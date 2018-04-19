Tariff War Protection For XLI

But you may want to consider owning something else. I have a list of 768 names I'd pick ahead of XLI.

That said, I could be wrong, or a general market downturn could sink your XLI shares. So here are two ways you can hedge it.

Boeing Is The Largest Holding In XLI (Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Tariff Protection For XLI

Last month, I wrote about ways to hedge Boeing (BA) against tariff war risk. In that article, I spent some time explaining why I thought tariff war risk was overstated; Pro subscribers who missed it at the time may want to read it and see if they agree. But since Boeing is the top holding in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which also includes other industrials such as General Electric (GE) and Caterpillar (CAT) that are potentially at risk or retaliatory tariffs, in this post, I'll present a couple of ways XLI longs can limit their risk. First, a quick look at my site's current take on XLI.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On XLI

For readers unfamiliar with Portfolio Armor, it applies one or two initial screens to all of the stocks and ETFs with options traded on them in the U.S. every day, and, for the names that pass both screens, it estimates a potential return for each one over the next 6 months. On Wednesday, 1,681 securities out of 4,500+ in its universe passed both screens. XLI was one of them. Its potential return, which you can see in the rightmost column in the screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel below, was 7.76%.

That potential return made XLI the site's 83rd highest-ranked ETF and 769th highest-ranking security overall. I haven't kept track of how the site's 769th-best name tends to do over the next 6 months, but I have kept track of how the top 10 do, and they tend to beat the market most of the time, as you can see in the table below (each of the starting dates is hyperlinked to a page with an interactive chart of that cohort).

Adding Downside Protection To XLI

For these two examples, let's assume you have 500 shares of XLI and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 15% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from the upcoming version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Wednesday's close, to hedge 500 shares of XLI against a >15% decline by late September.

The cost of this put protection was $415, or 1.09% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 7%, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same >15% decline over the same time frame.

There are a couple of things different about this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account its net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to find a slightly less expensive put strike, one that put the cost of the put leg at $365, or 0.96% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). The second is that cost was more than offset by the income of $405, or 1.06% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $40 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Safety First, But You Can Do Better

Even if I'm right that tariff war fears are overstated, it's still worth considering hedging XLI if you own it, so you're protected against a general market downturn. But if your goal is to own securities likely to go up significantly, you can do better than XLI. There are 768 securities I would consider owning before XLI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.