.4K counts. Moreover, Mr. Astor acquired 5.0K shares for $2.3K back on March 09.

Bioscience Catalysts

Moving on to bioscience catalyst: on April 17, 2018, announced the FDA's increasing effort to reduce the arsenic level in infant rice cereals (as part of the overall due diligence to reduce toxins in foods). Accordingly, the FDA experts have been testing for an arsenic level in products for decades to assess their exposures and risks. Rice cereals are often the first food recommended for infants. It is interesting that the amount of rice infants consume is much more than adults due to their small body size. Alarmingly, arsenic is found to cause neurocognitive deficits in infants. Back in 2016, the agency initially implemented programs to reduce arsenic in rice.

Over the years, extensive research was conducted to refine the research findings. With the updated data, the FDA provided a guidance for the industry and identified the "actionable level" of 100 parts per billion ("PPB"). Asides from working with other agencies (i.e. Agriculture) in guiding the food industry, the FDA provided the recommendation to pregnant women and infants to consume a variety of grains. Non-rice cereal option should also be incorporated as part of a balanced diet.

What this catalyst signifies is that the FDA is diligently pushing to improve public health (besides the further approval of lifesaving therapeutics). Riding on the tailwinds of the improving policies, bioscience investors can expect the agency to approve more innovative medicines.

