Gold And Silver Prices Long Overdue For A Breakout

Jason Hamlin, founder of the Gold Stock Bull newsletter, discussed with us on SBTV the state of gold and silver prices at this moment. He shares his expectations on the performance of precious metals in 2018.

Jason first started sharing his bullish views on Bitcoin to subscribers when it was around $100 and Ethereum under $10. He views cryptocurrencies as complementary assets to precious metals. Jason shares in this interview how cryptocurrencies appealed to someone like him with a libertarian or anarchist mindset.

Discussed in this interview:

02:00 Why gold rose 12% in 2017

03:16 Early stages of a new gold bull market now?

05:13 Factors that support higher gold prices in 2018

10:38 Precious metals: attractive undervalued asset class

15:44 Cryptos - a life saver during currency devaluation

18:33 The current correction in the bitcoin price

21:04 Cryptocurrencies are threats to banks

22:57 The prospect of government issued cryptos

24:06 Gold vs bitcoin

27:32 Bursting of the everything bubble

30:42 Better store of value: Gold or bitcoin?