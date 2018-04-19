Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Potential Catalyst A Likely Bust

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) is a small capitalization, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapies. Merrimack once was a commercial company, based on FDA approval of Onivyde, but it sold the rights to the drug and issued a special dividend to investors. Since then its stock price has been dismal, despite the company retaining and developing some pipeline assets.

MM-141 Phase 2 data could greatly increase value, and soon

MM-141 is being tested for pancreatic cancer, which is notoriously hard to treat. Because it is hard to treat, expectations are low among investors. That means positive Phase 2 results are almost fully discounted and should result in a significant stock bump. Even though the stock price seems (to me) to assume failure, you can still expect it to decline further if the results are negative.

Results could come in this quarter.

MM-141 is a bispecific antibody targeting IGF-1R and HER3. Bispecific antibodies have had a degree of success, for instance Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Blincyto for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which was approved in 2014 and had Q4 2017 sales of $56 million. MM-141 Phase 1 results showed promise. The Phase 2 trial started enrollment in May 2015.

But the Phase 1 results were hardly newsworthy. MM-141 was administered in three arms, including as a monotherapy and in combination with drugs already approved for cancer. No CRs (complete responses) or ever PRs (partial responses) were reported. Instead some biomarkers showed positive effects and patients who had IGF-1 receptors on their cancer cells "remained on study longer and received a greater number of MM-141 doses." Which should mean progression-free survival or even overall survival were positively affected.

The Phase 2 trial, with data due before the end of this quarter, has enrolled a planned 146 front-line pancreatic cancer patients with high IGF-1 serum levels. The control arm received nab-paclitaxel/gemcitabine alone. The active arm added MM-141 to the combination. The primary endpoint of the trial is PFS (progression free survival). Secondary endpoints include overall survival, objective response rate, safety and tolerability. The standard of care, gemcitabine, only provides a 5 week improvement in survival duration.

I will be pleasantly surprised if PFS is significantly higher in the MM-141 group than in the control arm. In assigning a market value to the therapy, I'd say 50% probability of success is optimistic. I think a 25% estimate is more rational.

Supposing the results are positive a Phase 3 trial may be necessary. That means at least two years before results are available, and another year to go commercial if the results are again positive. It also means needing to raise cash by issuing stock or by licensing rights.

Merrimack Pipeline

MM-121

MM-121 could also be a catalyst before the end of 2018. That would help hold up the stock price should the MM-141 results come in negative.

MM-121 is a monoclonal antibody targeting HER3, which has a role in resistance to cancer therapies including HER2 inhibitors. There are two Phase 2 trials underway. One is for HRG-positive non-small cell lung cancer, which should produce data in Q4 2018.

The other trial is in HRG-positive, HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, which has only recently enrolling.

MM-121 has already been extensively studied, including in several Phase 2 trials. Results for MM-121 for lung cancer showed "Heregulin-driven drug resistance pathways were found to be active in approximately 30-50 percent of patients tested. Results from three Phase 2 studies further showed that patients with heregulin-positive tumors experienced a statistically significant reduction in their risk of progression when they received a combination of MM-121 with their standard of care therapy." However, combined with erlotinib compared to erlotinib alone, the difference in PFS was 1.9 months versus 1.7 months. Or in more brutal terms, a few days.

MM-121 had Orphan Drug Designation in this indication. The trial was amended to change the primary endpoint to overall survival, then amended more recently to up the size to 100 patients to potentially strengthen the statistics.

Again, I would not give this trial a high chance of success. Even if the gap improves and the trial is statistically significant, I wonder whether the drug would be much of a commercial success. What price would insurers be willing to pay?

The other trial is in HRG-positive, HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, which is still enrolling. The prior, smaller Phase 2 trial, which was in ER/PR+, HER2-negative breast cancer, in combination with exemestane vs. exemestane alone, did have impressive results. The MM-121 arm PFS was 7.7 months, much better than the exemestane arm of 2.7 months.

You can never be sure what is going to happen when another trial is run, especially if the details differ from the prior trial, but I would say the bulk of the possibility of an FDA approval is with MM-121 for breast cancer. Trial failures for the next two data points could produce an even-better buying opportunity if the price of the stock is over-affected. The breast cancer trial only started in Q4 2018, so the results are a long way off.

MM-310

A Phase 1 clinical study of MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic ((ADN) targeting the EphA2 receptor, in patients with solid tumors, should report safety and maximum dosage data before the end of 2018. Any efficacy sign would be a positive, but prior to that I would assign no significant pipeline value to this drug.

Cash Runway

Merrimack ended 2017 with $93.4 million in cash and equivalents. For the full year 2017 total costs and expenses were $95.8 million, so unless spending is reduced, cash will run out this year. The hope is that positive trial results will allow cash to be raised by issuing common stock or a license deal. For details see Merrimack's Q4 2017 results.

MACK data by YCharts

Conclusion

Assigning a value to clinical stage is fraught with unknowns. Typically, one assigns a probability of success, particularly when a Phase 2 trial results appear to justify the expense of a larger Phase 3 trial.

In this case I am forced to conclude that the two upcoming data points have low probabilities of success. The trials were designed to maximize the probability of success, and they do attack difficult-to-treat indications, so the success bar is low. The breast cancer trial seems to have better data behind it, but I wonder why they took so long to get it started.

If I assign (and this is just an intuitive guess, not a statistical analysis) a probability of 25% that one of the data points will be positive this year, and that any potentially approvable positive cancer data point is worth a half-billion in market capitalization, I can value Merrimack at $125 million.

On April 18, 2018 Merrimack closed at $8.71, giving it a market cap of $116 million.

Of course I, or you, or any analyst, could make the stock look more attractive by simply estimating the probability of success higher, and the revenue from orphan drug pricing to be high enough to make a positive data report worth, say, $1 billion in market cap. At 50% probability of getting $1 billion in market cap, the expected value is $500 million, making Merrimack into a clear buy, again assuming the buyer can handle the high risk of failure. But use such an analysis only if you have looked at the prior trial data and disagree with my more pessimistic take.

When I started writing this article I thought I would be able to recommend MACK to small cap biotech investors who understand the risks. This came from listening to executives giving presentations, rather than going back and looking at all the old data points. I cannot recommend buying, even though the upside is pretty big if the data does come in positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MACK, AMGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.