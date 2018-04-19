Silver Weekly: Shorts, Game Over

I could go long SIVR by the end of the week to ride the silver rally.

Pinterest

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

To do so, I start by analyzing the changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for silver. I conclude the report by sharing my trading view/positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about silver ETF holdings is from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency that tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers tempered their bearishness over the reporting period (April 3-10), during which spot silver prices strengthened 1.0% from $16.43 per oz. to $16.59.

Silver's net short fund position - at 5,261 tons as of April 10 - dropped 457 tons or 8% from the previous week (w/w). This was primarily driven by short-covering of 416 tons, which was slightly reinforced by long accumulation of 41 tons.

Money managers remain extremely bearish at this juncture - they have liquidated about 4,242 tons of net long positions since the start of the year, which represents about 20% of physical demand for silver.

In 2017, money managers also sold aggressively the precious metal, with a slump of 7,587 tons in net long positions.

As a result of this intense wave of selling pressure, silver's spec positioning is materially stretched on the short side, which suggests that a spec normalization is likely to emerge in the near future.

With silver prices up 3.5% since April 10, it seems that a bout of short-covering is already under way.

I expect more short-covering in the weeks ahead, which should propel silver prices much higher.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought ~78 tons of silver over April 6-13, during which silver prices edged 0.3% higher from $16.37 per oz. to $16.47.

This was the 5th consecutive weekly net inflow. Most of the silver inflows came from the ETFS Physical Gold (PHAU), whose holdings surged ~61 tons or 3.3% over the period.

In sharp contrast with the speculative community, ETF investors have expressed a steady buying interest in silver in recent weeks.

ETF investors are net buyers of ~117 tons of silver since the start of April after buying ~38 tons in the first quarter.

ETF investors are net buyers of ~154 tons of silver in the year to date after leaving their holdings little changed in 2017.

As of April 13, 2018, silver totaled 20,363 tons, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

Global macro view on silver

Despite little changes in the macro backdrop for silver (i.e., only small moves in the dollar and US real rates since Monday), an easing of geopolitical tensions (i.e., possible meeting between US president Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, less aggressive rhetoric over trade from the US and China), silver has enjoyed a powerful rally since the start of the week.

Source: MikzEconomics, CME.

As can be seen above, the silver strength has been driven by substantial short-covering, judging by the steep decline in open interest (gray line, right hand side). Open interest has dropped a robust 38% since the start of April, while silver prices have rallied by ~5%, which suggests the covering of shorts.

In my recent posts (e.g., Silver Weekly: Get Ready For A Big Bull Move, published on April 12), I warned that a substantial bout of short-covering was inevitable after the extremely stretched spec positioning. My thesis seems to have been validated by the market.

Trading positioning

I will focus here on the ETFS Physical Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR). While I do not have a position in this ETF yet, I consider that it is the best play to take advantage of the rally in silver prices, principally owing to its relatively low expense ratio of 0.30% (vs 0.50% for SLV).

What's the SIVR technical chart telling us?

Source: Trading View.

SIVR is up a little more than 3% on the week after an increase of 1.6% last week.

Last week, SIVR managed to close above its 20 weekly moving average, which was a clear bullish signal. I warned in my previous report:

A firm break above the 20 weekly moving average could attract momentum-based traders to jump on the long side. The likelihood of a bullish breakout (i.e., a break above the downtrend line from the 2016 high - red line) would therefore rise substantially. This constitutes my base-case scenario.

I have been proven correct so far. SIVR has broken above its downtrend line from the 2016 high this week. A weekly close above this level would suggest a sustainable breakout to the upside.

If confirmed, I would open a long position in SIVR to play an acceleration of the rally.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account

Stay tuned.

Final note

My dear friends, I would like to thank as always for showing your support. Press the "Follow" button and share/like this article if you feel like it. I look forward to reading your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.