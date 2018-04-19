Sky Plc ADR. (OTCPK:SKYAY) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Jeremy Darroch - Group CEO

Andrew Griffith - Group COO and CFO

Allan Nichols - Morningstar

Jeremy Darroch

Okay, thank you. Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining us here today. I’m sure you’ve seen the release. So in terms of the agenda for this call, I'll take you through the headlines of our results and then I’ll throw it over to Andrew to take you through our financial performance. And then I'll come back and talk about some of the progress that we will be making this quarter and then we’ll be happy to take any questions you have.

So in summary it’s been a good third quarter and I’m pleased with the progress that we are making and extending our position as Europe’s leading direct-to-consumer media business. Our financial results are excellent, particularly when consumer markets have not been easy and again we’ve achieved, once again we’ve achieved good rates of revenue growth and double-digit growth and profits.

We delivered a number of important initiatives in the quarter that I think put us is in a really good position for the future. We’re giving more customers the best viewing experience with the continued development and rollout of Sky Q which is now in millions of homes across the U.K. Ireland and Italy and we are launching in Germany in two weeks time. Alongside this, we’ve continued to improve all of our of other product platforms.

We completed major new content agreements with the Premier League Netflix and Spotify to bring a broader choice of entertainment to customers. And we’ve announced land mark deals with Mediaset and with Open Fiber that will reshape our business in Italy. And as part of our ongoing transformation of the business in Germany and Austria, we started a comprehensive upgrade that will derive further growth in these markets.

At the same time we continued to grow the scale of our overall business with more customers continuing to take more from us across a broader range of products and services and a growing number of territories. Our total customer base nets down to almost 23 million customers, they take over 62 million products from us and today we reach over 120 million people regularly across Europe.

So we ended the final quarter in good shape and the business remains on track for the full year. I hand you over to Andrew now to talk you through our financials.

Andrew Griffith

Thanks Jeremy and good morning everyone. With three quarter of the year now complete, we’ve delivered another strong set of financial results and the model is working well. We grew revenue by 5% surpassing £10 billion of the nine-month stage for the first time and within that we are delivering growth across every business line and in each territory.

Our direct-to-consumer revenue grew 3% to $8.9 billion, which reflected customer growth, price rises in the U.K. and Italy and new revenues from mobile and from selling more higher-priced fiber broadband.

Our content revenues grew 17% with more wholesale customers taking more of our premium services and growing programming licensing revenues where we’ve had a good run of international sales. Britannia and Tin Star both two Sky Original titles were our two biggest sellers overseas this period and [Indiscernible] were strong in the U.K.

Our advertising revenue grew 9% as we outperformed the market in each of our territories for the nine months to the end of March. We delivered 24% growth in Germany, 16% in Italy, and 3% in the U.K. versus a market that was up only 1%.

Importantly, this is the result of strategies that we put in place a long time ago. We’ve built advertising solutions across all of our platforms, so as consumption shifts, brands can still reach audiences whether they watch it on a big screen or a connected device.

Secondly, we are leaders in delivering targeted audiences, whether that’s a channel with appeal to its high demographic or using our advanced AdSmart technology. And finally, we’ve continued to grow the reach and consumption of our content, and although this means we offer great value to our advertising clients.

On costs, we’ve delivered another good performance. The best measure is that we’ve held operating costs flat in absolute terms for a third successive year, absorbing the headwinds of cost inflation as well as the cost of rolling out Sky Q and launching our mobile service.

At the center of this is has been a steady focus on effective initiatives, targeting unknown programming cost base. For example, an initiative that we call Digital First in customer service, which is most developed in our U.K. business, means that we’ve handled 15% fewer goals than the same time last year.

We’ve reduced the cost of a customer taking Sky Q through lower box component costs and 10% quicker Installation times. And we’ve lowered broadband costs by using our own engineers instead of BTs [ph] to fix faults, saving us £80 on every visit. This continues our strategy of in-housing service wherever possible to improve the customer experience and to be more efficient at the same time.

Bringing all this together, the combination of good revenue growth and flat costs is delivering a strong profit performance. We grew our underlying EBITDA by 14% and even after the investment of around £80 million in mobile in Spain, EBITDA grew by 10% to £1.7 billion, its highest ever level.

In summary, they are a good set of financial results and we’re on track and with that, I’d like to hand you back to Jeremy.

Jeremy Darroch

Okay, thanks Andrew. And before we take our questions, I just wanted to take your questions, I wanted to spend a few moments just talking about some of the initiatives that we’ve landed this quarter. And we’ll start with Sky Q which is now in 2.5 million homes across the U.K. and Ireland and Italy.

It’s ofcourse a major initiative for us, it really resets our toplevel TV experience and is delivering a number of benefits for the business. Sky Q customers are even more engaged, on average they watch something like 50% more in on-demand where of course Pay-TV brands are very popular and they download around 40 times a month.

Now this gives customers more volume and of course that leads to lower churn and interest in the U.K. TV churn is now at its lowest level for six years. Sky Q is driving incremental revenue, so ARPU for Sky Q customers is greater; we see a higher take-up of multiscreen and more sky store purchases.

And then most importantly, customer satisfaction levels are proving to be very high. As we now have over 3000 households moving on to the platform each day, and that makes it our fastest growing product ever.

In the quarter, we started the next wave of innovations for Sky Q, so it will keep getting better. We really have a host of things but in essence the amount of major upgrade to the user interface is designed to bring the content the customers love the most to the top of their screen. But it also includes a dedicated kids mode, a walled garden if you like giving parent’s peace of mind over what that children can watch.

We’ve also completed major new content agreements that means Spotify will [Indiscernible] on the Sky Q platform next week and that gives customers easy access to the world’s leading music service and complement our Sky sound box which we launched earlier this year very well.

Later in the year, we’ll be launching Netflix, bundling their full service into a brand-new TV subscription part. The pioneering partnership which will give millions of Sky customers seamless access to Netflix through the Sky Q platform and we think it’s going to prove to be a very good idea.

And one of the key benefits of the broader Sky is of course we can now innovate once and deploy right across our territories, so we’ve really got Sky Q to more customers in more markets, it’s got off to a good start in Italy and on the 2nd of May we will launch in Germany and Austria.

Now importantly, this will include a software download, the Sky+ Pro boxes which we’ve been sitting in the market and are ready Sky Q ready and that means that over 1 million additional customers will have Europe’s best TV experience by the end of the summer.

Now the same big area of progress this quarter has been in Germany and Austria. Over the last three years, we’ve taken major steps to modernize our business in these markets. We’ve broadened out our content offering which now includes a new entertainment tier, have expanded our product range by introducing OTT services, and we’ve improved our customer service based around on you digital app.

At the same time, we’ve transformed our scale in Germany and Austria, both our customer base and our revenues have increased by a third and we’ve turned the business profitable. However, there is more to do to realize the full potential of this market over the longer term. We think the opportunity for growth is significant but of course like all markets, it does require refreshment from time to time.

So our priority this quarter has been to make the final preparations for comprehensive upgrade of our services that will significantly improve the experience for customers in Germany and Austria. So in addition to the launch of Sky Q at the beginning of May, when they are rolling out a new UI for every single customer in Germany and Austria, whatever books they are on, we are enhancing our content lineup, which will include a stronger slate of Sky originals and the launch of the X Factor in August which of course has been so successful and Sky Italia.

We are introducing similar type pricing structures and the new customer loyalty program both based on key learning’s from the U.K. We’ve also – be making significant changes to our trading strategy which has resulted in high and new customer ARPU and is part of that [ph] shift supply and churn as we’ve chosen to wash out lower volume customers.

Now these are all important changes and we’re confident that the upgrade will derive further growth, it will improve loyalty and ARPU and we’d expect to start seeing the benefits from the start of next financial year.

Finally, we’ve landed three significant deals this quarter and the position as well. So in the U.K. we were pleased to extend our Premier League rights contract. It now means that we’ll have over well over 90% of sports rights committed out to 2022.

We went into that auction with a clear view of the value of the rights and we’ve delivered a good result for our customers and our business. We secured more matches than ever before including the best weekend slots, all the weekend first [Indiscernible] and all for £200 million last season.

Now that gives us additional financial capacity to invest more behind our Sky original strategy which of course is working well with being on our original drama of something like 75% year-on-year.

In Italy, we’ve agreed two land mark deals; the first with Mediaset will allow us to launch a new Pay-TV service on DTT for the first time. Alongside that we’ll wholesale nine of that entertainment and movie channels that will give Sky Cinema customers access to content from Warner Brothers and Universal and that means we’ll have every major studio on our service for the first time.

The second deals with Open Fiber enables us to offer better triple-play services to customers mentally. And we do that over the next-generation network and we’ll build a new leg of our business over there as we’ve done here in the U.K. and Ireland.

Using our leading capabilities and direct-to-customer marketing and service, our expertise in home communications from the U.K., we believe that’s going to drive a next level of customer growth.

Together with the launch of Sky Q and the addition of Netflix, these agreements I think will provide significant new growth opportunities and then we have the potential to transform our business in Italy.

So to summarize, my four key takeaways all these. First of all, we’ve again delivered a strong set of financial results achieving good revenue growth and double-digit growth in profits. Second, we’ve continued to grow the scale of our business, broadening our distribution platform and again improving the products and services that underpin our offering.

This has been the consistent theme over the last 10 years, with the consequence we’ve transformed Sky from a Pay-TV satellite company reaching around 42 million people in the U.K. and Ireland and to Europe’s leading direct-to-consumer media business regularly reaching today over 120 million people across Europe.

And [Indiscernible] it’s only been three months, we’ve delivered a number of important initiatives in the key areas of most of our customers, many of them with the potential to be transformative for our business in the future.

And finally, whilst it’s obviously a busy time in the group level and no matter what happens to the company’s ownership over the next few months, I think we all feel that Sky is a business that’s in a strong position today and it’s well placed for the future.

So as we move to questions, I’d like just to remind you that we are somewhat constrained by the takeover code and therefore are limited on what we can say on that topic. I hope you’ll understand therefore if we can’t answer all of your questions quite as we would have liked. So with that I’ll hand back to the operator and we’ll take those questions.

Allan Nichols

Thanks for having the call. First, you announced an agreement with Open Fiber in Italy and offer broadband service, so are you considering anything like that in Germany? And a couple of questions on football? You announced that you won four of the tranches in the Premier league and BT announced they won one, what’s happening with the other two tranches? And then in Italy, with Serie A, you have challenge media pros win, on that how important is Serie A and what’s your strategy for Italian football? Thank you.

Jeremy Darroch

Sure, Allan. Yes, look on Open Fiber, I think we’ve just – at the moment we are just keep going on Italy, with that we have no particular points [ph] for Germany, the stage actually I think we’ve just got a lot of growth ahead of in the TV markets. Germany particularly if we can get our operate and plan [ph] rate. And of course the German market is already fully fibered and cabled as is the U.K. The difference with Italy is that it’s truly been a [Indiscernible] and that hasn’t been the case. So that provides a really good opportunity as the market penetrates fiber for us to really grow on the back of that. So we’ve going to leverage that first and foremost.

And in the U.K. and the Premier league the other two packs were withdrawn. They didn’t meet their reserve prices and the Premier league have chosen to withdraw them, and I’m sure they will come back in due course and say what they are doing with those packs. They were the small packs. So all the large packs which will remind that there were five large packs and two small packs, two half packs or the small packs, they were taken away.

And more games were sold in the large packs, so we’ve got essentially the same amount of games with better quality at a lower price which as I said in the script we’ve pretty pleased with. Look on Serie A, I mean first of all we just – just reminding we’ve taken Champions League in European football exclusive in Italy we did that earlier in the year. And we never prod [ph] our businesses in the course of action, so if we are on the right turns, we like to renew our deal with Serie R and we’ll try and do that, but of course we’ll have alternatives. And it’s important I think given the way the rights are being sold correctly inline with the clear guidance for the media regulatory already issued in Italy and so we’re going to keep a sharp eye on that and we’ll see over the next period how that evolves. But I think if you look at the breadth of everything we’ve announced over the last few weeks in Italy, you can see that it also consensus I think the business has got a really good partner ahead of it.

Allan Nichols

Great. Thank you.

Jeremy Darroch

Yes, great. Thank you, okay. Well I’m going to assume you are pretty happy with the results based on that. So thanks for joining the call today. It’s been a – as I said a strong and productive quarter. I think we’re in good shape as we enter the fourth quarter and are on track for the full year when we look forward to talking to you again next time with strong performance. So have a good day.

