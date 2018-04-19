AMD: Earnings Preview

All That's Fit to Print

In this article we will cover near-term events that might impact AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) stock as well as stock dilution and insider sales. Then we will move on to speculative options plays.



Near-Term Events

1. Super computing: Reading many of our past articles, we have included the ticker Cray (CRAY) since we speculated AMD would return to the supercomputer realm via its enterprise CPU EPYC. That day has arrived: Cray announced AMD solutions to super computer problems. This tells me as an investor that EPYC is gaining traction and future wins might be in the wings. It is a very positive sign for AMD as it will impact sales... but it will also impact mind share. If it is good enough for Cray, it should be good enough for others. Given that AMD earnings are right around the corner (April 26th) we expect management to discuss this in some detail.

2. CPU refresh: AMD is set to release a refresh of its Ryzen line tomorrow and with that we should see market share gains, along with expanding margins due to more CPU yielded per die. Granted, this might take some time to achieve, but once the kinks are worked out things are set to improve.



3. Atari VCS: It appears the Atari AMD powered console is moving forward. Whether it is successful or not remains to be seen.

Stock Issuances and Insider Sales



I was not going to discuss stock issuances and insider sales, but various emails have convinced me to do so. Some people like to use stock issuances (aka dilution) and paint it as a bad thing. Actually, it can be good or bad - it just depends on the stock. Typically, dilution is bad for penny stocks because the companies are in dire financial straights to begin with. However, for established companies dilution can be very good. When a company issues shares they receive cash compensation and this cash can be used to grow the company at an accelerated rate. AMD has recently voted to increase its total share count. Some have stated this is Global Foundries stock options... and that very well might be so. Overall, it's not worth losing sleep over. Either AMD gets more cash for some shares or they do not.



Insider Sales



Another unreliable topic is insider sales. On one hand, if I were to see a penny stock with insiders going wild it might get my attention, but with an established company one should expect to see millions of shares sold by upper management. It is not abnormal to see executives receive millions upon millions of stock options per year as a part of the compensation package. Only a complete and utter fool would bet his wealth on one company. I would be far more concerned if I never saw any sales. Sometimes insider sales can yield indicators that something is amiss, such as insiders at Intel (INTC) dumping stock right before the meltdown exploit. On the other hand, should we have sold Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) back in the decade (before its run up) because CEO Jensen Huang sold shares? What about when Steve Jobs sold all but 1 share when he left Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)? Insider sales might be something I glance at once a year (if that). It's simply not a reliable indicator.

Option Plays for Gamblers



Given earnings are right around the corner (along with a CPU release), we have purchased June and July calls at a strike of $11, and January 2019 calls at $12 (due to depressed prices). We also have sold the June $11 puts. We are keeping the positions respectable where our risk is managed and not going overboard. However, the potential reward is worth the risk if the market in general recovers. AMD has positive earnings, and EPYC continues to gain traction.



Mimic at your own risk.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own the various AMD options in the article.