Amazon Targets Roku, Steals Away A Key Relationship With Best Buy

We believe Roku has much more downside ahead. Today's news regarding the Amazon-Best Buy partnership is likely to be one of several major competitive threats now emerging for Roku.

The event itself was predictable, the timing of the event more difficult. It was just a matter of time before significant competition from major companies began to increase for Roku.

Today's negative news for Roku (ROKU) is actually a double whammy of badness for the September 2017 IPO. The obvious headline is that 10 different models of Amazon's (AMZN) Fire TV will begin taking up floor space at Best Buy (BBY) stores in the U.S. this summer. But the relationship between Best Buy and Amazon runs deeper, and this is where the problems begin to multiply for Roku. Please take note of the third bullet regarding the Insignia brand in the CNBC article summary below:

Insignia is Best Buy's own brand, and Amazon has won this key relationship by taking it away from Roku. Best Buy previously partnered with Roku via the Insignia brand. No more. Clearly, Best Buy is now financially motivated to promote Amazon products at the expense of Roku products. So, it is not just that 10 new models of Amazon's Fire TV will be taking away floor space from products with Roku's platform installed inside. It is actually much worse for Roku. Best Buy is now a partner of Amazon that's in direct competition with products that incorporate the Roku platform. Not good for Roku.

The next logical concern for Roku is that manufacturers who hope to peddle their electronics through the huge Best Buy distribution channel may now begin to reconsider if Roku is a desirable partner. Since Best Buy is now a competitor of Roku, these electronics manufacturers that used to include the Roku platform in their TVs may now have to consider a choice between having unfettered access to the Best Buy retail channel or doing business with Roku. Perhaps Amazon will be taking any number of other relationships away from Roku as manufacturers find it more advantageous to also partner with Amazon instead of Roku.

And then, this domino chain of bad news for Roku falls upon the advertising ecosystem where Roku competes directly with Amazon and others. Today's news of Roku being targeted by the category killer Amazon is certainly already registering with ad buyers. These executives now have to consider if their ad budget is better allocated to Amazon's expanding Fire TV platform or on Roku's diminishing platform. While it would seem that the answer would include advertisers purchasing ads on both platforms in the near term, inevitably ad budget allocation would likely skew toward the ascendant Amazon Fire platform.

Furthermore, we should be on the watch for the next shoe to drop as other Roku competitors make announcements to keep pace with Amazon's expansion efforts. Roku's future prospects for maintaining its market position just received a significant setback today. But we believe that today's Amazon partnership with Best Buy will be followed by further news from other competitors. These anticipated future news announcements are likely to increase competitive pressures on Roku further. Accordingly, we believe that the direction of Roku shares is lower in both the near term and long term.

We would like to note that two of the three shorts discussed in the 3/22/18 update shown in the graphic below have been successful with Snap (SNAP) and Eastman Kodak (KODK) posting significant profits. Our Roku short also is up double-digit percentage gains currently. But we believe that today's negative Roku news will be a catalyst for further gains to be earned on the short side of the Roku trade.

We posted on the covering of our Snap short recently. We would like to see the upcoming 5/1/18 Q118 earnings report and conference call send shares of Snap higher again as happened on the Q417 earnings date. If the stock spikes higher again on earnings in the next two weeks, then we will seek to re-enter our short position on Snap. We are long-term bearish on Snap shares.

It also may be noteworthy that the Ulta (ULTA) long idea has moved up from about $211 on 3/22/18 to about $232 currently. Also, the Dropbox (DBX) IPO proved to be volatile to the upside as hoped although most of the gains were realized prior to this hot IPO's first trade after being priced high and then opening much higher. Candidly, this trend of private money taking so much of the gains at the expense of the public investor on tech IPOs remains a growing concern. We believe that this IPO's early enthusiasm will fade along with a declining stock price for shares of Dropbox.

Finally, we continue to look for an entry point in GE (GE) for a trade to the long side. The chart indicates that GE may be putting in a bottom. However, weighing heavy on this stock is the concern that the dividend will be cut. Upcoming asset sales may balance any dividend cut if a cut occurs. In an ideal trading world, we would receive news of any possible dividend cut first, thereby allowing us the entry point that we have been seeking as the stock trades lower. We would then like to see the anticipated positive news of asset sales and restructuring that could boost GE's stock price. We will have to wait and see what happens. But a dividend cut may be in the cards at GE. At the risk of missing this GE trade to the long side, we are more comfortable waiting on the sidelines to see if this dividend cut actually takes place. We would become buyers at some point after any news of a dividend cut at GE if such an event occurs.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.