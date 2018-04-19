Tesla May Hit The Wall On Battery Capacity By 2022

If Tesla cannot build a new battery factory by 2022, that may put at risk Elon Musk’s projected Tesla growth rate of 30 percent per year.

The Gigafactory, after four years of construction, is less than 30 percent complete; while Tesla has land for another Gigafactory, it may need more than four years to build it.

To expand beyond these production plans, Tesla would need additional battery capacity by about 2022—four years from now.

Tesla’s completed Gigafactory will have a battery capacity of up to 150 gigawatt-hours

The Tesla (TSLA) Gigafactory, when completed, will have a projected battery capacity of up to 150 gigawatt-hours, as Elon Musk reported at the 2016 shareholders meeting—with batteries made by Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). Some of those batteries may be used in storage products—Powerpacks and Powerwalls—rather than vehicles. But even assuming minimal Powerpack and Powerwall sales, this analysis shows that Tesla is currently on a path to run out of battery capacity by 2022.

The Gigafactory’s battery capacity—the story so far

Tesla originally projected a Gigafactory battery capacity of 50 gigawatt-hours: 35 gigawatt-hours for vehicles and 15 gigawatt-hours for storage products. That projection has since been updated to as much as 150 gigawatt-hours; this section highlights Tesla's statements on the matter since early 2016.

CTO Jeffrey Straubel pointed to Gigafactory expansion options on the 1Q 2016 earnings call, stating: “we've aggressively made sure that we have extra land and extra space around the site so that we can continue to expand.” He added, “Internally we know the math and we know what we need to do and we're on track to do it.” (Note: the case being made here is that Tesla is running out of time to build battery capacity, not running out of land.)

On the 2Q 2016 earnings call, CTO Straubel said “A lot of the improvements that we've made are actually increasing the density of the Gigafactory.”

On the 4Q 2016 earnings call, Elon Musk projected a Gigafactory battery capacity of 100 gigawatt-hours: “…we think the current Gigafactory should actually be able to do in excess of 100 gigawatt-hours. So, a big Gigafactory can support probably 1 million vehicles a year, plus maybe something like 30 gigawatt-hours or so of storage, depending upon how fast the storage market grows. But really, I think the storage market's probably going to grow maybe twice the rate of the automotive business. Something like that.”

Musk implied on that call that the Gigafactory, by supporting 1 million vehicles per year, would meet Tesla’s battery needs through 2020: “I currently think that we should build to 500,000 vehicles next year and 1 million vehicles by 2020.” (Because Tesla produces 200,000 Model S and Model X vehicles per year using batteries made in Japan by Panasonic, this projection actually means that the Gigafactory would support production of 1 million Model 3 and Model Y vehicles per year.)

When an analyst asked on that call about any plans, as mentioned in the shareholder letter, for Gigafactories 3, 4, and possibly 5 [note that Gigafactory 2 is the solar manufacturing facility in Buffalo], Mr. Musk said “I think we'll reserve [those] announcements [for] later this year. … I think those announcements will be really quite exciting later this year.”

On the 2Q 2017 earnings call, Mr. Musk gave this update: “… we're also thinking hard about, where do we put Gigafactories three, four, five and six? We expect to keep the majority of our production in the U.S., but it's, obviously, going to make sense to establish a Gigafactory in China and Europe to serve the markets there, because it's not to build cars in California and truck them halfway around the world, particularly when you're trying to make things as affordable as possible – that really hurts.”

So, we are still awaiting announcements about the next Gigafactory—announcements that were projected to come by year-end 2017.

Again, the most optimistic reading for Tesla’s vehicle production is that Gigafactory 1 will be able to produce 150 gigawatt-hours of batteries per year, and that only a negligible portion of those will be used for Powerpacks and Powerwalls.

The Model 3 will require one-quarter of the Gigafactory’s battery output

Elon Musk on the February 2018 earnings call projected a maximum Model 3 capacity of 600,000 per year:

I can see a path where we get to say 600,000 Model 3 production and 100,000 S and X, so maybe 700,000, which should be like almost 50% more than GM or Toyota got out of the plant.”

The Model 3 has two options for battery pack sizes—75 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and 50 kWh. Averaging the two, and multiplying by 600,000, yields a Model 3 battery capacity need of 37.5 million kWh, or one-quarter of the Gigafactory’s ultimate capacity.

The Tesla Semi will require one-third of the Gigafactory’s battery output

On the same earnings call, Mr. Musk said about the Tesla Semi:

So if you take four years, I think, 100,000 units a year is a reasonable expectation. Maybe more, but that's the right – roughly the right number, I think.”

In other words, Mr. Musk projected a Tesla Semi production rate of 100,000 per year by 2022 (i.e., four years from now).

A Tesla Semi with a range of 500 miles has been estimated to require a 500 kWh battery. Multiplying that value by 100,000 yields a Tesla Semi battery capacity need of 50 million kWh, or one-third of the Gigafactory’s ultimate capacity.

The Model Y will require the balance of the Gigafactory’s battery output

Also on that earnings call, Mr. Musk said about the Model Y:

… maybe [a] capacity of 1 million units a year, something like that, just for Model Y alone.”

Assuming, as for the Model 3, that the Model Y will have an average 62.5 kWh battery, and multiplying that value by 1 million, yields a Model Y battery capacity need of 62.5 million kWh, or the balance of the Gigafactory’s ultimate capacity. (Again, this leaves aside the battery capacity needed to make Powerpacks and Powerwalls.)

After four years, the Gigafactory is less than 30 percent complete

Tesla broke ground for the Gigafactory in June 2014. Now, nearly four years later, the company says that the Gigafactory is less than 30 percent complete.

The constraint on battery capacity puts at risk Tesla’s projected growth rate of 30 percent per year

Mr. Musk projected a 30 percent annual growth rate for Tesla on the last earnings call:

I think Tesla is going to grow at an average of roughly 30 percent a year, which is a crazy average growth rate for a company manufacturing a complex product at scale.”

Given that the Model 3, Tesla Semi, and Model Y could have production levels by 2022 that would use the Gigafactory’s entire battery production capacity, and that the Gigafactory, four years into construction, is less than 30 percent complete, the company may have difficulty building additional battery capacity by 2022—i.e., four years from now.

In that case, Tesla’s looming constraint on battery production may present a risk to Mr. Musk’s projected 30 percent annual growth rate for the company.

Conclusion

Tesla optimists may consider it good news that the completed Gigafactory will be sized to meet currently planned vehicle production levels (leaving aside Powerpacks and Powerwalls). Tesla pessimists may consider it bad news that just four years from now, Tesla’s growth may be constrained by an inadequate battery manufacturing capacity, and an insufficient supply of batteries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Driscoll Consulting LLC's sole staff member is long TSLA via convertible bonds.

