Johnson & Johnson Reaffirms Geron's Imetelstat As Lead Oncology Pipeline Drug

An extremely bumpy 2018 for Geron (GERN) shareholders is taking a sharp turn for the better as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reconfirms Tuesday that Geron's Imetelstat remains their lead oncology pipeline opportunity. JNJ has exclusive development rights for the drug and is currently running two extremely promising trials iMbark and iMerge; the former is in the treatment of myelofibrosis "MF" and the latter for the treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome "MDS". In the Q1 investor update slides, for the second straight quarter, Imetelstat heads the list of NME planned filings in oncology (2018-2021). This should support Geron shares in the near term and bodes well for performance during the remainder of the year. Multiple upcoming catalysts could see GERN shares soar into the teen or higher. For JNJ, Imetelstat may soon join the ranks of their mega-blockbuster drugs with worldwide sales of $4 billion per year and above, yielding sizable gains for shareholders.

Jumpy Geron investors get some relief

Shorts in GERN have been on attack as of late sending shares down well below its 52-week high of $6.68 reached just a few short weeks ago. Signs that stars are aligning for Geron and its lead drug candidate, Imetelstat, are coming more frequently. Imetelstat's prominent placement on JNJ's NME Pharmaceutical Pipeline chart is a bigger deal than it may seem at first as JNJ has a pattern of ranking pipeline candidates by planned filing dates.

Source: JNJ

Multiple actual and potential catalysts are forthcoming in 2018

In addition to this week's quarterly JNJ conference call, upcoming catalysts include:

4/26/18 - JNJ holds its annual meeting next Thursday, which will be another opportunity to highlight Imetelstat and its great promise in both MF and MDS.

5/15/18 - GERN holds its annual stockholders' meeting in May where the CEO typically fields more specific questions from shareholders than what may be addressed at typical quarterly call.

Q2 - Completion of primary analysis of the MF iMbark trial.

Q2-Q4 2018 - Possible accelerated approval "AA" for Imetelstat for both MF and MDS based on surrogate endpoints of complete remissions and partial remissions (Imetelstat was already granted FTD for MDS in late 2017).

Q3 2018 - Continuation decision for JNJ to extend the collaboration for worldwide development and marketing rights for Imetelstat.

Q3 2018 - Opt-in decision for GERN to participate in marketing and sales of Imetelstat in return for enhanced royalty payments based on a greater percentage of Imetelstat sales.

12/1/18 American Society of Hematology (ASH 2018) potential presentation of iMbark and iMerge trial results.

Geron has already received $35MM as an upfront payment for the JNJ collaboration agreement. Should the continuation decision be affirmed in Q3 and Geron decides to opt-in, this will trigger a $65MM continuation payment to Geron plus potential regulatory and development milestone payments of $470MM and sales milestone payments of up to $350MM as well as royalty of up to low twenties percentage rate on worldwide net sales. Should Geron choose not to opt-in, the continuation payment would increase to $135MM plus up to $765MM development, regulatory and sales milestone payments plus royalty payments of up to mid-teens percentage on worldwide net sales.

Odds are improving for Imetelstat

Based on the stunning results from both the iMbark and iMerge trial highlighted in my previous articles here and here, I feel the prospect of whether or not JNJ will move forward with a continuation has now been de-risked. At this point, it is likely just a formality and is more a matter of what strategic direction both JNJ and GERN will move in both MF and MDS from a marketing perspective as well as next steps in AML "acute myeloid leukemia". Imetelstat in combination with AbbVie's (ABBV) Venetoclax has shown remarkable results in AML as highlighted in last year's AACR conference.

How will the market react moving forward?

I think the days are numbered for shorts, who have recently doubled down on their position, sending short interest into stratospheric territory at a bit of 44MM share as of March 30th. This increase in short interest will likely prove to be a woeful mistake as Imetelstat and its enormous potential become more and more apparent as the weeks and months roll on in 2018. It must be acknowledged that there are no guarantees here, with Geron's $100MM in the bank, any hiccup can be very punishing for the stock. However, I don't see a better risk/reward currently available for biotech investors today. It is not hard to see GERN stock well into the teens if not significantly higher should the aforementioned catalysts go Geron's way.

For JNJ shareholders, striking big with a yet another mega blockbuster oncology drug under the agreement with Geron could yield additional annual EBITDA in the range of $1.35B to $1.75B or additional earnings per share of roughly $0.42 to $0.55 per share. With a 2018 P/E multiple of about 16X, JNJ shares could see a jump in share price of $6.70 to $8.80 per share should Imetelstat achieve AA for both MF and MDS this year.

