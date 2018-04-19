ALJ Regional Holdings - A Recent Dip Provides A Buying Opportunity

The company has continued its acquisition-driven growth, closing the Vertex acquisition (through Faneuil) in May 2017 and closing the Color Optics (July 2016) and Moore-Langen (October 2017) acquisitions (through Phoenix).

ALJJ revenue increased by over 20% from 2016 to 2017, reflecting a mixture of acquisition and organic growth within subsidiaries. This represents consecutive years of 20%+ revenue growth.

A quarterly loss - driven by a combination of tax reform impacts, restructuring expenses and acquisition-related depreciation and amortization - has driven ALJJ's price significantly lower since February.

The first quarter (ended Dec. 31, 2017) was not a kind one to ALJ Regional Holdings (OTCPK:ALJJ). How bad was it? Following their Feb. 14 earnings announcement, the share price rapidly shed over a third of its total value. The company, which has consistently seen organic and acquisition growth, saw a confluence of factors hit at once, leading to a surprise loss for the quarter. However, there is a silver lining to the company's most recent report, and investors with sufficient risk tolerance could realize this dip as a buying opportunity.

For those who are unfamiliar with the it, ALJ Regional Holdings is a holding company that has an impressive track record in acquisition-based growth. Back in 2005, ALJJ purchased Kentucky Electric Steel, later selling the asset at a healthy profit. The company's current form began to take shape in 2013, with the acquisition of Faneuil - a provider of call center services, tolling services, back office operations, and staffing services. In 2014, ALJJ acquired Carpets N' More, a Las Vegas-based provider of commercial, retail and homebuilder products. In 2015, ALJJ acquired Phoenix Color, a leading producer of book components and educational materials. ALJJ's current assets consist of the entirety of shares of the three operating subsidiaries.

ALJ continued to expand throughout 2016 and 2017, expanding the market share of two subsidiary companies (Faneuil and Phoenix) through acquisitions. ALJJ's expanding business has been paired with a hefty net operating losses (approximately $154 Million of federal income tax carry-forward as of September 2017) at the parent-company level to provide a deep-value opportunity for ALJ and their investors. In addition to recent acquisition growth and the existence of NOLs that can be used to maximize revenue, the operating segments of ALJJ saw impressive organic growth during the 2017 fiscal year. Breaking down what led to the loss during the first quarter shows that the company's impressive growth prospects have not changed.

2017 Financial Results

ALJJ released their full-year financial results in December 2017 (fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2017). Arguably the flashiest number was top-line revenue, as the consolidated results saw a 21.7% increase, and the second consecutive year of 20%+ consolidated revenue growth. However, the slow but steady rise in EBITDA should not be overlooked, as ALJJ continues to strive for efficiencies in existing businesses. The following figures are all from ALJJ's 2017 10-K:

Acquisition Growth

Although ALJJ has historically been an acquisition-based company, the past 18 months have seen this strategy kicked into overdrive. Through subsidiary companies, ALJJ has closed three acquisitions since the summer of 2016. As stated in ALJJ's Jan. 5, 2018, earnings call, approximately $27.2M of ALJJ's $58.3M revenue increase from 2016 to 2017 was attributable to the acquisitions of Vertex CMO and Color Optics. This trend continued with the pickup of Moore-Langen in October 2017.

Vertex Business Services (Faneuil)

In May 2017, ALJJ acquired (through its Faneuil subsidiary) the customer management outsourcing (CMO) business of Vertex for a total purchase price of $12.7 million. For reference, Vertex CMO's total revenue for the year ended Sept. 30, 2017, was $12.6 million, with operating income of $1.7M.

The strategic play of this acquisition is that Vertex CMO allows Faneuil a greater foothold into call center operations, especially for U.S.-based companies that prefer to outsource this function. Faneuil also happens to have a revenue model built on large contracts, so expanding market share to additional customers will help diversify and de-risk Faneuil's revenue stream.

Color Optics and Moore-Langen Printing Company (Phoenix)

ALJJ acquired Color Optics in the summer of 2016 for an adjusted purchase price of $6.6M. Color Optics added $14.6M of net revenue to Phoenix's operations during the 2017 fiscal year (as per ALJJ's 10-K, filed Dec. 19, 2017). Moore-Langen's acquisition was completed in October 2017 for $10.0M.

The Color Optics acquisition represented the riskier play for Phoenix, as the company expanded from print materials and educational books into consumer packaging. Moore-Langen expands Phoenix's national reach and adds directly to the core competency of Phoenix - print materials and educational books.

Organic Growth

As with many holding companies, the true test of ALJJ's success will be in its ability to continue to grow and streamline the companies under its control. The consolidated results show progress toward this goal in the following ways (sourced from ALJJ's 8-K, filed Dec. 19, 2017):

Faneuil recently won the contract to run the Minnesota Health Benefit Exchange and opened a new operations center in Wichita. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, Faneuil saw year-over-year revenue growth of 10.5%, attributable to new contract awards.

Carpets saw revenue growth of 37.8% year over year largely due to increased volumes and an increase in national business. The subsidiary also saw an increase in EBITDA due in part to an ongoing restructuring.

Phoenix saw increased sales in component revenue, although it realized a slightly lower EBITDA year over year due to the impact of securing longer-dated supply contracts with customers, and lower volume at one education customer. Including the impact of acquisitions, the subsidiary realized 14.9% revenue growth.

Q1 2018

So with all of this positive growth momentum, why such a rough first quarter? To understand this, let's break down the components leading to the loss (from ALJJ's 10-Q filed in February 2018):

The impact of one-time tax impacts, restructuring expenses, and acquisition-related depreciation and amortization account for nearly $5 million of negative impact in the quarter. The ~$600k remaining in adjusted EBITDA is mainly attributable to higher SG&A in carpets. While the share price (perhaps understandably) seems to be reacting to such a shocking quarterly loss, the underlying fundamentals remain strong.

What's more, buried in the news of the loss is the fact that Faneuil recently won a long-term contract with the Virginia Department of Transportation, and saw 35% revenue growth in the quarter (12.5% excluding CMO). When we break down the revenue contribution of each segment, the continued growth trajectory of the company comes into focus.

ALJJ does have some work to do to muscle down the SG&A costs, but the 30%+ drop in share price following the February earnings announcement appears unwarranted.

Conclusion

Despite the first-quarter results, ALJJ is a company in growth mode, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The significant drop in the share price since February - driven heavily by non-recurring items - could prove to be a silver lining for value investors looking for an entry point.

