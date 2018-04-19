Tech Sector Continues To Strengthen

The stock market is experiencing what is known in Wall Street parlance as a “split tape.” While one major segment of the market (the techs) shows signs of recovering from the recent correction, other sectors are either in a neutral condition or else showing signs of residual weakness. For this reason it’s important that investors focus on relative strength while avoiding the weak segments of the market. Here we’ll examine the most promising areas of incipient strength while highlighting the areas that need further improvement.

Stocks were mixed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 (SPX) barely eking out a gain and the Dow slipping 0.16%, thanks largely to a big drop in IBM. The NASDAQ Composite was 0.19% higher thanks to continued strength in the tech sector, which will be a focus of today’s report. My theme of late has been that investors should focus on the relative strength evident within the tech sector while avoiding too much exposure to the NYSE market for now. This theme continues to be supported by the weight of technical evidence as we’ll see here.

Let’s begin our overview with the strongest aspects of the stock market. In the category of strength, the NASDAQ is the hands-down winner right now. For the last eight days there has been a positive slant to the incremental demand for tech sector stocks as underscored by the new 52-week highs and lows in the NASDAQ. Not only has the new high/new low ratio for NASDAQ stocks been positive for almost two weeks, but the ratio of the highs and lows has been a very respectable 4:1 in the last two days.

More importantly, the number of NASDAQ-listed stocks making new 52-week lows has remained well under 40 since last week. This is a sign that the internal selling pressure which had been plaguing the tech sector for most of last month has finally diminished. This in turn will allow the NASDAQ some room to rally in the near term, notwithstanding the inevitable earnings-related volatility along the way.

Not insignificantly, the tech stock components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) have been among the Dow’s strongest performers of late. Dow components Intel Corp. (INTC) and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) for example are a study in contrasts. While INTC rallied to a new high on Wednesday, IBM dropped 7.53% for the day as analysts highlighted the company’s shrinking margins after the release of the company’s latest earnings results.

The divergence in stock price performance is somewhat understandable given that INTC is benefiting from the rising NASDAQ internal momentum (courtesy of an increasing new high/new low ratio), while IBM is more vulnerable to the less-than-stellar internal momentum of the NYSE (which we’ll examine here). The lesson of this comparison is that it pays to focus on relative strength - both technical and fundamental - especially in a choppy market environment that is characterized by split tape.

As long as the number of stocks on the NASDAQ making new 52-week lows remains below 40 while the high-low ratio remains at least 3:1, investors should assume that the recent internal strength in the tech sector will continue to boost NASDAQ stocks which are already at or near 52-week highs.

Let’s now turn our attention to the NYSE. Unlike the NASDAQ, NYSE-listed stocks are subject to a higher amount of internal weakness. This weakness is reflected in the fact that there been greater than 40 NYSE-listed stocks making 52-week lows in four of the last five days. Thus there is an undercurrent of weakness in spite of the latest rally attempt in the NYSE stocks. Most of the new 52-week lows have been interest rate-sensitive securities such as municipal bond funds, which are susceptible to being sold thanks to the latest increase in Treasury yields. This was the problem for the broad market last month and it appears to be rearing its head once again.

However, unlike last month’s internal selling problem there has been a reversal of the negative new high-new low differential this time around. In six of the last seven days, more NYSE stocks have made new 52-week highs than new lows. In the last two sessions, the high/low ratio has been very close to 3:1 in favor of new highs. That’s at least a sign that there are enough stocks making new highs to prevent the market from falling victim to heavy selling pressure for a while since there is actually more buying pressure than selling pressure. On Wednesday, for example, there were 149 new 52-week highs compared with 55 new lows.

There are also a couple of encouraging signs that short-term breadth on the NYSE is improving. The first sign is evident in the advance-decline (A-D) line shown below. The NYSE A-D line has actually made a token new high as of Wednesday. Historically, when the A-D line shows this much strength while the Dow and NYSE Composite (NYA) indices are lagging it’s only a matter of time before the major indices catch up with the A-D line. In other words, the A-D line could be sending a bullish leading signal for the broad market.

Meanwhile the 4-week rate of change indicator for the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows has been rising in the last few days. That’s usually a sign that the immediate-term path of least resistance for stocks in the aggregate is to the upside due to the increased incremental demand for equities reflected in this indicator. It would be an even more encouraging sign of this indicator were to accelerate higher in the coming days. At least for now the market is enjoying a respite from the selling pressure which plagued it last month.

In conclusion, investors should continue to take advantage of the improvement in the tech sector by looking for buying opportunities in NASDAQ stocks which have shown relative price strength and solid fundamentals lately. It’s still too soon to begin buying NYSE stocks with both hands, but based on the factors discussed in this report I expect we’ll soon have a confirmed buy signal for several NYSE-listed ETFs.

On a strategic note, I’ve purchased a conservative position in the ETFMC Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) after its recent show of relative strength. Additionally, HACK has recently made a series of new highs and enjoys the benefit of strong forward momentum. I’m currently using the $35 level as the stop loss for this position.

