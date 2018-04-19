Seaspan: Reversing Higher

Seaspan (SSW) is seeing a move higher in its share price due to an improving macroeconomic backdrop. Its share price declined significantly in recent years due to a steep decline in global trade. As market fundamentals have improved however, the company's asset positioning and financial flexibility led to increasing investor sentiment. SSW's share price looks to be forming a bottom, which is leading me to buy shares.

Price Action

Over the last few years, declining earnings and a more difficult global trade environment weighed on the company's share price. Its price collapsed from 2014-2016 alongside global trade, but has since traded sideways. As market fundamentals improve however, and the company put a new management team in place, investor sentiment has picked up.

Its recent price breakout above $7 was significant as that level had acted as strong resistance in recent months. Due to the heavy selling pressure on the stock in recent years, its potential turnaround could be equally as explosive off the bottom. The company is improving its balance sheet, while also positioning itself in areas of growth. I am buying stock in the name as a long-term play.

Fundamental Narrative

Seaspan looks to be an attractive investment currently due to management's flexibility and positioning, as well as the broader macroeconomic environment picking up steam.

The company operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. It charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

As industry fundamentals changed in recent years, management realized there would be an impact on its entire value chain, potentially creating a rich set of opportunities, according to its earnings call. Seaspan positioned to capitalize on this rich set of opportunities with its integrated platform, as well as its ability to deliver quality service that is reliable and flexible across geography and ship class.

Revenue increased by $1.2 million in Q4 2017 compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to 2017 new build vessel deliveries and interest income from four vessels of 17 year bareboat charters to MSC, according to management.

Over the last few years, management has seen broad based global economic growth and an increase in growth on all throughput trades, with momentum increasing over the last two years. Total global containerized trade growth was 6.6% for the year, the highest level in six years.

The company is uniquely position to capitalize on growth opportunities through new builds, second hand vessels, as well as portfolio and business acquisitions. Its containership order book as a percentage of the global fleet has been on a decline for the last few years, according to management. This reduction in new build activity is not only a positive for the industry, but it will also likely lead to more balanced supply and demand in coming years.

Additionally, by improving its balance sheet and financial position, the company is better able to act on new opportunities when they present themselves in the market. In recent quarters, Seaspan raised strategic capital, improving its financial position. They completed a strategic capital raise of $250 million from Fairfax, which further improves its balance sheet and positions the company for its next stage of growth. Additionally, they also signed a secured credit facility to partially fund its remaining two of 10,000 TEU new build vessels. The company currently has 23 unencumbered debt-free vessels ranging in size from 2500 TEU to 9600 TEU.

Within the macro environment, containership supply conditions continue to improve. Late Q4 2017 typically sees a lull in the charter market which did emerge in the early part of the quarter. However, the market was pleasantly surprised with an uplift in demand through the remainder of the quarter and even through the recent Chinese New Year, according to management.

Global idle fleet has also declined substantially in the past couple of months and currently sits at 1.4% or approximately 300,000 TEU. The number of idle vessels continues to decline with approximately 12 vessels in the same 4000 to 5100 TEU category available today compared to 67 at the same time last year, according to its earnings call. This ultimately led to an improvement in both rates and asset values. Sale and purchase activity in the container segment has seen increased activity as purchasers pursue fewer opportunities. The 3000 to 5000 or 6000 TEU segment accounted for roughly 40% of the volume in 2017.

Seaspan currently has a range of app vessels that they have structured based on the market demand and its experience with its customers. Specifically, they are in the range from 2500 and above to 14000 TEU's. Management also had this to say about the belief in its fleet:

"I think that's the range today. If we're looking at utilization, looking at the customers, the routes that they use, and I think that that is the right spot. And I think it actually is one of the areas where we have a broad range of the vessels that can really provide the needs whenever our customer needs."

The current tight market conditions should continue to support charter rates. Moreover, increasing throughput and a relatively declining order book, as well as a limited number of deliveries scheduled for 2018 and 2019 supports management's view that the market will continue to improve over the next few years.

Below is a chart of the company's revenue and earnings per share. Revenue has been on a steady increase since the financial crisis, with only a slight pullback in recent years. The previous management's inability to control its cost structure led to EPS declines however, with the current management in place looking to reverse such trends. Seaspan's diverse asset mix, healthier balance sheet, as well as its better macroeconomic backdrop should support share price gains in coming years.

Conclusion

