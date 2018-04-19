A Quantitative System For Timing Stocks And Bonds

Systems such as this one can provide remarkably valuable information about the market environment for stocks vs. bonds.

An investment portfolio can include a wide variety of asset classes, this covers not only stocks and bonds of different kinds, but also perhaps alternative investments such as private equity, hedge funds, managed futures, real estate, commodities, and derivatives contracts, among other possibilities.

However, the most important factor to consider is arguably the distribution in stocks and bonds, since this is a major driver in terms of risk and return over the long term. Besides, when it comes to individual investors, stocks and bonds account for the lion's share of the portfolio, since alternative asset classes are typically more suited for institutional portfolios.

Correlations between stocks and bonds change over time, but diversifying between the two asset classes offers plenty of benefits. In times of strong global growth and vigorous risk appetite stocks tend to materially outperform bonds. On the other hand, when risk appetite is declining stocks tend to deliver disappointing returns, while bonds can provide safety and stability.

Unfortunately, many investors rely on market forecasts to make their asset allocation decisions, and this can be a major mistake. The cold-hard evidence indicates that market forecasts offer no predictive value over the long term, so making allocation decisions based on these forecasts can significantly hurt returns.

A research paper entitled Evaluation and Ranking of Market Forecasters evaluated the accuracy of market forecasts in a dataset including 6,627 forecasts made by market 68 forecasters. The conclusions from the research paper are quite clear:

Across all forecasts, the accuracy is around 48%. Also, the distribution of forecasting accuracy is very similar to the proverbial bell curve, implying that the outcomes are due to randomness.

These findings should come as no big surprise to anyone who has a long enough experience in the markets. Market forecasters and gurus offer little or no predictive value, and making investment decisions based on their forecasts leads to disappointing returns more often than not.

A much sounder approach is using quantitative methods to evaluate market conditions and invest accordingly. The main process is developing a quantitative strategy that makes sense, evaluating the results over the years, and implementing the system on a forward-looking basis. No crystal ball or market prediction whatsoever involved in the process.

The following paragraphs are introducing a quantitative system that rotates between two well-known ETFs: The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) for stocks and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) for long term bonds. The main idea is positioning the portfolio in the ETF that is producing superior relative performance.

Before we get into the mathematical details, it's important to understand what the system is doing. In a nutshell, we are evaluating the relative performance of stocks versus bonds and positioning the portfolio accordingly. The main idea is that asset prices move in trends, and the winners tend to keep on winning over the middle term. By following the winning asset class, the system is trying to obtain superior risk adjusted returns in comparison to a buy and hold strategy.

System Design and Backtested Results

To begin with, we build a synthetic ratio that measures the relative performance on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF in comparison to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. When this ratio is increasing, it means that stocks are outperforming bonds. Conversely, when the ratio is declining, that indicates that long-term bonds are performing better than stocks.

Then we measure the trend in such relative strength ratio. We do that by evaluating the position in the 50 day moving average versus the 200 day moving average. The ratio is in an uptrend when the 50-day moving average is above its 200 day moving average and vice versa.

If the ratio is in an uptrend, meaning that stocks are outperforming bonds, the system buys the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF. On the other hand, if the ratio is in a downtrend, meaning that stocks are underperforming bonds, the system goes for safety and buys the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.

The chart shows the evolution of the relative strength ratio since 2003 as well as its 50-day and 200-day moving averages used in the quantitative system. Below that chart we can see the equity curve for the system, which has produced attractive returns with moderate volatility over the years.

The backtested performance statistics are quite compelling. Since January of 2013 the system gained 350.2% versus a cumulative gain of 287.7% for SPDR S&P 500 and 135% for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond. This means that rotating between stocks and bonds based on relative strength produced superior returns than a buy and hold strategy in stocks or bonds.

Perhaps more important, the system also has relatively low downside volatility. The maximum drawdown, meaning the biggest percentage drop in equity from the peak, was 30.8% for the quantitative system versus a maximum drawdown of 55.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 and a maximum drawdown of 26.6% for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond.

Providing more detail, the following table shows how the trades in both SPDR S&P 500 and Shares 20+ Year Treasury Bond have performed over time.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, and backtested performance should always be taken with a grain of salt. That acknowledged, there is plenty of statistical research proving that quantitative strategies based on relative strength can produce superior risk adjusted performance over time, and it makes sense to incorporate these kinds of models to your investor toolbox.

Importantly, you don't need to replicate the buy and sell signals from the system in order to capitalize on the information it provides. By observing the relative strength performance between stocks and bonds, investors can gain valuable information about the kind of market environment they are facing. Information is value in the markets, and these kinds of system can offer critical information to consider.

