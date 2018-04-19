YRC Worldwide Coasting Into Earnings

Load to Truck ratios are up year over year more than 100% and rates, both spot and contract, continue to rise.

YRC Worldwide stock has been under pressure since the last earnings release, down more than 50%.

YRC Worldwide Inc., (YRCW) is one of the largest overland transportation service providers in the world, with local, regional, national, and international services. The holding company consists of several different brands, including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, New Penn, Holland, and Reddaway. YRC Worldwide boasts a comprehensive network that offers supply chain logistics and expertise in heavyweight shipments. Overall the company specializes in less-than-truckload (LTL) hauling, however most of the business is managed and operated regionally under the various brands.

This article will provide a brief overview of the company, including lastest quarter to date data, highlight some recent events indicative of a continued turnaround in the company as well as ongoing challenges. It will take at look at the economics of the overland dry van shipping segment of the transportation sector, and finally, provide outlook on the stock based on current conditions and expectations. Followers of Dow Theory may find this information helpful for market bias confirmation and national economic outlook.

Company Overview

YRC Worldwide is a holding company for various subsidiaries operating in the transportation sector. The national arm of the company, YRC Freight, moves freight throughout the North America regions, including cross-border to and from Canada and Mexico. The subsidiary YRC Reimer operates in Canada and provides shipping between Canadian and North American and global markets. Finally, there are YRC regional transportation companies, which consists of the brands Holland, New Penn, and Reddaway. These operate in the Central and Midwestern United States and Eastern Canada region (Holland), the Northeastern United States, Quebec, Canada and Puerto Rico (New Penn), and Western United States and Canada (Reddaway).

On March 9, 2018 the company released an update on operational data for the quarter. After seeing a rise in tonnage at the release of the annual report, YRC Worldwide disclosed a turn in that trend with a year over year decrease of 6.1% and 1.3% in January and February. However, due to increased rates, revenue per hundredweight and revenue per shipment were up 6% and 7.5% respectively. On the regional level, similar results were reported, with tonnage decreases of 0.8% and 0.7% in January and February and revenue per hundredweight and revenue per shipment up 5.1% and 8.4%

Recent Awards

To further credit the company, regional segments continue to increase brand reputations in the respective regions. At the beginning of April, GlobalTranz, a full-service transportation and logistics provider held its 2018 agent conference in Scottsdale AZ. As a logistics provider that includes LTL services specialized by YCR Worldwide, GlobalTranz named two of the regionals, Holland and Reddaway as top regional carriers for 2017. Considering that GlobalTranz works with more than 34,000 providers worldwide, the announcement was something the regionals can certainly brag about.

This follows Hollands being named the Best Transportation Supplier for 2017 by Avery Dennison, and Unishippers global logistics announcement of Holland as Midwest Region LTL Partner of the Year and YRC Freight as National LTL Partner of the year.

Ongoing Challenges

However, accolades in and of them self cannot sustain the company unless it can successfully navigate the changing landscape of overland shipping and the ultra tight labor market the firm operates under.

Overall, the company still operates with a majority unionized labor force with near monopsonistic pricing power compared to the scarcity of qualified CDL drivers available in the local markets. Darren Hawkins, President and Chief Operating Officer, admitted during the last conference call that the firm was still short "several hundred drivers". As a result, the company has had to resort to short-term rentals that increase expenses.

To help mitigate this, the company has expanded the driver training to more than 80 tuition free internally operated schools, continues to promote the Dock to Driver program, and partners with third parties to attract qualified candidates from the U.S. Military and outside commercial driver training schools.

Nevertheless, if this quarter proves as labor tight as last, we should be looking at below average margins and above average expenses as the company is forced to pay higher than average wages and benefit costs. Additionally, the company has to address increased competition from not only larger peer firms, but also owner operators that have a lower cost structure or that can afford to operator below cost during seasonal downturns in order to qualify as preferred "core carrier" for customers.

Not surprisingly, most of the risks addressed in the last annual report focused on labor and associated costs.

Sector Economics

On the other hand, the economics of the overland transportation sector have been running in favor of the carriers. Demand has been high, while supply is limited. As a result, both spot and contract rates have been on the rise.

Most recently, as reported by DAT Solutions, the load to truck ratio for dry vans has dipped to 6.6 from 7.4 as calculated on 4/7/18. This is after peaking at a multiyear high of 9.9 in the beginning of January. Seasonably, February is the low of the year, and that rate was a multiyear strong 7.0 load to truck ratio. Year over year, demand is up more than 100%.

Understandably, rates have risen to compensate. This time last year, spot rates were around the $1.65 per mile, while current rates range from a low of $2.05 in the south central to $2.59 in the Midwest. Contract rates have risen as well, just not at the same magnitude.

Outlook for the sector is of course positive. Because the labor challenges facing YRC Worldwide are systemic to the sector as a whole, and with the expectation that more drivers will be leaving the industry than enter over the next decade, supply will only get tighter. So, regardless of demand, prices could continue to inch upwards. Of course all of this should change as technology innovation keeps on truckin' towards the holy grail of driverless long haul.

Stock Outlook

All said, the outlook for the stock is still positive. Given the challenges the company faces and the additional competition, it is difficult seeing where the company has opportunity to expand margins and reduce costs, but the economics of the sector are in its favor.

Additionally, planned cap-ex and the continued upgrading to the fleet combined with the push to organically grow driver numbers from within promise to bolster the bottom line. The tipping point in the equation is the recent sell off in the stock. For the short term (weeks), there is not immediate concern that the company will drastically miss when reporting. This gives me the impression that the stock price drop is overdone. Over the intermediate (2-4 quarters), the price should rebound from an oversold condition back towards a valuation consistent with peer values.

Were that the case, YRCW could come out of Georgia overdrive and hammer down for a 20-30% gain as seasonal demand increases through the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a suggestion to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.