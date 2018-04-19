10 Dividend Growth Stocks For April 2018

LOW is the top-ranked stock and four stocks from last month's list make this month's list.

I use different screens to trim the CCC list. This month I screened for stocks using a set of filters I call the "sevens filters".

Every month, I rank a selection of David Fish's CCC stocks and present the top 10 ranked stocks as candidates for further research.

The CCC stocks is a list of dividend growth stocks with at least five consecutive years of higher dividend payments. Updated monthly by David Fish, the list of CCC stocks contains more than 800 dividend growth stocks trading on U.S. exchanges.

An in-depth analysis of every stock on the CCC list would be a monumental task, so I trim the CCC stocks to a smaller number of candidate stocks. I use different screens every month for variation.

I rank the candidate stocks and assign a 7-star rating to each stock. This article presents the top 10 ranked stocks for April.

Trimming the CCC List

The latest CCC list (dated 3/29/18) contains 874 stocks.

This month, I used a set of filters I call the sevens filters:

Dividend Streak ≥ 7 years

≥ 7 years 1.77% ≤ Yield ≤ 7.77%

≤ 7.77% EPS% Payout ≤ 77%

≤ 77% 5-year DGR ≥ 7.7%

≥ 7.7% Market Cap ≥ $777 million

The sevens filters find good candidates with reasonable growth, yield, and safety metrics.

I performed a preliminary ranking of the 110 candidates that passed the sevens filters and selected 52 stocks for the final analysis and ranking.

Collectively, the 52 stocks have a fair value upside of 1.2% and a strong 1-year return of about 13%. Furthermore, the stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by about 32% over the last five years:

Source: finbox.io

The Ranking Process

I ranked the 52 candidates using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, finbox.io, F.A.S.T. Graphs, and Simply Safe Dividends.

My ranking system favors established dividend paying stocks with strong fundamentals and stocks potentially trading at or below fair value. Dividend safety is another important factor.

Below are the top 10 ranked stocks for April 2018. Stocks I own in my Divgro portfolio are highlighted:

Top 10 Ranked Stocks for April 2018 Last Month's List:: 10 Dividend Growth Stocks For March 2017

Four stocks from last month's top 10 appear in this month's top 10. These stocks are identified with a subscript that represents last month's ranking. For example, CVS 2 means CVS was ranked second in last month's top 10.

Ratings and Sectors

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks by sector, along with my star ratings for each stock (out of 7 stars). The top four stocks each earned 7 stars, while the remaining stocks each earned 6-star ratings. I consider stocks with a 5-star rating or better worthy of further analysis:

1 • Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Consumer Discretionary

Dividend Champion LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, as well as extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

2 • TJX (NYSE:TJX) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1956 and based in Framingham, Massachusetts, TJX operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company sells family apparel, home fashions, seasonal items, jewelry, and other merchandise. TJX operates stores under various names, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra Trading.

3 • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a media and technology company. The company's Comcast Cable business provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. CMCSA's NBC Universal business consists of cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

4 • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Financials

Dividend Champion BEN is a global investment management company operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional, and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. BEN was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

5 • Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Industrials

SNA manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. SNA was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

6 • Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

Dividend Champion HRL is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. Customers include retailers, hospitals, nursing homes and marketers of nutritional products. HRL was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.

7 • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1978 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, HD is a home improvement retailer that sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products. HD provides installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.

8 • Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Information Technology

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

9 • V.F. (NYSE:VFC) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Dividend Champion VFC is a global leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company owns powerful brands including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, and Nautica. VFC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

10 • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

CVS provides integrated pharmacy health care services. The company advises patients on medications at CVS Pharmacy locations; provides cost control programs through CVS Caremark; delivers care to patients through CVS Specialty; and provides pharmacy care for seniors through Omnicare. CVS was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

The table below presents some key metrics as well as fair value estimates for the top 10 stocks.

In the table, Yrs are the years of consecutive dividend increases, Payout is the EPS payout ratio and Debt is the ratio of debt to equity. When available, the compound dividend growth rate over a 5-year period (5-Yr DGR) is provided. Standard & Poor's Credit Rating, as well as Value Line's Safety and financial strength (Fin. Strength) ratings also are provided. I've added Safety and Growth scores (out of 100) from Simply Safe Dividends. Finally, I present my own estimate of Fair Value.

Except where otherwise noted, data in the table are from the CCC spreadsheet.

To estimate fair value, I calculate my own fair value estimates using proprietary implementations of the multi-stage Dividend Discount Model and the Gordon Growth Model. I also reference fair value estimates and target prices from other sources, including Morningstar, finbox.io, and Simply Wall St. With up to eight estimates available, my final fair value estimate ignores the lowest and highest, then averages the median and mean of the remaining estimates.

Commentary

Three stocks are trading at discounts of at least 10% to my fair value estimates: CMCSA, SNA, and CVS.

CVS was ranked second last month and I mentioned that the company won't be raising its dividend for some time. The company purchased Aetna (NYSE:AET) and will be working down its debt first. I'm holding my CVS position and won't be increasing it in the foreseeable future.

Recently, I did a stock analysis of CMCSA and explained why I added the stock to my portfolio. The stock yields 2.28% and is trading well below fair value. Also, the dividend appears very safe and the company has been growing the dividend at an impressive rate.

Comcast is facing some challenges from the so-called cord-cutting phenomenon, but those challenges may be overstated in the case of Comcast. The company likely is shielded from cord cutting because of its growing monopoly over broadband.

At a discount of about 13%, SNA looks interesting. The stock yields 2.27% and has a 5-year DGR of 16%. All the other metrics for SNA look great, too, especially the dividend safety and growth scores from Simply Safe Dividends.

Let's look at a F.A.S.T. Graphs chart of SNA:

The chart shows that the stock is trading below its normal P/E ratio of 16.7 (blue line) for the last ten years, and also below the primary valuation line (orange line). This is aligned with my assessment that SNA is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in SNA in January 2008 would have returned 12.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

According to finbox.io, the stock is trading at an even larger discount to fair value:

Finbox.io uses several financial models depending on the characteristics of the company. For example, the dividend discount model is used only if the company pays regular dividends, while DCF (discounted cash flow) models are disabled for banks and financial institutions.

I'll see if I can find some time to do a stock analysis of SNA in the coming weeks.

Concluding Remarks

My monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks articles present a ranked selection of the CCC stocks. To introduce some variation, I use different screens to select candidates from the CCC list. This month I screened for stocks using a set of filters I call the "sevens filters".

This month's list of top 10 ranked stocks provides three candidates that are trading at least 10% below my fair value estimates. I own two of these stocks, CMCSA and CVS. The other one, SNA, looks interesting and I hope to do a stock analysis of SNA soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, HRL, TXN, CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.