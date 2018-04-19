Royal Caribbean: More Attractive Than Carnival?

In this article, I will analyze Royal Caribbean and compare it with Carnival. I will look at the fundamentals, valuation, risks and opportunities.

The cruise liners sub sector can fit my dividend growth portfolio, but I need to look at more than one company.

Introduction

I started to write about companies in the consumer staples and discretionary sectors. I am looking for companies in both sectors to add to my portfolio. In my previous article, I analyzed Carnival (CCL), and I found it to be attractive. These sectors used to suffer from overvaluation in my opinion. Therefore, I need to re-examine many companies to get familiar with them.

I analyzed Carnival as part of my need to analyze this sub sector. I found out that Carnival is still an attractive investment prospect, and it has plenty to offer to investors. The dividend policy was a little bit worrisome. In this article, I will add another company to the comparison. I will look at Royal Caribbean (RCL) and compare it with Carnival.

I intend to analyze it using my thesis described in the graph below. I will look at the fundamentals, valuation, opportunities and risks. I will then try to determine whether Royal Caribbean is more attractive than its larger peer. I will look at the way these companies can be integrated into my portfolio.

Royal Caribbean Cruises operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. It provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The company operates 49 ships.

Fundamentals

The top line growth is less impressive than Carnival. The competition between the companies will make it harder for any of them to raise the prices of the cruises. Top line growth will derive from the addition of more ships, destination and activities on board the cruise ships. It is well known in the industry that while the cruise itself is relatively cheap, the extra payments on board the ships have meaningful impact on the company revenues per customer.

Royal Caribbean shows very impressive EPS and FCF growth. However, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Its starting point was very low, and therefore the growth looks very impressive. Of course, it did grow its earnings and FCF quickly. In the coming three years, the company is forecasted to grow its EPS and FCF at mid-double digits figures. Therefore, investors should expect additional growth in the bottom line, and later in the dividends. Shareholders should be aware that the company is cyclical, and its future growth is far from guaranteed.

Royal Caribbean offers a very sustainable dividend. The payout ratio is low at 27%, and the yield is 2%. The company raised its dividend over the past seven years. It's important to note that the company cut its dividend during the financial crisis, and it should be a major warning sign. Compared to Carnival, Royal Caribbean has more room for dividend growth, yet the current yield is much lower. Royal Caribbean is expected to raise its dividend again in the coming three months and investors should expect a very generous increase. At the moment, I prefer RCL as it offers a far more conservative payout ratio, which suits better a cyclical company.

Royal Caribbean hasn't been very active in the buybacks field. The company initiated a new repurchase program a year ago. I expect the company to announce its new buyback this month together with the dividend raise. I hope that the company will allocate more funds towards buybacks. It will show more willingness to return additional capital to investors. I love cyclical companies that use buybacks because it's more dynamic than the dividend and can be used according to the management's understanding. It allows the company to return more money without raising the dividend to a dangerous level for a cyclical company.

Valuation

The pullback that made Carnival attractive has also influenced Royal Caribbean. As you can see, Royal Caribbean has traded for a more attractive valuation over the past twelve months. It's a continuous trend. The current P/E ratio of RCL is very attractive. A great company that trades for a forward P/E which is lower than 13. Paying 13 times the earnings of 2018 for a company that grows so quickly is fantastic.

As you can see in this Fast Graphs chart, Royal Caribbean may indeed be undervalued. The valuation is like the valuations we saw 19 months ago. Since then, the stock price has increased by over 50%. In my opinion, the reason for the attractive valuation is that the investors are cautious. They know that cyclical companies can grow EPS very quickly but can also see their earnings plunge very quickly. Therefore, investors who invest for the long term can take advantage of the short-term worries.

When I look at the fundamentals and valuation, I find two attractive companies. Royal Caribbean enjoys a more attractive valuation, and I tend to prefer its fundamentals. The dividend is much safer, and the dividend policy is more promising. The pullback made them both attractive, but so far, Royal Caribbean is my favorite among the two.

Opportunities

The first growth prospect is the growth in discretionary spending. It is fueled by high employment, tax cuts and wage growth in the United States. It will also enjoy the formation of the middle class in countries like China. The aging population in the U.S. will allow Royal Caribbean to find new clients to its leisure business. These growth opportunities will help both Royal Caribbean and Carnival.

Royal Caribbean will also take advantage of its global diversification, and the number of brands it holds. The global diversification will allow Royal Caribbean to offer services in the Americas, Europe and Asia. It will lower the risk of weakness in the American market. Moreover, it has several brands that suits different kinds of travelers. Royal Caribbean also offers shareholder benefits to shareholders who own 100 shares or more. All these benefits are like the ones offered by Carnival.

An advantage that Royal Caribbean has over Carnival is the dividend. It has a longer streak, a more coherent dividend policy, and lower payout ratio. For dividend growth investors, it's a major advantage. The dividend is low, but there is plenty of room for dividend growth. The dividend is safer and can cope easily with an EPS decline if the EPS and FCF drop.

Royal Caribbean offers a larger margin of safety than Carnival. Margin of safety is always important, but it becomes crucial when we deal with cyclical companies. These companies can suffer from erratic income that may get decreased by 50% in a year. Look for example at what happened to the oil supermajors. Some of them were ready for it and were able to maintain their dividends and offer great entry points to investors. The better valuation and lower payout make RCL a safer investment.

Risks

Royal Caribbean will suffer when the cycle will end. They have managed to grow their earnings for five years in a row, and it ignited an amazing run. However, this shouldn't be taken for granted. The cycles are usually shorter, and they have been shorter in the past 25 years. Moreover, the business requires massive capital expenditures to maintain and expand the fleet. The capex is needed even when the income is lower.

Another risk is the competition. Carnival is a major competitor, and so is Norwegian. There are also European competitors, and new competition may emerge from China. The competition may push the prices lower, and require additional capital invested in their products. It will have a direct effect on the margins, and will require more flexibility, that Royal Caribbean may not have.

The current credit rating of the company is BBB-. It means that it barely reaches investment grade. Carnival for example enjoys a much higher credit rating of A-. The debt burden of RCL is also higher than Carnival. This is a risk, because every weakness to the FCF may have a meaningful impact on the credit rating. Royal Caribbean will have to defend the current rating, and in my opinion should take advantage of the positive business environment to improve the balance sheet.

Royal Caribbean is also riskier than Carnival due to the size of its fleet. The only moat in this business is the fact that it is capital intensive. It makes it much harder for new to competitors to emerge and compete. If a new company buys a ship, Royal Caribbean can lower its prices to eliminate the competition. Carnival has a larger fleet, and it allows it to be more flexible than Royal Caribbean. It makes it easier to reach new destinations, and take advantage of the benefits of the size.

Conclusions

Royal Caribbean is a great company. It offers good fundamentals and a great valuation with plenty of margin of safety. The company has many growth prospects that will drive earnings forward over the long run, and investors who purchase shares now can expect a very generous dividend raise very soon. The shareholder benefits make it even more attractive for investors who also use the services offered by Royal Caribbean.

On the other hand, with these great opportunities come some very worrisome risks. The balance sheet is not as strong as I would like it to be for such a company. The company is enjoying a very long positive cycle, which is much longer than average. The dividend was suspended for three years just seven years ago. I must take it all into my consideration.

Personally, I think that both companies are not classic dividend growth stocks. They are not dividend aristocrats, and they have a very short streak of dividend raises. Therefore, I wouldn't recommend a large position in any of them. If I must choose, I will go with Royal Caribbean. The safer dividend and superior valuation together with the longer streak of dividend raises helped me to decide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL, RCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.