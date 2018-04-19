Celldex Nearly Back To Square One

There’s little point in rehashing the METRIC failure here, other than to once again acknowledge that unlike many small-cap biotechs, Celldex management doesn’t beat around the bush or try to string investors along with false hope. Even so, I’m worried that the next few major data updates could likewise be negative.

In a few months data should be available from Phase II studies of combinations of varli and Bristol-Myers’s (BMY) Opdivo in a collection of tumors types – colorectal, squamous cell head & neck, renal cell carcinoma, glioblastoma, and ovarian cancer. Although it is hoped and theorized that the addition of varli, a Tcell co-stimulator, will add to the efficacy of Opdivo (a PD-1 inhibitor), the data produced thus far are not encouraging. Earlier studies in heavily pre-treated patients showed barely any clinical efficacy, as “stable disease” is not a relevant or approvable efficacy mark. Although it is possible that different study designs will lead to better results, the sum total of data on varli (including earlier studies in other cancers like melanoma) suggests that this is not an effective antibody.

Along similar lines, I have little-to-no expectations for upcoming data from additional combo studies of glemba in melanoma. Prior studies of glemba have shown minimal efficacy in melanoma (on par with systemic chemotherapy) and hard experience has taught me that adding a drug that is ineffective as monotherapy to a combo rarely leads to meaningful improvements (and yes, there are a scant few exceptions, but I don’t believe glemba will be one).

As is, I don’t see much value in varli or glemba. I believe the odds of successful commercialization are on par with typical early-stage cancer drugs, or around 10%, particularly given the weak early-stage results.

Celldex does have other pipeline candidates, though, and these are starting with a fresher slate.

CDX-3379 is an anti-HER3 antibody with an interesting new mechanism of action, blocking both ligand-independent and ligand-dependent ErbB3 signaling. Time will tell if “interesting” translates into meaningful survival advantages, but Celldex is moving forward with an open-label Phase II study combining CDX-3379 and Erbitux for pre-treated head & neck cancer patients that have already been treated with checkpoint inhibitors and are Erbitux-resistant. This is a challenging patient population, but also one with few options.

Celldex is also pursuing early-stage development of CDX-1140, a CD40 agonist that essentially helps activate the immune system to attack tumors. While CD40 has been a target of interest in biopharma for some time, finding a way to achieve the desired immune stimulation/activation without serious systemic side-effects has been difficult. Celldex believes they may have found a molecule that achieves both of those needs, and I would note there are other companies pursuing similar approaches, including Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)(selicrelumab) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) (SEA-CD40).

Behind these, Celldex also has CDX-014 in Phase I development for ovarian clear cell carcinoma, and a handful of pre-clinical programs.

Opportunity Versus Cost