Dividend Cuts For Business Development Companies In 2018

Investors need to pay close attention to upcoming results looking for potential credit issues and changes to expected dividend coverage that will directly impact pricing.

I have correctly predicted many of the previous dividend cuts for the companies that I follow using my 'Leverage Analysis & Dividend Potential' as shown in this article.

BDCs will begin reporting calendar Q1 2018 results in less than two weeks and I will be focusing on potential issues including expected dividend cuts as discussed in this article.

Quick BDC Market Update

Business development companies ("BDCs") will begin reporting calendar Q1 2018 results in less than two weeks (see dates below).

As companies are reporting, I will first focus on potential issues including expected dividend cuts as discussed in this article.

ARCC Update

Ares Capital (ARCC) is the first company to report Q1 results and management will likely be updating shareholders about the Board's intentions to reduce its asset coverage ratios.

“We believe this legislation can significantly enhance our growth opportunities by permitting us to invest in a segment of the middle market comprised of lower risk and lower yielding loans that were previously not economic for Ares Capital,” said Kipp deVeer, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Capital. “After a careful analysis, we believe that the increased financing flexibility will be good for our shareholders and we look forward to further communications on this matter once we announce our plans.” “If approved, we plan to manage Ares Capital in the same thoughtful and disciplined manner that we have over the last 13 years,” commented Penni Roll, Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital. “While the SBCAA may allow the industry to access additional financing, BDCs will continue to have modest leverage relative to other financial institutions or vehicles.”

Source: ARCC Press Release

As discussed in previous articles, S&P Global Ratings placed ARCC on “CreditWatch” with negative implications.

“The CreditWatch listings indicate that there is at least a one-in-two chance we will lower those ratings within 90 days. During that time, we will consider the details of their plans for leverage as well as any associated changes to their strategy or financial management.”

Source: S&P Global Ratings

S&P has previously mentioned the potential for a lower rating:

“We could lower the rating if we expect the company's asset coverage ratio to fall below 220%. We could also lower the rating if debt to ATE were to rise back above 1.0x while the company's earnings metrics deteriorated on a sustained basis. Specifically, if non-deal-dependent income consistently failed to cover interest by 3.0x or interest and dividends by 1.0x, or if the average realized return were to fall below 5%. Additionally, we could lower the rating if the company increases exposure to riskier investments or we see a significant erosion of credit quality in the portfolio.”

Source: S&P Global Ratings

TCPC Update

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC (“TCP”) announced a definitive agreement under which BlackRock will acquire TCP which currently serves as the investment adviser of TCP Capital (TCPC). A key element of the transaction is the continuity of TCP’s successful senior management team, including all five partners (Lee Landrum, Michael Leitner, Howard Levkowitz, Philip Tseng, and Rajneesh Vig). Current members of the TCP team will continue to be responsible for the investments of TCPC and continue to focus on executing the same proven investment strategies and process as they have since TCPC’s inception.

Howard Levkowitz, a Managing Partner of TCP and Chairman and CEO of TCP Capital Corp., said, “We are excited about the growth opportunities for our business as we continue to employ the successful strategy we pioneered nearly two decades ago. Our combination with BlackRock will provide TCPC with increased resources, scale, and market access to continue to build on our long track record in middle market performing credit and to enhance long-term value for our clients and shareholders.”

As of March 31, 2018, BlackRock managed approximately $6.317 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide.

NMFC Update

Yesterday, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) announced that its board of directors has recommended that shareholders approve a proposal to reduce the Company’s required minimum asset coverage ratio applicable to business development companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), from 200% to 150%. The Company expects to hold a Special Meeting in June 2018 for its shareholders to vote on this proposal.

If the stockholder proposal is passed at the Special Meeting, the Company would be subject to the modified asset coverage requirements the day after the Special Meeting.

“We believe the modified asset coverage requirement will give us another powerful tool to enable us to earn our dividend in the safest possible manner,” said Robert Hamwee, Chief Executive Officer of NMFC. “We will continue to stay focused on defensive growth companies, but with the passing of this proposal, we would expand our ability to invest in a wider range of positions in the capital structure of those companies.” John Kline, President and Chief Operating Officer of NMFC added, “If this proposal passes, we expect our investment mix to shift somewhat towards more senior assets. Coupled with the current fee waiver mechanics that we have had in place regarding management fees paid on these senior assets, we expect that the overall management fee percentage would be lower, on average.”

MCC Update

Roumell Asset Management, approximately 2.1% of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) outstanding shares as of February 5, 2018, and submitted the following letter to MCC's Board:

We are writing to express concern about the significant shareholder value deterioration over the last several quarters and to make a specific recommendation that will enhance shareholder value and close the substantial discount between MCC's reported net asset value and stock price. MCC's near-50% discount to its NAV is the largest in the BDC space and underscores investor disillusionment with management. We also want to highlight that the Independent Directors' interests are not adequately aligned with the shareholders of MCC. The lack of any meaningful stock ownership by the Independent Board Directors speaks to the lack of conviction these individuals have in the management of MCC's portfolio. This lack of alignment of interests is particularly concerning because three of the four Independent Directors have served on the Board since 2011 and provided oversight during the period of poor underwriting decisions (2011 to 2014) where MCC underwrote second lien exposures which were primarily responsible for the significant shareholder value destruction. We believe the Board of Directors should immediately undertake a serious effort to sell the business (the underlying investment portfolio and the management agreement). We believe there is an attractive market for MCC's investment portfolio well above where MCC's current stock trades. Triangle Capital Corporation's (TCAP) recently announced decision to sell itself to Barings provides a clear roadmap of how best to maximize shareholder value for a deeply discounted BDC that has lost credibility with investors. While we have no special insight into the TCAP transaction, our understanding from published documents is that TCAP shareholders will receive cash and shares in an externally managed BDC. Barings would be the advisor to the BDC. TCAP's portfolio would be sold to a third party for 97% of its December 31, 2017 fair value. Selling the MCC portfolio at 97% of the current fair value would obviously create tremendous appreciation for your owners. Additionally, MCC's portfolio has a higher percentage of first lien credits than TCAP and could possibly capture a price higher than 97%. On what basis can the Board defend a decision to not put MCC up for sale after witnessing the results of TCAP's process?

Source: PR Newswire

As mentioned in many previous articles, MCC grew the portfolio at potentially riskier periods and is an example that not all BDCs with large amounts of first-lien debt are necessarily ‘safer’ than others. Before the recent credit issues, MCC had a portfolio of almost 70% senior secured first-lien debt, that is still around 67%, but over the last four years, declining credit quality has resulted in a 40% decline in NAV per share as shown in the chart below. This is one of the many reasons why BDCs are not strictly priced on multiples of NAV per share, contrary to common opinions.

Source: SEC Filings & BDCBuzz.com

BDC Buzz Articles Update

As mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs," I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Over the coming months, I will be focused on some of the positive changes in the BDC sector, including:

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Recent insider purchases

TCRD continues to trade lower likely for the reasons discussed in this article as well as my article "THL Credit: 12% Yield Sustainable?" from September 2017 summarized below:

TCRD Dividend Coverage Discussion:

TCRD is considered to have ‘Level 3’ dividend coverage implying that there is a good chance of dividend reduction in late 2018 as the fee waivers expire as shown in the Leverage Analysis (available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends). The downgrade is due to continued credit issues, declining NAV and portfolio yield as well as being above target leverage with expected declines in the overall size of the portfolio. Previous credit issues resulted in some investments to be restructured into non-income producing equity assets. However, the company is working to create value in those positions and eventually sell and reinvest into income producing assets that should help to offset additional yield compression in the coming quarters.

As mentioned in the previous articles, on November 7, 2017, the Advisor's proposal to waive its incentive fees through December 31, 2017 and waive the receipt of up to 25% of the incentive fees through 2018 to the extent necessary to support paying a minimum quarterly distribution of $0.27 and fees waived are not subject to recoupment. However, management is now waiving 100% through 2018. Undistributed taxable income declined from $0.40 to $0.34 per share the board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share payable on March 30, 2018. It should be noted that the last time TCRD reduced its dividend there was undistributed taxable income but management aligned the dividend closer to expected NII over the coming quarters.

On March 14, 2018, THL Credit Advisors, the external investment advisor to TCRD adopted a 10b5-1 stock trading plan to purchase up to $10 million of stock.



Christopher Flynn, CEO: “We are confident in the underlying value and future potential of the business, and we are proactively implementing strategies to achieve better alignment between the unrealized value in our portfolio and the market valuation of our company. To further demonstrate our commitment to TCRD, our Advisor has agreed to waive 100% of any earned incentive fees for 2018 and intends to purchase up to $10 million of TCRD stock under a prospective new 10b5-1 plan.”

Source: TCRD Press Release

Management has indicated using lower amounts of leverage in the coming quarters and a reduced portfolio:

“our leverage level was at 0.8 debt to equity which is at the high end of our targeted range of 0.6 to 0.8 and we expect to manage our leverage levels below 0.8 going forward.”

Source: TCRD Earnings Call

The company continues to rotate the portfolio into lower risk assets that will likely result in lower yields in the coming quarters and could put pressure on the dividend as shown in the Leverage Analysis.

Source: Q4 2017 - Earnings Call Slides

For Q4 2017, TCRD reported between my base and worst case projections mostly due to continued decline in the size of the overall portfolio combined with lower portfolio yield, from 11.2% to 10.7%. However, the company was able to cover its dividend and management agreed to waive 100% of incentive fees through 2018. It should be noted that there was $1.2 million of onetime accelerated deferred financing costs related to the recent amendment of its credit facility that I have excluded.

Source: SEC Filings & BDCBuzz.com

Recent Developments:

From January 1, 2018 through March 6, 2018, THL Credit made follow-on investments of $7.5 million, including a $3.2 million investment in Logan JV, at a combined weighted average yield based upon cost at the time of the investment of 9.9%.

In December 2014, the company entered into an agreement with Perspecta to create THL Credit Logan JV LLC (Logan JV), a joint venture, which primarily invests in senior secured first lien term loans. TCRD continues to ramp up its investment (that now accounts for 11% of the portfolio) and higher leverage in the program has provided increased returns to partially offset the shift to other lower yielding first-lien assets.

Source: Q4 2017 - Earnings Call Slides

There is a good chance the company will redeem its Baby Bonds currently trading on the NYSE under the symbol “TCRX”. The notes became redeemable after November 15, 2017, and carry a rate of 6.75% which could be refinanced at lower rates or paid off using the availability on its Revolving Credit Facility currently around 4.00%.

Source: Q4 2017 - Earnings Call Slides

TCRD Risk Profile Discussion

My primary concern for TCRD is continued portfolio credit issues driving lower net asset value (“NAV”) per share and dividend coverage from restructured or written off investments. The company continues to make progress re-positioning its portfolio, with a stated goal of 90% of the portfolio invested into Core Assets (first-lien debt and Logan JV).

“Our core asset strategy which we implemented beginning in 2015 is designed to shift our portfolio from second lien and mezzanine investments and from investments in unsponsored companies to predominantly first lien investments in sponsored companies and the Logan joint venture which we refer to as our core assets. We believe the continued implementation of the strategy will result in a more resilient portfolio and more stable earnings for our shareholders. In connection with this strategy, we also are pursuing opportunities to exit our non-core assets, which include control equity investments. At the end of the fourth quarter, our core assets made up 78% of the portfolio. This was an increase from 64% a year ago, but remain short of our target of 90%. The transition out of non-core assets has taken longer than anticipated and consequently has impacted NAV.”

Source: TCRD Earnings Call

Source: Q4 2017 - Earnings Call Slides

During Q4 2017, NAV per share declined by 7.3% due to net unrealized losses of $32.2 million offset by realized gains of $5.0 million, primarily due to the exit of its equity investment in Thibaut, Inc. During 2017, the largest markdowns were its investments in Specialty Brands Holdings, LLC, Charming Charlie, LLC, OEM Group and C&K Market, Inc. These reductions were partially offset by an increase in the value of its investments in Tri-Starr Management Services and Holland Intermediate Acquisition Corp.

There was an increase in investments on non-accrual status from 5.0% to 8.8% of the portfolio at cost due to Charming Charlie LLC being added to non-accrual status during the quarter. Charming Charlie declared chapter eleven bankruptcy in 2017 and TCRD had a $28.2 million first lien senior secured term loan that was opportunistically purchased at a price of $1.4 million from sellers actively looking to exit their investment prior to its chapter eleven bankruptcy filing. This transaction allowed TCRD to take a majority position in the first lien tranche of debt and allow for the roll up of more of its debt investment as part of funding a debtor-in-possession, or DIP, facility. There is a good chance that there will be further writedowns related to Charming Charlie.

Additionally, Aerogroup International Inc. , Loadmaster Derrick & Equipment, Specialty Brands Holdings and Tri Starr Management Servicesremain on non-accrual. See details below. TCRD has around 6% portfolio exposure to oil/energy-related investments including Loadmaster.

Source: Q4 2017 - Earnings Call Slides

Around 7% of the portfolio fair value is rated ‘4’ or ‘5’ indicating that “performing materially below our underwriting expectations and returns on our investment are likely to be impaired” or “the company is in payment default and the principal and interest payments are not expected to be repaid in full” and included Specialty Brands Holdings and the Charming Charlie term loan.

4 – The portfolio investment is performing materially below our underwriting expectations and returns on our investment are likely to be impaired. Principal or interest payments may be past due, however, full recovery of principal and interest payments are expected.

5 – The portfolio investment is performing substantially below expectations and the risk of the investment has increased substantially. The company is in payment default and the principal and interest payments are not expected to be repaid in full.

Source: SEC Filings & BDCBuzz.com

Leverage Analysis and Dividend Potential

I have used the following analysis to predict the previous dividend cuts for BDCs such as Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) in the following articles:

Most recently, I correctly predicted the dividend cut for Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) that was considered 'Level 4' dividend coverage in the following article:

The following table shows six different scenarios with various levels of leverage using the current portfolio yield of 10.7% and a lower yield of 9.9% to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management and incentive fees. For the lower yield scenario, I have assumed no fee waivers. It is important to note that this analysis is dependent on average dividend and other income of $4.3 million. Higher and lower amounts will have a meaningful impact on potential dividend coverage.

Source: SEC Filings & BDCBuzz.com

This analysis implies that the current dividend is not sustainable as its portfolio yield continues to decline and fee waivers expire. The company has retained approximately approximately $0.34 per share of undistributed taxable income (previously $0.40) available for temporary NII shortfalls. Keep in mind that the last time TCRD reduced its dividend there was undistributed taxable income but management aligned the dividend closer to expected NII over the coming quarters.

Investors should be prepared for a quarterly dividend reduction to $0.20 to $0.22 per share in late 2018.

To be a successful BDC investor

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.