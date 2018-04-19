Transocean: Discussing April 2018 Fleet Status Report

The season of fleet status reports has already begun, and it's high time to look at Transocean's (RIG) fleet status report. In Transocean's case, it looks like higher oil prices did not result in much contract activity. Without further ado, let's look at the contracts:

Semi-sub GSF Development Driller I received a one-well contract in Australia with PTTEP. The rig will work from November 2018 to December 2018 at an undisclosed dayrate. The work comes in continuation of the rig's current work with Quadrant Energy, which is scheduled to end in September 2018. Semi-sub Transocean Spitsbergen saw two one-well options exercised by Statoil (STO) in the Norwegian North Sea. This will keep the rig busy until August 2018. It's important to keep in mind that the rig will be on contract with Statoil from July 2019 to April 2022. I fully expect that Statoil will keep Spitsbergen busy with work up until July 2019 when the big contract begins. Semi-sub Transocean Arctic received a one-well job from Faroe Petroleum in the Norwegian North Sea. The contract is from August 2018 to September 2018 at an undisclosed dayrate. Semi-sub Henry Goodrich continues to work with Husky in Canada. The new 6-month option spans from May 2018 to November 2018 at an undisclosed dayrate.

These are all news from Transocean. This does not sound like a lot going on for a leading driller by market capitalization and backlog. I see several reasons for this. One of them is that Transocean does not have rigs to offer now. The rigs are either working or cold stacked (and, in my opinion, many of these stacked rigs won't return to work ever again). Thus, the company does not have rigs at the market. The second reason is that new work remains mostly limited to the harsh-environment segment. Out of four rigs that got a new contract or contract extensions, three belong to the harsh-environment segment.

Anyway, it still does not look that we are witnessing a powerful comeback of offshore drilling. The same muted action was seen in recent reports of Noble Corp. (NE) (here) and Rowan (RDC) (here). Frankly, this does not look great in the light of a powerful rally that was recently experienced by all major offshore drilling stocks. The source of the rally is obvious - Brent oil (BNO) successfully broke through the $70 level and rushed to almost $75. However, strong oil prices have yet to influence the actual contracting activity. It looks like oil companies need even more time to decide on their offshore drilling projects, which does not bode well for offshore drilling market recovery.

Transocean shares have had a great run from the $9 support level, although the beginning of this run was choppy and lasted many days. The reason for this rapid increase in the share price is the speculation that Brent oil above $70 will finally bring more work for offshore drillers. This is a valid rationale, but I'd have to admit that the actual contract data that we see remains disappointing. Therefore, the moment oil stops rising in a straight line, shares of all drillers including Transocean may have a hard time holding on to their recent gains.

