American Express Is Firing On All Cylinders

The stock’s valuation is reasonable, especially given it is a low-beta name.

Moreover, there is an additional short-term catalyst as we expect the company to ask for bigger capital returns during the 2018 CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review) process.

American Express has also raised its guidance for both revenue growth and earnings.

American Express (AXP) delivered a very strong set of numbers for the first quarter. The company comfortably beat consensus estimates for both earnings and revenues, and, more importantly, produced double-digit growth in its key operating metrics.

Impressive growth rates

AXP’s billed business growth has accelerated to 10% y/y, mainly driven by U.S Consumer and Global Commercial segments.

Source: Company data

According to the company, last quarter, AmEx acquired the portion of the Hilton (NYSE:HLT) portfolio that it did not already own. The sale contributed around 80bps to U.S. Consumer billings growth.

Source: Company data

The company’s loan portfolio grew by 16% y/y in Q118, which we view as an impressive result. While credit growth was also affected by the Hilton deal, which contributed around 140bps, we note that it remains solid across all segments and geographies.

Source: Company data

Importantly, AXP’s net interest yield was up 30bps sequentially. As a result, the company’s net interest income grew by 23% y/y in Q118.

Source: Company data

Additionally, management raised its guidance for both revenue growth and earnings:

We now expect full-year revenue growth of at least 8%. Given our solid performance in the first quarter, we now expect full-year EPS to be at the high end of our EPS guidance range of $6.90 to $7.30.

Source

Risk-adjusted NIM is still improving

The company’s loan loss provisions increased by 35% y/y in Q118. That should come as no surprise given strong loan growth.

Source: Company data

The provision growth reflects the acceleration in loan growth and the increase in lending credit metrics, all of which were within our expectations. We remain focused on capturing more of our customers borrowing activities on attractive economic terms and believe that our provision outlook remains appropriate for the year. So we may have some variability in the growth rate from quarter-to-quarter. … When I look at the provision, I would tell you that relative to our expectations, while the provision on a percentage basis came in about exactly like we would have expected year-over-year. In fact the rate – the delinquencies, the rates were probably a tiny bit better than we’ve expected in our lending volumes were a little bit higher and they netted out to give you a provision that was right in line with what we expected.

Source

What is important here is that AXP’s risk-adjusted margin, which is the spread between its net interest margin (the white line) and cost of risk (the green line), is still rising. As shown below, despite a significant build-up in provisions, the spread has widened.

Source: Bloomberg

Bears may argue that such a strong loan growth rate poses additional risks to the company’s credit quality. However, despite the fact that the company’s NII increased by 23% y/y, AmEx still has a relatively low share of interest income in its revenues, especially when compared to Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Discover Financial (DFS)

Source: Bloomberg

In other words, AmEx’s business model is much more conservative than those of SYF and DFS.

Higher capital returns?

As a reminder, AmEx suspended its buyback program in the first quarter. Our view was that the suspension should come as no surprise in itself ahead of the 2018 CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review) process. We expect AmEx to ask for a bigger capital return during the 2018 CCAR. The company targets a 10-11% CET1, while its current ratio is 10.5%.

Looking forward, we have now made our CCAR 2018 submission. Our CCAR ask is consistent with our aim to restore capital to our target levels and distribute capital to shareholders while supporting business growth. Over time, we plan to move back to a steady state common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10% to 11%. We will hear back from the Fed on our CCAR submission in June. We expect to continue deploying capital to support our organic asset growth and feel good about our ability to generate capital well in excess of those business needs.

Source

Source: Company data

Valuation

Although AXP’s multiples have expanded recently, we believe the stock is still trading at an undemanding valuation. Its forward P/E of 11.9x looks very reasonable, in our view.

Source: Company data

Final thoughts

It is also worth noting that AmEx is a low-beta stock and one of the least credit-sensitive names within U.S. Financials due to its low share of interest revenues. As shown below, its 5-year beta is just 1.05x.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.