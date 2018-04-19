Rising Rates Do Not Kill Bull Markets (And We Have The Patterns To Prove It)

This bull is in a late stage, but still has new highs to achieve before it turns in to a bear.

Our broad ‘working hypothesis’ is that the only constant in the markets is Human emotion. News can jostle the market around, but news is not what drives the market. What drives the market is the complex interaction between buyers and sellers, which in turn, is affected by an indeterminate set of factors which are constantly changing and influencing the emotions of the market participants. It, therefore, seems a waist of time to use any of these variables to explain or, worse still, to predict market movements. In this article, we focus on interest rates and their effect on the price and investor sentiment patterns that developed in 2000 and are being repeated today.



It is easy to get caught up in the belief that the market is being guided by the geopolitical news; possible trade wars, American presidential Tweets (available every day, all-day), military strikes on Syria, and-so-on. But we know that, while the news jostles the market back-and-forth, the news does not drive the market. What has been, and continues to drive this market is the emotional impact that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy has had on market participants--a stimulating policy that has caused the stock and bond markets to rage upward for most of the past decade.

The market is now coming to the realization that the Fed is serious about its tightening bias. From the March FOMC minutes :

“All participants agreed that the outlook for the economy beyond the current quarter had strengthened in recent months. In addition, all participants expected inflation on a 12-month basis to move up in coming months... With regard to the medium-term outlook for monetary policy, all participants saw some further firming of the stance of monetary policy as likely to be warranted."

This does not mean that the bull is dead. It means that we are in the later stages of what has been, and continues to be, a tremendous bull market which still has some distance to go before it crests—like an aircraft carrier starting to change direction, it is a processes that takes time. We know that rising rates do not kill markets.

In fact, historically, markets rise along with increasing rates, until the rates get too high. “Too high”, however, is a relative term and, as the chart below shows, what the market considers “too high”, when it comes to the Fed Fund rate, has been steadily declining for the last 35-years (down-sloping dashed-line). At this point-in-time, the trend-line implies a terminal Fed Funds rate of 2.0% to 2.5% which would be achieved by the three rate hikes that have been planned for this year (chart below).

The other connection between rates and the market, is the phenomenon of rate inversion; long-rates dropping below short-rates. A negative differential in rates is a leading indicator which shows up months (upto one year) before a bear market starts (see 10y-2y panel in the chart above). At the moment, the differential is sloping down toward the inversion line, but is still in positive territory. As we will show, later in this article, this places the inversion at the end of this year or early in 2019, and the market top 6 to 12 months later.

For weeks now, we have been comparing today’s correction price and sentiment pattern with that of Spring 2000 (SA article), and have found that they match closely. This fits with our contention that the only true constant in the stock market is Human behavior, and that this behavior leaves a “fingerprint” in the market statistics; corrections tend to form repetitive patterns in both price and investor sentiment readings (AAII).

Two weeks ago, we added the 10-year minus 2-year rate differential to the charts and noticed that, in what is labeled the C4 correction from the year 2000, the differential was already inverted, having dropped below zero months earlier during the previous correction (C3), but that the differential is still positive in today’s correction (two charts below).

This forced us to rethink the patterns we are comparing, and have concluded that we need to change the wave count (rallies and corrections) that we had marked in the 2015 - 2018 chart. The new wave count, puts the present correction as a C3, which fits with the C3 from 2000 instead of C4 (see two charts below).

Both C3 patterns (pink highlights areas in the above charts) start with a spike above 50% in bullish sentiment (green circle) which then drops rapidly as the correction continues. In addition, both corrections have an up spike in the 10y-2y rate differential, followed by a sharp drop—in the case of the year 2000, the differential went negative, while today’s differential remains above zero. Also of note, is that although the differential inverted in February of 2000, the S&P 500 went on to rally twice more (R4 and R5) making new highs before collapsing seven months later in September of that year.

When we extend our analysis to include the 3-year minus 2-year, and the 2-year minus 1-year rate differentials, we see that all three differentials turned negative before the SPX topped-out in the fall of 2000. The blue areas in the chart below, highlight the C3 correction patterns in both time frames, and the pink rectangles highlight the top of the market in 2000 and in the future of the present market, after the Fed Funds rate reaches its maximum rate and the rate differentials inverts.

Judging from the slopes of both the Fed rate and the three rate-differentials, the market is very likely to achieve new highs before topping-out mid-to-late 2019, which is further away in time than many analysts are predicting. While, based on our gathered evidence, we think this is the most likely scenario, we do not dismiss the possibility of the 10y-2y differential suddenly collapsing into the negative, like it did in 2000, and the top of the market is moved forward a number months.

In conclusion, rates and stocks tend to rise together and the patterns that keep replicating indicate a late-stage bull market that still has new highs in its future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.