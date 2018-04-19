BlackRock Capital Investment: Further Losses Are Sure To Follow

The portfolio's credit quality is still sub-par, with further losses expected over the next few quarters.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:BKCC) is a medium-sized Business Development Corporation (BDC) offering debt financing and equity capital to medium-sized enterprises in a variety of sectors across the US. The company has recently experienced significant losses, and is still working through low-quality legacy investments which we expect will continue to be a drag on BKCC's financial performance, which we believe will result in further write-offs.

Company Overview

BKCC is a mid-sized BDC, with a total portfolio of $758m (at fair value) across 30 portfolio companies. As of Dec. 2017, the company's portfolio is comprised of senior secured debt (28%), subordinated secured loans (28%), unsecured debt (16%), and equity investments (27%).

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

The portfolio composition has changed significantly over the last two years, with a large increase in the relative size of the BDC's equity investments. This is due to a significant reduction in the overall portfolio size (32% reduction in 2 years) and a modest increase in the equity investments.

BKCC offers debt and capital solutions to mid-sized enterprises across various industries in the US. The BDC offers flexible debt capital, including senior and junior liens, secured and unsecured debt. The BDC is managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the largest asset manager in the world, with $5.7 trillion assets under management across several strategies.

Financial Performance & Dividends

BKCC's investment performance has been relatively poor over the last few years, highlighted by the reducing net investment income generated quarter on quarter over the last 2 years, mostly due to the reducing portfolio size. As shown in the graph below, the company reported negative net investment income in Q3 2016 due to a one-off legal settlement (reported as an expense, and thus included in NII).

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

BKCC pays flat quarterly dividends of $0.18 per share, since reducing its quarterly dividend from $0.21 per share in Q1 2017. Since the dividend cut, the quarterly dividend has been mostly covered by the portfolio's net investment income (NII). Over the last 12 months, the dividend coverage ratio (on NII) has averaged 1.05x.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

The book value per share has decreased significantly over the course of 2016 and 2017 due to poor investment decisions and large write-offs. Despite the dividend cut in Q1 2017, the book value per share has still not stabilized due to sizeable realized/unrealized losses recorded over the past 6 months.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Portfolio Quality & Future Losses

We believe further reductions in book value per share are very likely in the coming quarters, in part due to additional write-offs on legacy and non-performing loans. As of Dec.-2017, the company's non-accruals loans (non-performing loans were interest is no longer accrued in the P&L due to the high risk of interest and or capital losses on those loans) increased to 4.0% of the portfolio value, or 15.5% of the portfolio's amortized cost (which excluded the reduction from realized/unrealized losses). This is a high ratio of non-accrual loans, when compared to BKCC's peers, and excludes certain legacy loans which could move into non-accrual status in future quarters, increasing the likelihood of further realized/unrealized losses.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

BKCC tracks the credit risk of its portfolio, with each loan re-assessed each quarter and rated from 1 to 4 (1 = best; 4 = worst). A rating of 1 indicates no worsening of the credit profile since the origination of the loans, whilst 4 indicates the expectation of interest and capital losses due to a significant worsening of the borrower's credit profile compared to when the loan was originated. As shown in the graph below, 9% of the portfolio is rated 4, with an additional 2% rated 3, and 5% rated 2, indicating that c. 15% of the portfolio by market value is performing below BKCC's original expectations. This compares to only 4% of the portfolio currently being in non-accrual status.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Interest Rates Upside

Similarly to other BDCs, we project BKCC to benefit from gradual increases in the Federal Reserve's interest rates. BKCC invests in predominantly floating-rate debt investments (73% of its portfolio), whilst it has mostly fixed-rate funding instruments (93% of BKCC's funding), resulting in a positive exposure to higher interest rates.

Although the company does not provide interest rate sensitivities like other BDCs, we have estimated the impact on net interest income based on the company's portfolio and funding disclosures. We estimate that a 1.0% increase in LIBOR would result in a $0.08 increase in annual NII per share, equivalent to 11% of BKCC's 2017 NII per share.

Source: Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation, Pandora Capital

Since 31-Dec.-2017, the 3-month LIBOR has increased by 0.66%, following a 0.70% increase over the course of 2017. Based on guidance provided by the Federal Reserve, we expect LIBOR to increase by a further 0.5-1.0% by the end of 2018.

Valuation Considerations & Conclusion

BKCC currently offers a very attractive dividend yield of 9.4%, in line with the peer average. BKCC trades at 8.4x 2017 NII, which is significantly lower than the peer average of 10.4x, and trades at only 0.81x book value, significantly lower than the peer average of 1.02x.

Source: Earnings Reports, Pandora Capital

Based on the above valuation metrics, we view BKCC's valuation as attractive, with valuation metrics that compare positively to its peers. However, we believe the company still faces significant headwinds in the following quarters, including additional write-offs of its legacy/non-performing loans. We therefore rate BKCC as UNDERPERFORM, and suggest to wait for further operational improvements, including a further reduction/write-off of its legacy investments before re-evaluating the investment opportunity.

BKCC's results for Q1 2018 are due to be released on May 2nd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.