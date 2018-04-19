SPYD: I Remain Bullish

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. Given that interest rate increases this year are still forecasted to be modest, I believe SPYD's yield, at just under 4%, will remain attractive. Furthermore, the fund saw strong year over year dividend growth in Q1, which is a healthy trend I expect to continue. Finally, while I was bearish on the real estate last year, that sector has experienced a steep drop since the start of the year, which could make this an opportune time to start buying in.

Background

First, a little about SPYD. The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors and its stated objective is to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index. SPYD currently trades at $36.46/share, which represents a drop of around 2.6% since I reviewed the fund back in January. Despite the short-term loss, I still feel SPYD is a long-term buy. Based on its most recent dividend payment in March, the fund is yielding 3.83% annually, and its share price drop is roughly in-line with the drop to the broader S&P 500, so no alarm bells are going off yet. Therefore, I believe SPYD remains a profitable long-term play, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

Dividend Growth Continues in 2018

As my readers should be aware, I am advocating buying dividend ETFs which focus on growth, as well as high yield. As we have already seen interest rates move higher this year, growing dividends will help dividend funds maintain their attractiveness compared to bonds, especially with the expectation that increasing rates will continue. Fortunately, SPYD fits this bill, as its Q1 distribution of $0.348771/share represents a 9.82% increase from the distribution paid in Q1 2017. This is solid dividend growth, and I expect this to continue throughout the year, as SPYD increased its distribution in each consecutive quarter last year.

The benefits of a growing dividend are numerous, but I especially like it with a fund which is already offering a high yield. If we see continued dividend growth throughout each quarter, as I expect, this will push SPYD's yield closer to 4%, all other things being equal. This is important because, according to the futures market, there is an over 90% chance interest rates will finish the year in the 1.75% - 2.50% range, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

The takeaway here is SPYD's yield will continue to look attractive, even at year end. Therefore, there is plenty of time to comfortably collect these dividends without too much of a risk that bonds will offer a better yield.

Real Estate - Buying The Drop

Let me start out by saying my long-term outlook for real estate over the next couple of years is neutral. There are some important positives attributes for the sector's outlook, but, also importantly, there are many headwinds as well. In fact, real estate is a sector I wanted to avoid heading in to 2018, as I expected it to under-perform. That being said, I am surprised by how large of a drop the sector has seen so far this year. In fact, the real estate sector has been one of worst performing sectors year-to-date, and has diverged considerably from the broader S&P 500, as seen in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

Essentially, I feel the 6% drop is a bit unjustified, given some of the bright spots in this area. For one, while rising interest rates will probably pressure the real estate sector more than others, the fact remains that rates are currently low. I already discussed the yield spread in the above paragraph, but it also has other important implications for this sector. Low rates enable both prospective home-buyers and commercial real estate investors to buy property with relatively cheap money, which provides the potential for greater income. This provides support for the real estate market across the board.

Furthermore, as the headlines constantly tells us, traditional retail - malls, department stores, big box retailers - are dying. While it is true that there has been a consumer shift toward online shopping, and away from brick-and-mortar stores, the shift has not yet been as devastating as some claim. While I agree with the basic premise that online shopping will pressure traditional retailers, as recent retail sales figures tells us, the immediate future can still be profitable for traditional retailers. After months of declines, retail sales rose .4% in March from February, and, more importantly, 4.5% year over year. My takeaway is simply that strong retail figures may help give this beaten-down sector a boost, and that will undoubtedly help SPYD.

Energy Holdings Helping

Given the rocky road energy companies, especially in the oil space, have experienced, many dividend funds are fairly light on these holdings. For example, SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), another dividend focused ETF from State Street which focuses on companies that grow their dividends, had less than 3% exposure to energy. While just one example, it highlights how energy is lacking in dividend funds because, in recent years, the price of oil has pressured earnings at major energy companies and limited their ability to raise dividends. Over the past few weeks, things have taken a turn, with oil settling at multi-year highs. Wednesday was another strong day for the sector, as a decline in U.S. crude inventories was reported, along with speculation that Saudi Arabia may take steps to push the price of crude closer to $100 a barrel. While energy is not a major holding for SPYD, it still represents 9% of the overall fund, and is likely seeing a boost from these developments.

Bottom-line

SPYD has had a rocky start to 2018, but so has the broader market. Despite this, I still believe the fund belongs in investor's portfolios if they are seeking a reliable, and high, dividend yield. It is one of the highest yielding dividend funds currently available, and has increased its dividend quite nicely in a year-over-year comparison in the first quarter. While its top sector, real estate, has been under-performing, these are some positive characteristics about this sector that should provide some short-term support. Given recent market volatility, SPYD is a decent way to take some risk off the table, and I continue to recommend initiating positions in SPYD at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.