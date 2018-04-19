Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 6.8%-Yielding Hotel REIT

I think investors may want to wait for a drop before buying into the hotel REIT.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) is an interesting hotel REIT with a strong real estate portfolio and working relationships with Marriott and Hilton. While I like the REIT as a pro-cyclical, income play, I think shares, though cheap, are ripe for a correction. Investors may want to wait for a drop before buying into Ashford Hospitality Trust. An investment at today's price point yields 6.8 percent.

Who Is Ashford Hospitality Trust?

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a hotel REIT with 120 hotels comprising of approximately 25,000 rooms in its portfolio. The REIT focuses on upscale and upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Unites States. Ashford Hospitality Trust derives the majority of its EBITDA from Marriott and Hilton-branded hotels in top 25 markets.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust Investor Presentation

Ashford Hospitality Trust's properties are concentrated in markets with strong economic fundamentals. The REIT currently has operating hotel assets in 31 U.S. states.

Here's a location map.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a focused presence in major metropolitan areas. Washington, D.C. is the REIT's largest market in terms of EBITDA contribution.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Insider Ownership

One thing that stands out with Ashford Hospitality Trust is that insiders own a significant chunk of the REIT's outstanding shares. High insider ownership is laudable because it aligns management and shareholder interests.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Moderate Degree Of Leverage And No Near-Term Debt Maturities This Year

Hotel REITs are pro-cyclical income plays, first and foremost. This means that travelers are likely to cut back on travel/accommodation expenses if a recession manifests itself. Travel expenditures can be cut fast and efficiently, exposing investors in hotel REITs to significant downside risks if the economy cools down.

The good news is that Ashford Hospitality Trust has only a moderate degree of leverage which provides some protection for the company in the event of an industry downturn or a recession.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Further, Ashford Hospitality Trust has no debt maturities in 2018.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

The Dividend Is Covered...For Now

Ashford Hospitality Trust's dividend has been covered with adjusted funds from operations. But given the cyclicality of revenues and cash flow in the industry, the AFFO payout ratio has been all over the place in the last six quarters, falling as low as 23 percent in Q2-2017 and reaching as high as 75 percent in Q4-2016.

I expect Ashford Hospitality Trust's dividend coverage to be of increasing concern in the case that the U.S. economy slides into a recession.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Wait For A Drop Before Buying

I have a positive opinion on Ashford Hospitality Trust, but shares are at the brink of being overbought. The Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 69.82, making AHT ripe for a correction.

Though shares are still relatively cheap, selling for ~7.4x Q4-2017 run-rate AFFO, I'd wait for a drop before buying into this hotel REIT.

Source: StockCharts

Your Takeaway

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a promising hotel REIT with a widely diversified real estate portfolio, moderate leverage and no debt maturities in 2018. The dividend is covered - at least for now - with adjusted funds from operations. Ashford Hospitality Trust is a pro-cyclical income play, meaning there is a good chance that the company won't cover its dividend payout with AFFO in the event of a recession. Shares are not overpriced just yet, but appear ripe for a correction since they are reaching into overbought territory. Wait for a drop before buying for income and capital appreciation.

