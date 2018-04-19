Institutional Top Ideas Series: Scopia Capital

As always, each position has certain risks that readers need to be aware of and take into account as they conduct further due diligence.

We take a look at their top weighted positions, three newly initiated stakes, and three positions to which they are adding heavily.

I provide a brief overview of this fund and remind readers that we don't claim to know what management or analysts are truly thinking nor have access to their research.

In the last entry of this series, we took a look at top ideas from DAFNA Capital Management (whose performance practically tripled that of the IBB during the time frame we looked at).

Going forward, I hope to continue to delve into the portfolios of successful hedge funds predominantly in the biotech sector, trying to place ourselves in the mindset of the managers and analysts. We do so humbly, knowing that we don't have access to their research or thought processes (and keeping in mind that positions are constantly changing) - nevertheless, it is an interesting exercise that I hope readers find useful.

Today's Fund: Scopia Capital Management

Founded: 2001

Manager: Matt Sirovich and Jeremy Mindich

Strategy: "Fundamentals-based, value-driven investment approach across four strategies: a long-short equity strategy managed with the discipline of market neutrality, a long-short equity strategy managed with net long exposure, a long-only equity strategy and a long-short health care focused strategy" (Source: Scopia website)

Relevant Reading Material: N/A

Market Value: Over $5.5 billion

Top 10 Holdings %: 61.49%

Turnover %: 40%

Time Held Top 20 holdings: 5.85 quarters

Performance 4/16- 2/18: 33.68%

Figure 1: Performance compared to S&P Total Return Index (source: Whale Wisdom)

IBB data by YCharts

Top 5 Weighted Biotech Positions:

**They have several top holdings in other sectors, but in general my readers are interested in biotech/healthcare stocks so we will focus mainly on those holdings.

#1: GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) @ 8.18% of portfolio

GWPH data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Lead clinical candidate Epidiolex has strong data in LGS and Dravet syndrome plus a solid safety profile (potential blockbuster), regulatory approval in both the US and Europe could come this year, studies in other indications could provide expansion opportunities and their pipeline should not be underestimated.

Opinion: Competition from former ROTY binary winner Zogenix is something to look out for (higher efficacy but GW may have safety advantage) and approval is not a certainty (recent adcom meeting outcome was positive which bodes well) - it will be important to keep an eye on relevant legislation but long term this one should do well. Readers might recall that another institutional investor we looked at, Consonance Capital, had an 8% stake in the company as well.

#2: Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) @ 4.28% of portfolio

HZNP data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: This specialty pharma company is projecting decent sales growth over the next few years, Krystexxa could see peak sales of $500 million or more as a top treatment option for gout patients, their focus on rare diseases should result in long term value creation and there is potential for future deals to take place.

Opinion: The prospects for Krystexxa are bright, although it remains to be seen if they can live up to the optimistic projections of management and Wall Street. Teprotumumab has strong data to date and could do up to $750 million or more in peak sales. While they have a large debt position, unlike Mallinckrodt the firm shouldn't have trouble servicing that debt as long as management stays focused and avoids further leverage. Readers might recall that Broadfin Capital, who we also looked at, had a 7% stake in the company.

#3: Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) @ 3.26% of portfolio

ACOR data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: If Inbrija can do $600 million or more in peak sales in the United States alone, the stock appears undervalued with a PDUFA date of Oct. 5th not too far off and having just filed their marketing application in Europe the thesis is progressing nicely.

Opinion: Scopia Capital's activist actions (including nominating two directors) could mean this one is setting up for a sale - Ampyra revenue for 2018 is being guided in the range of $330 million to $350 million, but keep in mind that exclusivity might only be maintained through July 30th. Progress of competitors (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals comes to mind) should also be closely followed.

#4: Retrophin (RTRX) @ 2.51% of portfolio

RTRX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The phase 3 study evaluating the long-term nephroprotective potential of sparsentan for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis is now under way, their pipeline is addressing a combined $1 billion plus opportunity and the core business of approved treatments continues to grow steadily.

Opinion: As the firm moves farther away from its past links with Martin Shkreli, results from the phase 2 proof of concept study evaluating CNSA-001 for the treatment of phenylketonuria come in early 2019 and other milestones are met, this one should do well over a multi-year time frame. Readers might recall that Broadfin Capital had a 5% stake in the company.

#5: Netflix (NFLX) @ 7.03% of portfolio

NFLX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: An obvious M&A candidate, the company is capitalizing on the on-demand video theme and is looking to change the way we view our favorite movies and series- while the valuation is quite rich, a solid first quarter with domestic and international growth along with improving margins could indicate this one could just keep chugging along.

Opinion: The stock has been on an absolute tear since the beginning of the year and it's hard to recommend it after such a large run-up. The valuation appears ahead of itself (as is the case with many growth stock and Wall Street darlings), and personally I feel bombarded by so many shows that it makes me wonder if growing content costs (and debt) are worth it. Shareholders will win if this one gets acquired, but long time readers know I´m not a fan of being in a position solely for that reason.

Commentary on Top Weighted Positions: The fund has several outsized bets in the 7% to 9% range in a variety of sectors including REITs, tech stocks, biotech and more. While some readers may argue it´s only worth looking at pure vanilla biotech funds, I enjoy keeping tabs on funds with varied holdings such as Scopia because they are more likely to show conviction in a few select ideas. The fact that they are long-short market neutral is intriguing and we are able to take a look at which biotech stocks they believe will help them achieve said objective. As we progress further in this series it´s also important to note which holdings several funds have in common and speculate why that may be.

3 New Positions of Note:

Radius Health (RDUS) @ 0.13% of portfolio

RDUS data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The TYMLOS launch continues to progress well (as reflected in sales, insurance coverage, and market penetration), the opportunity for abaloparatide-transdermal patch appears under-appreciated and elacestrant provides high optionality.

Opinion: This one is also a holding in our Core Biotech Buys series, and while it may lack near-term catalysts, sales updates for TYMLOS and progression of the key pipeline assets (abaloparatide-transdermal patch and elacestrant) should move shares higher eventually.

Mallinckrodt (MNK) @ 1.65% of portfolio

MNK data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: It's been a steep slide downward over the past three years, but perhaps further asset sales will serve to shore up their balance sheet and the acquisition of Sucampo ($450 million revenue generator Amitiza plus 2 intriguing rare disease candidates) will help reduce their reliance on Acthar.

Opinion: In the most recent quarter the company repurchased 10% of common stock, indicating they believe it is undervalued (or are trying to put on a good face for the market). This one has too much leverage for my taste (around $7 billion in debt I believe) and keep in mind that Sucampo's Amitiza will face generic competition in a few years. With revenues and profit declining, one would hope they can get rare disease assets across the goal line in a timely manner. While a contrarian bet on a bottom would be interesting, I'm not a fan of the way management is running the company and remain wary of their debt load. The recent whistleblower suit accusing them of engaging in a scheme to drive up the price of Acthar while hiding the fact that no one had sufficient knowledge of what was in it (by former Associate Director Rasvinder Dhaliwal) is another red flag that could weigh on shares. Readers might recall that another institutional investor we looked at, Deerfield Management, had a 5% stake in the company as well.

Zogenix (ZGNX) @ 2.45% of portfolio

ZGNX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: In February, ZX008 received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, the drug looks like it has a leg up over Epidiolex in terms of efficacy and data from the second phase 3 study in the second quarter could provide additional near-term upside.

Opinion: They are aggressively adding here and initial due diligence would suggest there is sufficient room for both Epidiolex and ZX008, with the former having perhaps a superior safety profile. Regulatory submissions (EU and USA) won't take place until Q4 so this one could see muted action in the meantime (after Q2 data).

3 Noteworthy Positions to Which They Are Adding:

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) @ 1.23% of portfolio

PTCT data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The recent secondary offering bolstered their cash position, SMA asset RG7916 is now in a pivotal study (further phase 2 data could provide upside) and Translarna sales growth (2018 net product revenue guidance in the range of $170 to $185 million) is encouraging.

Opinion: While they got the regulatory thumbs down from the FDA, Translarna efforts in the US are far from dead (company stated accelerated approval pathway to be potentially be considered by FDA). I´m (or was) biased against them due to Emflaza (decades old drug they jacked up the price on), but growth continues to be encouraging and SMA is a hot space (recent acquisition of AveXis by Novartis for $8.7 billion). It´s interesting that Scopia took advantage of the recent offering to raise their stake to 12.9%, which indicates their high interest and conviction here.

Entercom Communications (ETM) @ 2.51% of portfolio

ETM data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The $1.45 billion firm appears undervalued following the acquisition of CBS's radio business and is one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters with 112 million monthly listeners and a portfolio of 235 local radio stations- by increasing investment in local content and audience marketing, ratings appear to be increasing and improving financial results later in the year would be proof that this strategy is paying off.

Opinion: Post merger/acquisition stories are often highly interesting and underfollowed- the area of radio doesn't initially sound like an exciting area to invest (nor the wave of the future), but if expected synergies come to pass this could have a happy ending for shareholders. Disappointing financial results (or continued decline in earnings) or failure to take the steps to pay off their debt load would weigh on this one.

Targa Resources (TRGP) @ 1.92% of portfolio

TRGP data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: This $10 billion resource play has a diverse footprint and the largest G&P position in the Permian Basin- substantial capital investments are likely to pay off with rising EBITDA in the coming years and this could be an interesting position for commodity bulls who believe prices will continue to rise.

Opinion: I'm a fan of ROTY stocks because they have catalysts that I expect to play out regardless of what happens in the broader markets- in the past I've only owned resource stocks if there were key material events coming up that I believed were off Wall Street's radar. In general I stay away from the sector as I hate being subject to the whims of commodity prices and this firm has high exposure in that regard. Long term this one could do well due to their growing footprint and volumes translating into growing earnings and I imagine that's part of what Scopia sees.

Conclusion/Final Thoughts:

As you can see, this is by no means a comprehensive piece and just covers a few of the fund's positions that stuck out to me or to which they were heavily adding.

I hope you found the above article useful. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments section, including which stocks mentioned above that you own or also find attractive (along with your thesis and plan if you'd like to share with the Seeking Alpha community). Another interesting question to debate is which institutional investor we will choose next!

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.