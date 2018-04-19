Realty Income May Have Just Bottomed

Realty Income Corporation (O), also known as “The Monthly Dividend Company”, is one of the most widely known REITs in the industry. Realty Income was founded in 1969 and began trading on the NYSE in 1994. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 as well as the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index for having increased dividends every year for over 20 years.

Investment Thesis

REITs had a rough 2017 and downward pressure has continued in 2018 with Realty Income down 9.5%, compared with the S&P 500 being flat on the year. The rotation out of REITs, particularly retail REITs, for high growth stocks has largely been related to increased interest rates expected during the year combined with continued weakness in retail. Based on the retreat, this blue chip REIT is now trading above the 5% yield level, a level investors have not seen for a number of years. Based on the company’s current price point, compared with their high quality portfolio and fortress Balance Sheet, this REIT is worth a look in any long term portfolio.

Net Lease Backdrop

Due to the threat of rising rates, the REIT sector has continued its under-performance from 2017 through the first quarter of 2018. Earnings growth is an area of focus in the net lease sector, along with managing the balance sheet and tenant credit risks. Strategically selecting tenants going forward will be important within the sector, as we have seen many big box retailers fail in the last 12-18 months, which is expected to continue in 2018. The first big reported store closure in 2018 came from long time kid favorite, Toys “R” Us. The company ran into high levels of debt combined with decreasing revenue and cash flows, thus they were forced to close all 735 stores.

The big advantages some Net Lease REITs have over others is cost of capital, and this is where Realty Income comes into the picture. Realty Income is able to sport one of the lowest cost of capital compared to its competition, which has contributed to the premium investors pay for the company over the years.

Blue Chip REIT Still An Industry Leader

Realty Income has been a REIT that has been on the radar for many investors as of late, and with the stock creating a new 52-week low level back in February, now may be an ideal time to initiate a position in this long-term gem. Realty Income is one of only 9 U.S. REITs with at least an “A” credit rating. I have had the company on my radar for some time now, but once the bottom fell out of the market as a whole in early February, I wanted to see the stock gain some stability. Since then the company is again trading in a consistent uptrend, which is the stability I was hoping. The chart is looking better with higher lows forming each week, a small sign of stability.

Source: Realty Income Investor Relations

As of December 31, the Company’s portfolio consists of 5,172 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 249 tenants. Realty Income has an average remaining lease term spanning 9.5 years. As of the most recent year end, December 2017, the portfolio maintained an occupancy rate of 98.4%, which has remained consistent since 2013. This goes to show the quality of the tenants that O partners with even in a “dire” retail environment.

Realty Income is known for its high-quality portfolio, built to withstand the threats of e-commerce for the most part. As of the end of 2017, Walgreens (WBA) is the company’s largest tenant making up 6.5% of total base rent, followed by FedEx (FDX) at 5.1%, and L.A. Fitness at 4.0%. As you can see, the three largest tenants are immune to the threat of e-commerce for the most part. In fact, FDX actually thrives with e-commerce.

The top 20 tenants, seen in the slide below from the company’s Q4 presentation, make up 54% of annualized rental revenue. This can be concerning to an investor at first glance, but when you dissect the list of tenants, you see high-performing, investment grade companies with long histories of continued success. Of the 20 tenants, 11 are investment grade rated, meaning they have credit ratings of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch). The breakdown of tenants within different industry groups is as follows:

Retail: 80.7%

Industrial: 12.5%

Office: 4.6%

Agriculture: 2.2%

Source: Realty Income Q4 Investor Presentation

The fear with such a heavy reliance in the retail sector is the threat of bankruptcy due to the threat of e-commerce, which has put some large retailers out of business. Of the top 20 tenants, all but one fall into either service, non-discretionary, or low price point categories, which are all categories immune to the threat from e-commerce. Here is a look at the top 20 tenants in terms of industry.

Source: Realty Income Q4 Investor Presentation

In the chart below, you can see “Drug Stores” account for nearly 11% of total rent as of Q4. This industry is an area where Realty Income continues to view their exposure favorably due to the business models non-discretionary nature and continued growth from in-store pharmacy pickup. Looking at other industries within the tenant portfolio, the company has considerable exposure to defensive industries that would perform well in any economic backdrop.

Source: Realty Income Q4 Investor Presentation

One industry that had sizeable growth from Q3 to Q4 was Theaters. This caught me by surprise, due to the negative sentiment around the industry. However, it does not worry me as much because I am not as down on the industry as many others. I feel the decline is a bit more about the quality Hollywood has produced more than anything. The number of $100M grossing films was down in 2016 with 26, reaching its lowest level since 2006. The prior year, 2017, saw 33 films bring in over $100M gross, which is a step in the right direction. This year is already off to a HUGE start, with Black Panther bringing in a global box office of $1.3B, which is approaching Star Wars levels.

Another positive, along with higher quality films, is the transformation that is taking place in the theater industry. Some theaters are choosing to go the high-end/luxury route, which is a much higher margin business than traditional theater model. This could provide a jolt to the industry in certain areas of the country. Here is a look at a Cinepolis Luxury Cinema theater in Los Angeles.

Being that Realty Income is heavily invested in retail, it begs the question, what is their exposure to declining retailers? O’s management team is highly experienced at sourcing deals, looking for tenants with increasing sales figures, strong free cash flow, and favorable demographic trends. The company’s strength can be seen through their consistently high occupancy levels, 96%+ since going public in 1994.

Source: Realty Income Q4 Investor Presentation

Operating as a triple net lease REIT is the company's first advantage as the responsibility for costs such as common area maintenance, insurance, and property taxes is on the tenants. This means that Realty Income owns the property and collects their rent checks over 15+ year terms, with rent step ups built into each lease agreement.

Source: Created by author using latest quarterly filing

Realty Income May Have Just Bottomed

As I mentioned in my thesis, Realty Income made a new 52-week low of $47.25 on February 8th, when much of the broader market fell as well based on fears of rising inflation and a possible trade war with China.

As you can see, since that broad market sell off, the stock has recreated a consistent uptrend that looks promising.

The company closed trading on April 17th at $51.61. At current levels, the stock is trading at a P/AFFO of 16.9x, which is in line with their five-year average of 16.8x. Based on this metric, the stock is trading at fair value. The stock yields an annual dividend of 5.10%, which is below their five-year average of 5.23%, which can be a little misleading due to the low trading levels in 2013 that translated into a 7.01% at the end of the year. If you take away that year, the stock has a four-year average of 4.79%, making the current level look very appealing. A stock with consistent dividend and earnings growth, can be valued by comparing the current dividend yield to recent history.

In It For The Long Term

If you are an investor like myself, with a long-term viewpoint, this may be the time to start initiating a position in Realty Income. As we briefly mentioned above, the high-level valuation metrics rate the stock at fair value. The stock is a slow grower that incentivizes you with a high quality, monthly dividend payment that has recently been increased for the 95th time in the company’s history. Realty Income is one of only five REITs listed in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Based on the company’s continued occupancy above 96%, this has supplied management with consistent, steady, and rising cash flows to generate one of the most impressive dividend growth stories around, earning them the nickname “The Monthly Dividend Company.”

Source: Realty Income Q4 Investor Presentation

The consistent growth in the dividend, as seen in the chart above, combined with being a cash cow, has helped make Realty Income a fan favorite of Dividend Growth Investors. Realty Income recently increased the dividend for the 95th time in its history, increasing their dividend 192% since going public in 1994. The company has increased the dividend every year since going public in ’94, growing it at a compound average annual rate of just under 5%. If that is not consistency at its finest, I do not know what is.

Currently, O pays a monthly dividend of $0.219 good for a yield of 5.10% at the current price of $51.61. The current dividend represents an AFFO payout ratio of approximately 86%, which is a slight decrease from prior quarter, with plenty of available room.

During the company’s Q4 earnings call, the company projected 2018 AFFO to be between $3.14 - $3.20. Using the middle of the range, the company currently trades at a Forward P/AFFO of 16.3x. The company also guides acquisitions to be in the range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion, in line with 2017. Company management expects 2018 to be similar to 2017, with a 3-5% in AFFO growth. Dispositions are expected to be lower in 2018, as they expect $75-$100 million is dispositions compared to the $166 million in 2017. However, as John Case, Realty Income CEO, mentioned, the company is always looking to improve its portfolio and if a specific property or portfolio of properties are not performing at levels within the company’s expectations they will “trim the fat” as they say, and rid themselves of under-performing properties.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Realty Income is one of the finest REITs in the world. They have a balanced portfolio filled with high-quality, diversified REITs able to withstand economic downturns and threats from e-commerce. The big O is led by an experienced management team that puts the best interest of the shareholders first.

Before I leave you, let’s take a quick peak at the FAST Graphs has to say about Realty Income along with a few analysts.

Source: FAST Graphs

Source: CFRA Report

Source: Morningstar

Truly what will separate this REIT from the rest is their low cost of capital, which will give them advantages during a changing economic backdrop, when the time comes. During an expanding economy, Realty Income is set up to perform well as their tenants will thrive as well. The company’s minimum exposure to big box retail and “troubled retailers” gives investors peace of mind, which is backed up by the company’s strong occupancy track record. I suggest you take a look at this blue chip REIT for your long term dividend portfolio.

