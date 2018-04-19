SunPower Dumps Trump Tariffs

SunPower can now be very aggressive in penetrating the fast growing American market.

One of the largest secular trends for the next few decades will be the buildout of alternative energy globally. Solar in particular, will be vitally important as estimates range that from 30-50% of all electricity will come from solar by mid-century or sooner.

Accumulating solar, solar related and smart grid stocks is at the forefront of a long-term investment strategy, on par with our "smart everything" theme.

SunPower (SPWR), a company on our "Very Short List" of stocks that can be leaders in the next decade, just made a very significant acquisition of SolarWorld Americas of Hillsboro, Oregon, and is now poised to become the United State's 2nd largest solar panel manufacturer to First Solar (FSLR) by a slim margin.

As I wrote in October, "I am a buyer of SunPower shares in single-digit share prices." The opportunity to do that might be disappearing soon.

Oh, The Irony

SolarWorld Americas was one of the petitioners in the recent Section 201 trade case that led to the "Trump tariffs" on imported solar panels. Their purchase by SunPower is a very tactical move by SunPower to not only enter the American solar panel manufacturing space, but to also eliminate a competitor that had filed more than one trade dispute that negatively impacted SunPower.

Back in 2012 and 2014, SolarWorld had petitioned for anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese cells, and then Chinese and Taiwaneses cells and modules. They also joined Suniva's petition for the recent Section 201 case.

SolarWorld might have tipped off the purchase though with its comments regarding exemptions to the tariffs. As GreenTech Media reported:

SolarWorld Americas filed comments with U.S. trade representatives on the Trump Administration’s 30-percent solar tariffs. It supported exemptions for several solar companies that sell niche solar products and panels for off-grid lighting and signage. SolarWorld also supported SunPower’s exclusion request — the only major manufacturer that the company backed.

This purchase was helped along by the fact that SolarWorld America's parent, SolarWorld AG is in bankruptcy in Germany. The company had also declared bankruptcy in 2017 so was not on stable footing to help its American subsidiary.

The transaction will require approval of U.S. regulators and the German bankruptcy court. In Germany, SolarWorld AG has already been allowed to sell its domestic assets to the CEO. SunPower's commitment to modernize and add onto the Oregon plant will prevent likely an opposition to the takeover at all as this is precisely what the Trump administration said it wanted - more domestic investment.

SunPower's move is shrewd on a multiple levels. Not only does it get an American manufacturing presence to avoid the Trump tariffs, but just to make doubly sure, it acquired the company that had filed the complaint. The other company that petitioned the Section 201 case, Suniva, is also in bankruptcy and just had a creditor granted permission to liquidate significant assets.

Interesting to note is that the press release issued by SunPower did not read "SunPower Acquires SolarWorld." Rather, it was titled "SunPower Invests in American Solar Manufacturing!" Bam! Get the point?

What SunPower Gets

The Hillsboro plant in Oregon has about 430 megawatts of solar cell capacity and 550 megawatts of solar panel manufacturing capacity. Importantly, it has a skilled workforce that won't require "from scratch" training.

This American presence is important for SunPower as its panels, as part of the 201 action, were set to be subject to tariffs based upon a percentage of customs value. The impact to SunPower was more significant because the value of their panels was higher than standard crystalline modules. The acquisition alleviates that cost and the need to pass it on to consumers.

SunPower will be investing in the Oregon plant with its advanced P-series panels via technology and a plant expansion. Per SolarWorld's press release:

The company (SunPower) will invest in factory improvements and increased working capital, while retrofitting a portion of the facility to produce P-Series solar panels, in addition to continuing to produce and ship SolarWorld Americas’ legacy products.

By having this capacity near the southwestern U.S. where solar growth and proliferation is the best in the nation, SunPower becomes the leader for projects in that region.

Much like after the 2012 solar rout, SunPower should also benefit from consolidation in the solar space. Multiple competitors, including via the acquisition of SolarWorld, simply no longer exist.

With U.S. growth still strong, over 25% according to the EIA, SunPower can take a significant portion of this fast growing market.

EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2018

Buy SunPower Shares

I continue to recommend buying SunPower shares as I believe the combination of being a leader in a fast growing market offers asymmetric upside. Further, the backing of Total (TOT), the French oil major, alleviates any concerns I have about the companies generous debt load.

For those who use options, selling cash-secured puts is also a great strategy as premiums are high and having the stock "put to you" is fine given we want an ownership stake. I am making SunPower a double position in my portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a registered investment advisory but publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.