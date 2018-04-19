Competition Making Growth A Little Harder For Fulton Financial

Fulton's low deposit beta and high asset sensitivity are positives, and there is still a long-term opportunity to reduce costs through branch rationalization, but competition is a threat.

Fulton Financial saw decent spread leverage and year-over-year growth in lending, but competition is heating up for both deposits and loans.

Above-average asset sensitivity and healthy credit trends continue to support Fulton Financial (FULT), but the growth angle is still looking more challenging. While the company works to get out from under consent decrees and consolidate its charters (allowing for branch consolidation and re-branding), it is seeing increasing competition in the market for both loans and deposits. Fulton has above-average earnings growth prospects, but those prospects continue to be well-reflected by the share price and I don’t see a particular bargain here at this time.

A Relatively Clean Report

Fulton Financial’s first quarter results were respectable, but not really thesis-changing in either direction. Fulton actually outperformed a bit on net interest income, with 8% yoy growth on an adjusted basis, as the company saw both earning assets increase (up 5%) and net interest margin expansion (up 9bp yoy and up 6bp qoq). Fee income was a modest disappointment, falling 8% sequentially on lower swap fees, card revenue, and SBA income.

Expenses rose 12% yoy and 1% sequentially, more than I expected, pushing the efficiency ratio back into the high 60%’s. The bank saw higher professional service fees in the quarter, but these should fade as the year progresses. Fulton also absorbed $750K in consolidation expenses, but closing the four involved branches should produce over $1M a year in reduced expenses. All told, then, Fulton saw a less-than-impressive 8% sequential reduction in core pre-provision earnings (and a 3% yoy decline).

Loan performance was mixed, as 5% yoy growth (and less than 1% sequential erosion) doesn’t look too bad on a relative basis. Year-over-year loan growth was driven in part by double-digit increases in construction lending and consumer lending. Yield improved slightly (5bp) on a sequential basis. Deposits were up more than 2% yoy, but down about 2% sequentially, and deposit costs continue to rise. Credit was relatively clean, and Fulton was yet another bank that was able to fill some of the gaps in its earnings with lower than expected provisioning.

Competition Is Picking Up

Although Fulton management reiterated guidance for mid-single-digit loan growth in 2018, commercial loan pipeline was down slightly on year-over-year basis and up just slightly on a sequential basis. Competition for loans is heating up in key markets like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland, and management noted that many banks are apparently willing to compete away the benefits of last year’s tax cuts. Along those lines, Fulton is seeing banks offer longer term fixed-rate loans to commercial clients that it is just not willing to match.

Management also mentioned competition from insurance companies for commercial real estate loans is intensifying. While insurance companies may not spring to mind as natural competitors to banks, balance sheet lending into the commercial real estate space has become a larger component of many insurance companies’ portfolios as they look for ways to improve investment returns (in many cases, insurance companies achieve scant profitability in core underwriting and investment returns drive operating income). MetLife (NYSE:MET), for instance, has a portfolio of over $55 billion in commercial real estate loans and originated about $16 billion just in 2017, and insurance companies as a whole make up around a third of non-agency CRE lending.

Competition is also heating up for deposits. Although Fulton has a solid base of non-interest-bearing deposits and a pretty low cumulative deposit beta so far, that beta is rising as rates increase and competition picks up. With a loan/deposit ratio already above 100%, Fulton may have fewer options when it comes to maintaining price discipline on its deposit base.

The Opportunity

I continue to believe that the biggest near-term opportunity for Fulton Financial is to resolve the remaining consent orders on three of its subsidiaries and the holding company. This will allow the bank to collapse the charters, unify its brands, and likely eventually close some branches. Management has previously indicated that most of the back office cost synergies are already in place, but I believe there is still some worthwhile cost synergy to be had by selectively closing some branches.

Competition is heating up, but Fulton’s above-average asset sensitivity should continue to help boost net interest income by expanding the net interest margin. Coupled with mid-single-digit earning asset growth and improved expense efficiency (I expect the efficiency ratio to eventually move below 60% in a few years), I believe Fulton can generate long-term earnings growth in the high single digits to low double digits.

The Bottom Line

The “but” is that the stock price already anticipates that. Whether I use a discounted earnings, ROTCE/TBV, and P/E-based approach, all of my valuation models suggest that Fulton Financial shares are fairly-valued today. Fair value still means the potential for high single-digit to low double-digit total returns, but there are many other bank stocks out there that offer more upside today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.