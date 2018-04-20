Jernigan Capital: Is The Thrill Of Victory Worth The Agony Of Defeat?

JCAP is being run by executives with deep experience in self-storage and they have managed through multiple economic cycles.

JCAP is positioned to own a sizable equity stake in most of its properties.

Part of the problem with JCAP has to do with its business, as certain characteristics distinguish the company from a typical mortgage REIT.

Back in September, I wrote an article explaining that Jernigan Capital (JCAP) was poised to profit. I added that "I consider the shares cheap, and as a result of clarity of the pipeline, I am accumulating more shares in the Small Cap REIT Portfolio."

As you can see below, JCAP has not really seen evidence of the "poised to profit" narrative…

But wait, fellow Seeking Alpha writer Dane Bowler offers a similar thesis, boasting that the commercial mREIT "has 70% upside on strong fundamentals." Just over a month ago Bowler explained:

"…even as the headwinds came in weaker than expected, the market price did not recover. This leaves it deeply discounted to intrinsic value and, in our opinion, the most opportunistic stock in the space."

Since Bowler's article, shares have advanced by around 6%.

Emphasis on outsized value accretion versus current cash flow Underwriting to own versus underwriting to avoid owning Collaborative relationship with developer versus impersonal "hands off" relationship typical of construction lenders Structural pathway to asset ownership versus return and redeployment of principal

The closest peers to JCAP include the conventional commercial mREITs such as Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), Ladder Capital (LADR), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX), Apollo Commercial (ARI), and Hannon Armstrong (HASI).

However, JCAP "is positioned to own a sizable equity stake in most of its properties as its loans come with both a base level of equity participation and a right of first refusal to buy more equity. Therefore, JCAP is exposed to self-storage fundamentals."

The fact that JCAP is exposed to one property sector makes this REIT more volatile, because the company trades on self-storage economics. Also, because JCAP provides equity to developers makes the business model more volatile than traditional equity REITs. There are permitting, zoning, construction, and lease-up risks to consider.

However, if an investor can understand the risks, and is being compensated for it, there is always an opportunity to generate outsized returns. Dane Bowler explains:

"Our analysis suggests that the reward outweighs the risk at current market pricing, given the favorable fundamental backdrop. We see about 70% upside over the next 12 months with a fairly high margin for error, given the sensitivity of the levers at play."

The Basics

JCAP is a commercial real estate mortgage REIT that lends to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company went public in 2015 to originate a diversified portfolio of development, acquisition and refinance loans secured by self-storage facilities primarily in the top 50 United States metropolitan statistical areas.

In April 2016, the company completed a $122.2 million joint venture with a fund managed by Heitman Capital Management, LLC, one of the leading real estate investment advisers in the world and one of the largest public pension plan investors in the world, and by the end of 2016, that JV had committed $123.6 million of capital.

Later (in July 2016) JCAP executed a transformational financing transaction with Highland Capital Management - a preferred equity line for up to $125.0 million of Series A preferred stock that allowed the company to match-fund its development investment commitments. The Series A preferred stock carries a reasonable cash dividend and a capped cost at a 14.0% internal rate of return to holders of the Series A preferred stock.

Highland Capital's commitment to acquire the Series A preferred stock, combined with a sizable position it has acquired in the common stock, has provided further institutional validation of JCAP's business model.

At the time of the Highland transaction, JCAP was in a tight spot when the REIT was seeking capital. The downgrade forced the company to seek higher-priced capital until it had better access to capital. Since that time, it has had a successful follow-on offering (with Institutional Investors) and also initiated an ATM program.

JCAP was not prepared for the strong demand originally, and the company had to quickly create the infrastructure to sort out the estimated $800 million pipeline of deal flow.

It has a simple business model: It provides innovative loan financing solutions for the self-storage industry. The company's primary focus is on programmatic self-storage development in top-tier markets. Prototypical loan terms include 90% LTC (loan-to-cost), 6-year terms and equity participation.

Below is an example of a typical timeline for a typical 72,000 net rentable square feet development project. Key assumptions include:

9.0% yield on cost and a 5.5% cap rate at stabilization

JCAP lends 90% of total cost and receives fixed interest rate of 6.9% ($2.1 to $2.7 million depending on timing)

JCAP receives a 49.9% profits interest and ROFR

JCAP receives 1.0% origination fee

Total fair value gain of ~$3.2 million

(Stabilized Value minus Total Cost) x 49.9% = ($16.4 million - $10.0 million) x 49.9% = $3.2 million

Each development investment projected to generate mid-to-high teens unlevered IRR

The Value Creation Thesis

As of 3/30/2018, only ~12% of estimated fair value accretion (~$30 million of ~$252 million estimated) has been recognized on ~$725 million of existing and projected on-balance sheet development property and bridge investment commitments.

Fair market value determined using:

Current market rental rates provided by independent third parties

Cap rates supported by third party reports of submarket comparative sales, as well as implied cap rates for self-storage REITs

Tables below display potential future fair market value ("FMV") accretion and intrinsic value per common share. Using current fair market value estimates for closed loans plus remaining projected capital commitments in 2018 per the midpoint of the company's 2018 guidance range. Sensitizes development yield and exit cap rate for future fair value accretion.

Drivers of potential development yield movements:

Higher (lower) property NOI as a result of i) higher (lower) rental rates, ii) higher (lower) NRSF efficiency and/or iii) lower (higher) operating expenses compared to underwriting

Hard and soft cost savings compared to budgeted costs

Interest reserve savings compared to underwriting as a result of differences in timing of draws and construction completion

Drivers of potential exit cap rate movements:

Market pricing conditions

Interest rate environment

Supply/demand balance

Since the beginning of 2016, cumulative GAAP earnings have exceeded cumulative distributions to common stockholders - the dividend is economically covered. Tax efficient cash return to shareholders while portfolio value and book value grow. Stable quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share is preferable to lumpy distributions dependent on asset sales and realized gains.

Supply and Demand

On the recent earnings call, JCAP's CEO, Dean Jernigan said:

"I think 2018 is going to be a much better year than what anyone is thinking at this point in time, or most people are thinking. I think the sector will get back toward historical norms as far as top line growth of about 4%....But it looks good to me as for our 2018 is concerned and I think we will - I think, the whole sector should be a strong about right now…As all the other companies reported, they're seeing no drop off in demand and so our population continues to grow."

Between 2015 and 2017, self-storage supply turned with ~800 total deliveries led by the largest markets (Texas, New York, Florida) compared to ~150 over the prior 4 years. During that period, the increased average size for new Generation V facilities grew, while shortage of good data on supply - speculation ensues.

The quality of JCAP development investments during 2017 remained very high and underwritten developing yields were consistently in that 9% to 9.25% range on average, which was comparable to the development yields on the investments that closed during 2015 and 2016.

JCAP has executed term sheets for investments in 6 separate self-storage development projects for an aggregate capital commitment of approximately $64 million and the company maintains a robust $450+ million pipeline of additional investment opportunities in the top 50 U.S. markets. The growth is supported by a strong developer network of over 23 programmatic developers in top-tier markets.

Visible Growth Pipeline

Top-line growth is driven by 32 new investments in 2017, more than doubling the company's portfolio of high-quality self-storage investments. JCAP has infrastructure to accommodate high-returning development opportunities utilizing geographically diverse network of programmatic developers.

Also, additional earnings growth and acquisition opportunities are from the bridge program supporting long-term strategy to own developed assets at compelling yields.

Recent acquisitions demonstrate JCAP's ability to execute long-term strategy to own developed assets at compelling yields. Recent transactions include 100% ownership of one Orlando, one Jacksonville, one Pittsburgh, and two Atlanta facilities. ~$12 million aggregate purchase price for the developer interests in these five properties with an 8%+ estimated weighted average investment yield on the five properties.

JCAP is constantly evaluating all sources of the capital in order to access the best mix of a long-term capital to maximize returns, the company has several attractive sources available to fund investments. It plans to issue the remaining shares of Series A preferred stock, up to the maximum amount of $125 million, between now and the end of July, while utilizing the revolving credit facility over the course of the year to further fund investments.

In July 2017, JCAP obtained a secured credit facility for up to $100 million of attractively priced debt capital, led by KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

On January 26, 2018, JCAP issued $37.5 million of Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock ("Series B Preferred Stock") through a public offering. On March 29, 2018, JCAP entered into a Distribution Agreement among JCAP, the Operating Company and B. Riley FBR, Inc., as sales agent, pursuant to which it may offer from time to time up to $45 million of Series B Preferred Stock.

For Q4-17 JCAP reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share and full year (2017) adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share. Both exceeded the high-end of guidance by $0.03. The company continued to experience strong operating results with total revenues increasing 87% year-over-year, while G&A excluding stock comp increased only 1.4%. The company's 2018 annual guidance for adjusted earnings per share was in the range of $2.68 to $3.43.

Is The Thrill Of Victory Worth The Agony Of Defeat

As I said above, JCAP's business model is somewhat of a hybrid platform in which the company can be considered a commercial mortgage REIT or a self-storage REIT, or a combination thereof.

Since most investments are loans, I think it's fair to use the commercial mREIT peers. Let's start with the dividend yield:

As you can see, JCAP has an attractive 7.5% dividend yield, however, the payout ratio is well below the mREIT peers:

Don't assume that JCAP is holding back its reward to investors, as noted above, the company is also an equity REIT and it should preserve capital and also development makes the business more lumpy (due to zoning, permitting, lease-up, etc...). As noted above, since the beginning of 2016, cumulative GAAP earnings have exceeded cumulative distributions to common stockholders - so the dividend is economically covered.

Also, JCAP has built another lever to mitigate the supply concerns by providing bridge loans to developers for acquisitions. The company already has $82 million of commitments and that should provide more clarity as it relates to JCAP's future earnings and dividend growth.

As viewed below, JCAP is forecasted to generate $3.04 (midpoint) per share earnings in 2018 and the $1.40 per share dividend is well covered.

Analyst estimates forecast earnings of $2.94 per share in 2019 (5 analysts reporting):

On the recent earnings call, JCAP's CEO said:

"There is a silver lining at the end of this development cycle and that is, are those people with good access to capital going to be able to buy some really nice properties, because there are going to be a lot of properties out there for sale."

Then he added:

"…all of you out there managing assets today, keep calm, stop slashing rents and carry on, the self-storage sector is going to do very well this year, and we look forward to our next call with you."

I concur with Dane Bowler, JCAP is "deeply discounted" and the market is not giving this hybrid REIT enough credit for the purposely crafted multi-disciplined platform. More specifically, JCAP is being run by executives with deep experience in self-storage and they have managed through multiple economic cycles. In other words, this ain't their first rodeo.

Recommendation: Upgrading from BUY to STRONG BUY:

I will be attending ReCon 2018 in Las Vegas on May 20-23 (the world's largest global gathering of retail real estate professionals). There will be 37,000 industry professionals there, and I will be conducting interviews with over two dozen retail REIT CEOs. I plan to publish these interviews in video format for my premium marketplace members. Make sure you sign up today.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have been not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and JCAP Investor Presentation.

