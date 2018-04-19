U.S. Bancorp Still Getting Its House Back In Order

U.S. Bancorp's earnings leverage is likely to be limited in 2018, but the company's core virtues should become more apparent in 2019 and beyond, and today's price is intriguing.

U.S. Bancorp did okay with its core lending, but fee income came up a bit short and the bank missed on the core pre-provision income line.

This has been a rough stretch for U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Wells Fargo (WFC), historically two well-loved large banks. In the case of U.S. Bancorp, I believe the ongoing underperformance in the shares represents an opportunity for long-term investors, but as I said in my previous article, it will take a few quarters for the reported results to improve. In the meantime, U.S. Bancorp continues to “muddle through” with good credit quality but iffy operating leverage.

A Miss Where It Matters

U.S. Bancorp’s core performance wasn’t great in the first quarter of this year. Core net interest income was up more than 5% yoy and down slightly sequentially, but a little better than expected as the bank managed to drive better than expected spread improvement. Fee income was weaker, though, on weaker results in the volatile mortgage banking business and a shortfall in the treasury management business.

Expenses were a little better than expected, growing 5% yoy and declining slightly on a sequential basis. Even so, core pre-provision earnings were only up slightly on a yoy basis (and down more than 4% sequentially) and this is where I believe U.S. Bancorp’s miss versus expectations was more meaningful. Like so many other banks this quarter, though, U.S. Bancorp did report lower provision expenses, so overall earnings came in okay.

Management had previously indicated that loan growth would be modest, but U.S. Bancorp’s performance is pretty consistent with what the Fed reported for the quarter for large bank lending. Loans were up 2% yoy on a period-end basis and down 1% sequentially. C&I lending was flat sequentially (worse than average), and CRE lending declined sequentially (also worse than average), as management said they found the risk/reward balance in CRE unfavorable – echoing some of the sentiments of fellow conservatively-run peer PNC Financial (PNC). Even so, U.S. Bancorp saw good yield improvement in its lending, with average yields up more than 30bp yoy and 14bp qoq.

Deposits were up modestly on an annual basis (up 2%) and down slightly sequentially. The cost of funds for U.S. Bancorp increased 20bp yoy and 9bp sequentially, and management said that it expects its deposit beta to move to around 40% after this latest rate hike and trend up toward 50% with subsequent hikes. All told, U.S. Bancorp’s deposit beta position looks a little high on a peer basis, but only to a very small degree.

Does The Ongoing Consent Decree Suggest U.S. Bancorp Overdid It?

Back on February 15, U.S. Bancorp released documents related to the ongoing resolution of the company’s BSA/AML issues. In particular, the bank disclosed a new deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ, new reporting and monitoring requirements for is BSA/AML practices, and the continuation of the consent order with the OCC.

Looking closer at this issue, there are some details that are concerning. While consent decrees related to BSA/AML inadequacies are not especially rare, the criminal charges described in the deferred prosecution agreement are unusual. Charges suggest willful attempts to conceal deficiencies in the bank’s BSA/AML practices. What’s more, not only did the bank underfund its BSA/AML compliance efforts, it seems that management capped the number of alerts regarding high-risk transactions so as to save costs by not having to investigate more transactions. Underlying the seriousness of this, the bank agreed to $613 million fine – quite a bit more than what was assessed against Rabobank, Citigroup (C), and Deutsche Bank (DB).

I can’t say whether there is a deep-seated culture issue at U.S. Bancorp. I can say that this bank has generally kept its nose clean over time, but it looks as though the bank’s obsession with cost containment went too far.

Spending Money To Make Money

Although there’s some irony to discussing this after suggesting that U.S. Bancorp’s low-cost obsession may have fed into its BSA / AML compliance problems, USB management does seem commitment to upping its spending on IT to drive future growth. In particular, the bank is investing in technology to facilitate and grow its capabilities in merchant acquiring, B2B payments, and retail mobile banking.

The Opportunity

I’m trimming back my expectations for U.S. Bancorp, the end result of which is to take away about a half-point of earnings growth for both the 5-year and 10-year periods. With that, I see U.S. Bancorp growing earnings around 5% to 6% over the long term, with spread income likely to outcome fee income over the next few years on mid-single-digit earning asset growth. Discounting those earnings streams, I come up with a fair value in the mid-$50’s, a little higher than my ROTCE-based fair value in the low $50’s.

The Bottom Line

U.S. Bancorp shares don’t seem likely to be a big winner in 2018, but I believe long-term investors should nevertheless take a closer look. The BSA / AML issue is a black eye for management, but I believe the business overall is quite sound and I believe the virtues of U.S. Bancorp’s conservative, cost-conscious operating philosophy and diversified revenue streams will once again become more apparent. For patient investors, then, this is still a name worth considering even as earnings leverage lags.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.