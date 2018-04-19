Celldex Nearly Back To Square One

Once again Celldex (CLDX) shareholders have had to come to terms with a major disappointment. Following the spring 2016 announcement that the company’s lead drug Rintega had failed in Phase III, Celldex announced earlier this week that its pivotal METRIC study of glembatumumab (or “glemba”) failed to show clinical benefit in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.
With these failures, as well as the lackluster results seen in other glemba studies and in studies of varlilumab (or “varli”), I believe Celldex is almost back to square one as a biotech, with a handful of unproven Phase I assets. Given the significant development timelines Celldex is looking at, as well as the high likelihood of future dilutive financing, it looks like a difficult road ahead for these shares. While today’s price arguably does understate the potential of Celldex’s remaining pipeline, only the most aggressive investors should really even consider dumpster-diving for this name.
Will The Bad News Continue?
There’s little point in rehashing the METRIC failure here, other than to once again acknowledge that unlike many small-cap biotechs, Celldex management doesn’t beat around the bush or try to string investors along with false hope. Even so, I’m worried that the next few major data updates could likewise be negative.
In a few months data should be available from Phase II studies of combinations of varli and Bristol-Myers’s (BMY) Opdivo in a collection of tumors types – colorectal, squamous cell head & neck, renal cell carcinoma, glioblastoma, and ovarian cancer. Although it is hoped and theorized that the addition of varli, a Tcell co-stimulator, will add to the efficacy of Opdivo (a PD-1 inhibitor), the data produced thus far are not encouraging. Earlier studies in heavily pre-treated patients showed barely any clinical efficacy, as “stable disease” is not a relevant or approvable efficacy mark. Although it is possible that different study designs will lead to better results, the sum total of data on varli (including earlier studies in other cancers like melanoma) suggests that this is not an effective antibody.
Along similar lines, I have little-to-no expectations for upcoming data from additional combo studies of glemba in melanoma. Prior studies of glemba have shown minimal efficacy in melanoma (on par with systemic chemotherapy) and hard experience has taught me that adding a drug that is ineffective as monotherapy to a combo rarely leads to meaningful improvements (and yes, there are a scant few exceptions, but I don’t believe glemba will be one).
And Then?
As is, I don’t see much value in varli or glemba. I believe the odds of successful commercialization are on par with typical early-stage cancer drugs, or around 10%, particularly given the weak early-stage results.
Celldex does have other pipeline candidates, though, and these are starting with a fresher slate.
CDX-3379 is an anti-HER3 antibody with an interesting new mechanism of action, blocking both ligand-independent and ligand-dependent ErbB3 signaling. Time will tell if “interesting” translates into meaningful survival advantages, but Celldex is moving forward with an open-label Phase II study combining CDX-3379 and Erbitux for pre-treated head & neck cancer patients that have already been treated with checkpoint inhibitors and are Erbitux-resistant. This is a challenging patient population, but also one with few options.
Celldex is also pursuing early-stage development of CDX-1140, a CD40 agonist that essentially helps activate the immune system to attack tumors. While CD40 has been a target of interest in biopharma for some time, finding a way to achieve the desired immune stimulation/activation without serious systemic side-effects has been difficult. Celldex believes they may have found a molecule that achieves both of those needs, and I would note there are other companies pursuing similar approaches, including Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)(selicrelumab) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) (SEA-CD40).
Behind these, Celldex also has CDX-014 in Phase I development for ovarian clear cell carcinoma, and a handful of pre-clinical programs.
Opportunity Versus Cost
With close to $140 million in cash on hand and no further need to support the development of glemba for triple-negative breast cancer, I believe Celldex should be able to fund its clinical operations for close to two years. That won’t be enough to get any of its pipeline candidates to the market, though, so further financings and dilution are all but a given.
At this point, I don’t give very good odds to any of Celldex’s clinical programs. The typical early-stage oncology drug candidate typically has a 5% to 15% chance of success (the numbers vary by study), and although the ongoing glemba and varli studies are Phase II studies, I believe the weak prior results merit a more conservative risk weighting. Consequently, while varli could be a $2 billion-plus drug if it were to show strong efficacy in one or more of these Phase II sub-groups, I don’t see that as especially likely.
While the new compounds (particularly CDX-3379 and CDX-1140) don’t have that baggage, I see no reason to give them better odds than the “average” early-stage compound. That said, I’m a little more intrigued by CDX-1140 simply because I think the market opportunity for an effective (and safe) CD40 agonist would be significant (multiple billions of dollars).
Adding it all up, and factoring in assumed future dilution, I think $1 to $2 a share is a fair price for Celldex today. At this point, I think the best value-creating possibilities would be strong efficacy data from those Phase II varli-combo studies, as well as strong initial data on CDX-1140. Were those to happen, not only would the odds of commercialization improve significantly, but so too would the terms under which Celldex could raise more funds.
The Bottom Line
I know that beaten-down biotechs can generate good returns for more trading-inclined investors, but that is not my area of expertise. I wouldn’t be surprised if the shares traded up on optimism into the Phase II varli-combo read-outs around mid-year, but investors considering these shares need to appreciate the high level of risk.
Even with the shares trading below $1, the answer to the question of “how much can I really lose?” is still large in percentage terms. While I would love to be wrong about Celldex (seriously, who roots against a cancer drug working?), and I do think the share price is below the risk-adjusted fair value, this is really only a speculative call at this point.
Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.