Bottom Fishing The Aristocrats: Walmart Is Ready To Move Higher

On the company's chart, we see rising momentum and an improving EMA picture.

Walmart is a member of the consumer staples sector, which is gaining strength relative to the SPY's.

Regular subscribers of the Turning Points newsletter are also entitled to a free webinar with each issue. However, this week I'm opening the presentation up to everybody so potential subscribers can attend. The webinar will be on Sunday, April 22, at 1PM EST. You can sign-up at this link.

There's an old adage that fundamental analysis tells us what to buy, but technical analysis tells us when. This is one of the drawbacks of SA's focus on fundamental analysis. No matter how good a company's financials are if its chart is oversold then investors should back away from the issue. Conversely, if we start to see a favorable sector rotation and momentum rising for a stock, we know that it's time to buy.

This is the case with Walmart (WMT). Right now, the consumer staples sector is gaining strength relative to the SPY:

The RRG graph from Stockcharts.com allows us to determine if a sector is lagging, improving, leading, or weakening relative to the SPY's over a specific time period (here, 10 weeks). The consumer staples sector is right on the verge of crossing over into the improving area.

And when we look at the Walmart's chart, we see a technical story that says it's time to buy:

Yes, prices are right below the 200-day EMA. But, the MACD is rising, which tells us that momentum is growing.

And when we look at just the moving average, we see that the 10 and 20-day EMAs (in blue and red), are starting to turn higher with prices.

Walmart it -- by far, the largest discount variety store. It has a market capitalization of $256 billion. Costco is the next largest at $86 billion. There are only 11 companies in this industry. WMT is the fifth most expensive (PE 27.35). Its forward PE is 16.68, which makes it the fifth most expensive company based on future earnings. It has the third largest dividend yield (2.37%). Walmart is a dividend aristocrat; it has raised its dividend for the last 46 consecutive years.

Walmart is still very much a "brick and mortar" retail store. Thankfully, this sector of the economy is doing very well:

Total retail sales are clearly in an uptrend; sales have moved up for the last five years.

And general merchandise stores are also doing well:

The Y/Y percentage change in sales is slightly over 3%.

Walmart is one of the strongest companies out there. While I usually start my analysis by looking at a company's income statement, with WMT, I'm going to start with the relevant data from their cash flow statement:

Remember that a cash flow statement breaks cash down into cash from operations (which includes adjustments for asset and liability changes throughout the year), cash from investment (money spent on the physical plant), and cash from outside financing (issuing equity and debt). The top three rows show that after WMT has paid their annual investments, they have a large amount of cash left over. The smallest amount was $10.9 billion in 2014; that number was $19.2 billion in 2018. Basically, Walmart prints money.

The second set of calculations uses a very conservative measure of cash flow -- net income plus depreciation. This is "Free Cash Flow," a calculation derived from one of the first Graham and Dodd Securities Analysis books. Even using this very conservative measure, the company has plenty of cash left over after paying interest and dividends. Finally, the company's payout ratio is more than conservative.

Now let's look at their income statement data:

For a company the size of Walmart, the general rule of thumb is that it should grow at the pace of the larger economy. WMT has been growing a touch slower than overall growth, but there is some modest increase on an annual basis. The gross margin has been steady; there has been some modest deterioration in the operating and net margin, but we should wait for another year to determine if there is true deterioration.

Next, let's take a look at their cash conversion cycle -- how long it takes them to turn a sale into cash:

WMT has strong control over their inventory. The real story is their decreasing A/R outstanding and lengthening the length of time of their payables. This has shortened their cash conversion cycle to 5.13 days -- a very strong number.

Let's wrap-up the analysis by looking at relevant data from their balance sheet:

This part of the analysis is perfunctory. The main thing that we want to see is whether or not they're fudging their sales or inventory numbers. They're not. The consistency of the inventory and A/R ratios relative to the current assets indicates the company is running a tight ship. Finally, WMT has been paying down debt over the last five years. They didn't have to do this; the 20% debt/asset ratio in 2014 was very conservative. But, the company did it anyway.

Walmart is an American icon. Its finances are incredibly strong. It's a member of the consumer staples sector which is gaining strength relative to the SPY's. And its chart is attractive.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.