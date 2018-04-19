McDonald's: Total Return And Dividend Growth Are Good, But Quality Is Not Cheap

This article is about McDonald's (MCD), the largest franchiser and owner of fast food restaurants, and why it's a buy for the total return investor and dividend growth investor. The management of MCD is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to Increase the dividend and add to their locations around the world. McDonald's is 5.63% (a full position) of The Good Business Portfolio being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, McDonald's has a good chart going up and to the right in fairly constant pattern except in 2014 where it consolidated before an upturn in 2015-2018 YTD.

MCD data by YCharts

Fundamentals of McDonald's will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

McDonald's passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

McDonald's does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a dividend yield of at least 1%. It has a steadily increasing dividend for 41 years in a row, with a yield of 2.5%. The average three-year earnings payout ratio is moderate at 56%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. MCD easily passes that. McDonald's is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $127.1 Billion. The size of McDonald's plus its estimated 2018 cash flow of $6 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 11% easily meets my requirement of 5.1%. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MCD passes this guideline with the great total return of 95.76%, more than the Dow's total return of 50.74% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $18,200 today. This great total return makes McDonald's a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and its yield is above average for the income investor. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. MCD 's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $195, passing the guideline. MCD 's price is presently 20% below the target. MCD is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 22, making MCD a fair buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady growth in a growing segment of the economy. The quality of MCD does not come cheap but you can sleep at night owning this company. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The good total return makes it a great company to own for the investor that wants growth going forward and a good growing income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MCD interesting is the steady total return and continued growth prospects as the world economy increases and wants more fast food.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. McDonald's over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 51.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 95.76% makes McDonald's a better than average investment for the total return investor looking back, and it does have an above-average dividend yield for the income investor. McDonald's presently has a yield of 2.5%, which is above average for the income investor and does have a good consistent growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $1.09/quarter, or an 8% gain in July 2018.

DOW's 51 month total return baseline is 50.74%

Company Name 51 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage McDonald's +95.76% +45.02% 2.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on January 30, 2018, McDonald's reported earnings of $1.71 that beat estimated earnings by $0.13 and is up compared to last year's earnings of $1.43. Total revenue was lower at $5.34 Billion less than a year ago by 11.4% year over year and beat expected by $110 Million. This was a good report with bottom line increasing, top line decreasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in April 2018 and is expected to be $1.68 compared to last year at $1.47 a nice increase.

Business Overview

McDonald's operates and franchises the largest fast food restaurant chain in the United States and around the world.

As per Reuters:

McDonald's, incorporated on December 21, 1964, operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company's segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate. McDonald's franchised restaurants are owned and operated under various structures, including conventional franchise, developmental license or affiliate. The Company is primarily a franchisor. Under a conventional franchise arrangement, the Company owns the land and building or secures a long-term lease for the restaurant location, and the franchisee pays for equipment, signs, seating, and décor. McDonald's menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, French fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages and other beverages. In addition, the restaurants sell a range of other products during limited-time promotions. McDonald's restaurants in the United States and many international markets offer a full or limited breakfast menu. Breakfast offerings may include Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin with Egg, McGriddles, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, and hotcakes."

Overall McDonald's is a business with a good forward CAGR projected growth that performs better than the market long term. If you want an above average total return and with a growing above-average dividend yield in the fast food business, then MCD may fill your needs.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From January 30, 2018, earnings call, Steve Easterbrook (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

2017 was a very strong year of performance for McDonald's. Our results demonstrate we successfully completed the transition from turnaround to growth. Our momentum is broad based across the McDonald's system. There are strong leadership teams in place, our business is fit for purpose and grown platforms underpinning our strategy of residential customers and markets around the world. Our top priority in 2017 was serving more customers more often and we did. We grew cash counts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter and 1.9% in the full year, with all business segments positive. This is our first full year of positive comparable cash count growth since 2012. Comparable sales for the quarter grew 5.5% marking our 10th consecutive quarter of growth. Full year comparable sales increased 5.3%, our best performance in six years. We made significant advances with our franchise strategy in 2017 culminating with our largest developmental licensee transaction China and we reached our target of refranchising 4,000 restaurants per year ahead of schedule. Customers tell us that we are notably enhancing their McDonald's experience by being more attentive to their needs and serving hotter and fresher food. Our overall customer satisfaction surveys scores continue to improve in 2017 with most markets achieving gains across multiple elements of brand perception particularly friendly service and taste and quality of food. As a result, six of our top eight markets grew market share with the UK, Canada and Japan leading the way."

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of McDonald's and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders across the world.

Takeaways

McDonald's is an investment choice for the total return growth investor with its great total return and increasing dividend growth of 41 years for the income investor. McDonald's is 5.63%, a full position in The Good Business Portfolio and the position will be held and watch it grow. Right now the portfolio does have one open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 26 reduced position of L Brands to 1.5% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next month.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 reduced position of L Brands to 1.8% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 16 increased position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 13.0% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did not like it. Within a week JNJ will announce a dividend increase which will be 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure. Take this recent drop to pick up a great company in the medical products field.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, MCD, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, TXN, DLR, EOS, LB, GE, MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.