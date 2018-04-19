The Flattening Of The Yield Curve: It May Not Be What You Think

This outflow may play a big role in what happens to interest rates and the economy over the next few years.

Over the past year and one half, a lot of foreign, risk-averse, money has left the United States, and this movement of funds seems to have contributed to the flattening.

This flattening may not be a result of the maturing of the business cycle, and there are other factors that must be considered when looking for an economic downturn.

There is a lot of talk about how the US Treasury yield curve has flattened and what this means for a possible turning of the US business cycle.

There is an awful lot of attention being given to the US Treasury yield curve these days.

As Daniel Kruger and Sam Goldfarb write in the Wall Street Journal:

“The gap between short- and long-term Treasury yields is at its narrowest in more than a decade, reflecting investors’ confidence that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current pace of interest rate increases despite continuing skepticism about the longer-term outlook for economic growth and inflation.” “The difference between the two-year Treasury yield and the 10-year Treasury yield, known on Wall Street as the 2-10 spread, settled Tuesday at 0.428 percentage point, its tightest since 2007.”

Why is so much attention being given to the flattening of the yield curve?

Well, the US Treasury yield curve usually flattens - and then inverts - just before a cycle of economic growth ends and a recession sets in.

John Authers writes in the Financial Times:

“If you thought you could enjoy the top of the economic cycle, think again. As animal spirits have returned to stock markets, so fixed-income markets have hardened into a prediction that the end of the cycle is close.”

One reason is that “Investors Increase Bets on Fed Rate Rises.”

As economic growth picks up this year - due to the expected impacts of the Trump tax cuts - the Federal Reserve is expected to increase its policy rate of interest at least two times, possibly, three. And, in 2019, there are at least two more rate rises that Fed officials have “signaled.”

And, inflation is expected to pick up, again giving the Fed more justification for a rate rise.

Mr. Authers continues:

“US inflation expectations have broken higher. Break-evens for 10-year inflation are their highest since the summer of 2014, at 2.15 percent.”

The 2.00 percent rate of inflation is the Fed’s current target rate of inflation. Maybe, however, this may not be the only thing going on in the Treasury bond market.

Early in 2017, I wrote several posts, the last one at that time appeared in late February.

The story I was presenting at the time was that large amounts of risk averse money that had earlier come to the United States Treasury market earlier in the economic recovery was now leaving the United States as a result of the election of Donald Trump as president.

This flow of money had resulted in a distortion of US Treasury yields, especially the yields related to Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

One could trace these funds entering the United States in parallel with the decline in the yields on TIPS dropping below zero in late 2010, for the five-year maturity, and in late 2011 for the ten-year maturity.

After Mr. Trump was elected, the money started to leave, and the yield on TIPS began to rise.

For example, in early November 2016, the yield on the five-year TIPs was a negative 40 basis points. The yield on the ten-year was just above zero percent.

By Christmas 2016, the yield on the five-year security was at a positive 10 basis points - a rise of 50 basis points - and the ten-year security yielded about 65 basis points, a rise of about 60 basis points.

After dropping back a little during the year, by the end of November 2017, the yield on the five-year TIPS was around 30 basis points, and the yield on the 10-year was around 60 basis points.

Right now, the yield on the five-year TIPS is around 60 basis points and, on the ten-year around 70 basis points.

Notice anything interesting here? Well, the term structure of the yield curve is flattening for TIPS.

In early November 2016, the yield on the five-year was about 50 basis points below the yield on the ten-year. After the election, this spread increased into about 55 basis points just before Christmas.

By September, the spread was down to 40 basis points; by November, it fell to about 30 basis points; and today, the spread is around 10 basis points.

The flattening in the Treasury yield curve has come almost entirely in TIPS. The reason is that the risk-averse lenders putting their money in the US put most of the money into the shorter maturity inflation protected securities. This is why the five-year yield went negative sooner than did the ten-year yield.

What about inflationary expectations? There has certainly been a change in the inflationary expectations built into the Treasury yield curve.

Just before the presidential election in 2016, the inflationary expectations built into both the five-year nominal yield and into the ten-year yield were 1.75 percent.

Just before Christmas, inflationary expectations had risen to 2.00 percent in both maturities.

There has been a slight rise in inflationary expectations since then. The interesting thing is that inflation is expected to be a little higher - about 5 basis points or so - in the next five years than over the next decade.

So, the changes in inflationary expectations have contributed a little to the flattening of the yield curve.

My story then is that the Treasury yield curve, during much of the current economic recovery, has been distorted by the flow of these international, risk-averse funds that first drove the yields on TIPS into negative territory, and then began to leave the United States after the election of Donald Trump. There is more money to leave as the future evolves.

You can get a feel for these movements of funds in the charts attached to the report of Kate Allen in the Financial Times. I plan to write more on these flows over the next month or two in order to get a better grasp on how the movements of international funds have impacted the financial data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.