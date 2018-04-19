Q2 2018 Biotech Catalyst Watchlist: Phase 2 Clinical Trials

This article will focus on four that we think are going to be major catalysts for the companies involved.

The 2nd quarter of 2018 offers investors a number of significant Phase 2 data releases for investors to be aware of before the summer.

By Slingshot Insights intern Samuel Jordan

We have a full slate of exciting Phase 2 data releases for Q2 2018. This article will focus on four that we think are going to be major catalysts for the companies involved.

The Phase 2 data addressed in this article come from trials for Sangamo Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ: SGMO) SB-318, Prothena Corporation’s (NASDAQ: PRTA) NEOD001, Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ: ARNA) APD371, MediciNova’s (NASDAQ:MNOV) MN-166, and Clearside Biomedical’s (NASDAQ: CLSD) CLS-TA.



Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) is expected to release data from its Phase 1/2 trial of SB-318 as a treatment for Mucopolysaccharidoses [MPS] I. MPS I is a rare genetic disease that can severely impact physical and mental development in children. Between the three types of MPS I, about 1 in 50,000 newborns are affected by this condition and about 1000 people in American have been diagnosed. The root cause of the disease is mutations in the gene that encodes the IDUA enzyme which through a series of subsequent effects leads to the build-up of lysosomes in the body. SB-318 fixes these mutations through in vivo editing of the genome of liver cells using an adeno-associated virus [AAV] delivery system. By fixing the mutation itself, SB-318 has the potential to be a cure for the disease.

The current treatment for MPS I is enzyme replacement therapy where the missing IDUA enzyme is replaced through regular transfusions that can cost over $200,000 a year. Since SB-318 is a cure for MPS I that allows the body to create its own IDUA enzyme, it erases the need for this expensive treatment. The results of this trial will be the first in-human tests of SB-318 and can provide investors a good idea of the viability of this unique treatment.

Prothena Corporation (PRTA) is due to report Phase 2b data from its PRONTO study evaluating the use of NEOD001 for the treatment of AL Amyloidosis. AL Amyloidosis is a poorly understood, fatal disease that typically appears in older men. Patients with AL Amyloidosis have large deposits of amyloid proteins stemming from the overproduction of amyloid light chains. These proteins accumulate in organ tissue, eventually leading to death from organ failure.

There is currently no approved treatment specifically for the disease and patients are forced to turn to stem cell transplants or off-label cancer treatments. It is estimated that at least 30,000 patients are living with AL amyloidosis in the US and Europe. However, the company believes that due to the lack of understanding surrounding the disease the disease is “significantly underdiagnosed.” (Source)

NEOD001 is a novel antibody that targets the amyloid light chains. The antibody reacts with a specific epitope (an epitope is a unique marker on an antigen that triggers an immune response) that is exposed only in the misfolded form of light chain that occurs during AL amyloidosis. Researchers hypothesize that NEOD001 neutralizes soluble aggregates and clears insoluble aggregates from the organs, thereby preserving and improving organ function.

A previous Phase 1/2 study showed demonstrated that the treatment was well tolerated by patients with AL amyloidosis. Furthermore, results from the patients receiving NEOD001 showed improved cardiac, renal, and peripheral neuropathy response compared to the standard-of-care arm. The PRONTO study and an additional Phase 3 study, due to be completed next year, were initiated based on the data obtained in this study.

Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) APD371, due to report Phase 2 data this quarter, is a product of a renewed interest in the use of cannabinoids for pain management. APD371 improves upon medical cannabis by targeting the CB2 receptor delivering analgesic effects without the psychotropic effects related to cannabis caused by the activation of the CB1 receptor. The company is exploring several possible indications for this product candidate but for now, is focusing on treating visceral pain in patients with Crohn’s Disease.

20% of the 684,000 patients in the US with CD suffer from residual pain and one in eight patients is treated with opioids. The use of opioids to manage pain in patients with CD extends beyond the typical concerns surrounding abuse and dependency because opioids have on the already inflamed GI tract of these patients. This makes the need for an alternative to opioids for patients with CD extreme. APD371 has the potential to meet this substantial need for a sizeable market. The product candidate is particularly suited for patients with CD because of possible anti-inflammatory properties and the high density of CB-2 receptors in the human GI tract.

Phase 1 clinical trials of APD371 showed good tolerability in 56 healthy adults.

Medicinova (MNOV) is due to present the abstract from its full Phase 1a/2b clinical trial of MN-166 for patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on April 27th. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting approximately 20,000 Americans. The disease slowly degrades the brain's ability to control muscle movement eventually leading to respiratory failure and death, usually within 5 years.

Preliminary data from this study was presented in December and showed that patients achieved the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability. Patients receiving MN-166 also showed higher levels of functional activity than the placebo group.

MN-166 works to suppress pro-inflammatory cytokines while upregulating an anti-inflammatory cytokine. It is thought to contribute to an overall reduction of neuroinflammation which in turn is thought to slow the rate of ALS. Researchers are still trying to understand what triggers the degeneration of motor neurons that characterizes ALS but evidence from the NIH suggests that the glial cells and inflammation targeted by MN-166 plays an important role in the progression of ALS.



Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) is due to report preliminary data from its TYBEE Phase 2 clinical trial on the safety and efficacy of its lead product candidate in patients with Diabetic Macular Edema, CLS-TA. DME is a side effect of diabetes mellitus that causes blurred, washed-out vision in patients and affects more than 150 million patients worldwide.

CLS-TA is a proprietary, preservative-free, formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide for suprachoroidal administration that is intended to treat several diseases of the eye including Macular Edema associated with non-infectious uveitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). This means that the treatment is injected directly into the back of the eye via the suprachoroidal space through the company’s proprietary SCS microinjector.

The product candidate has already successfully completed Phase 3 trials for uveitis and Phase 3 trials are underway for Retinal Vein Occlusion. Because of these trials, the company has already begun preparations for regulatory submissions and marketing. DME represents a huge potential market for this therapy and would provide a significant boost to the prospects of the drug candidate.

