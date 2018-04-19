Amazon Blows Through 100 Million Prime Memberships And Tesla Faces Another Investigation (Podcast)

Jeff Bezos, in his shareholder letter today, included a tiny nugget of information that has Amazon (AMZN) shares rocketing higher on Wednesday in the aftermarket session. It was disclosed that Amazon PRIME memberships have now exceeded 100 million members. This is an astonishing amount of people and continues to be reaffirmation that Amazon is forcefully driving forward in the retail industry and continues to take market share from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as some online retailers.

100 million is about 1,000 full Penn State stadiums:

(Photo credit: Penn State)

A thousand of those. This is what 1,000 of those would look like from space.

This comes just days after another brick and mortar retailer, Bon Ton, announced that it was filing for bankruptcy. That bankruptcy came just months after it was announced that Toys "R" Us would also be filing for bankruptcy. In this podcast, I talk about not only what Amazon's PRIME membership number means, but also how the brick-and-mortar space may have to jostle and change itself in order to not get run over completely.

In addition to that, in this podcast, I talk about the newly revealed investigation being launched against Tesla (TSLA). It was reported on Wednesday that the state of California has launched a formal investigation into workplace safety standards at Tesla. This investigation comes only a couple days after an investigative report was released alleging that Tesla may be understating the amount of workplace accidents it is having.

What do both of these pieces of information mean for their respective stocks?

The Quoth the Raven podcast attempts to answer that question and do it in just 30 minutes.

Quoth the Raven #21 - Amazon Has Over 100M Prime Members and the State of California is Investigating Tesla

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

Additional disclosure: I own AMZN calls and TSLA puts